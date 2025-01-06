December 2024 Newsletter

The December 2024 podcast for Bluffdale Times is available with lots of new information! Find out about: Bluffdale City has many resources to help you be prepared for an emergency. Learn more, including when the next CERT and HAM operator license classes will be offered in 2025. Salt Lake County is asking for input for their Parks and Recreation plan - now is the perfect time to let them know what is needed and wanted (rec center?) in Bluffdale. And much more! Happy Holidays! Read the December 2024 Newsletter Read previous newsletters Sign up for alerts when the monthly newsletter is available Special thanks to Brian Hunter and The Farmhouse Recording Studio in Bluffdale for recording the podcast each month.