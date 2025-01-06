2025 marks an important milestone for our city. The Bluffdale Arts Advisory Board began in 1990 when a group of volunteers asked the City Council to support an arts organization in our city. Mayor Hall interviews former Arts Board chair, Laura Garner, who is one of the founding members, about the success of the arts in Bluffdale.
They also discuss the Community Bingo Night on January 16, 2025 which will be at Mountian Point Elementary School.
Read the January 2025 Newsletter
Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.
December 2024 Newsletter
The December 2024 podcast for Bluffdale Times is available with lots of new information! Find out about:
Bluffdale City has many resources to help you be prepared for an emergency. Learn more, including when the next CERT and HAM operator license classes will be offered in 2025.
Salt Lake County is asking for input for their Parks and Recreation plan - now is the perfect time to let them know what is needed and wanted (rec center?) in Bluffdale.
And much more!
Happy Holidays!
Read the December 2024 Newsletter
Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.
November 2024 Newsletter
In the November newsletter, Council Member Wendy Aston opens up about why she began the Primary Children's Hospital Supply Drive three years ago. Along with Mayor Hall, they discuss items needed for the drive and where to drop them off.
They also discuss upcoming events including Santa Claus is Coming to Bluffdale - which is Monday, December 2, 5:30 - 8 pm, at Bluffdale City Park (2400 W 14400 S)
Read the November 2024 Newsletter
Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.
October 2024 Newsletter
City Assistant Engineer Dan Tracer joins Mayor Natalie Hall to give updates on construction projects in Bluffdale!
Read the January 2024 Newsletter
Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.
September 2024 Newsletter
Learn about the new Administrative Code Enforcement (ACE) Program in Bluffdale. September is National Preparedness Month, Constitution Month, and Get to the River Festival. See how Bluffdale is participating in all three! And learn about the difference between a speed bump and a speed hump. Plus a rundown of the activities in September and October. This is an episode you don't want to miss!
Read the September 2024 Newsletter
Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.