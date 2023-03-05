Owning Her Own Brokerage W 27 Agents At Age 29
In this episode, we explore the world of investing in Real Estate with our special guest Mari Juliette, a seasoned real estate professional with years of experience in the industry. She has worked in various roles within the real estate sector, including as a real estate agent, broker, and investor. Mari is known for her expertise in investment strategies, and market trends, and her ability to help clients navigate the complex world of real estate transactions. With a passion for helping people achieve their real estate goals, Mari has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and industry leader.
During this episode, Mari shares her insights and tips about the world of real estate. She covers a range of topics, from the basics of buying and selling property to more advanced investment strategies and market trends. Mari also shares personal experiences and stories from her years in the industry, providing listeners with a fascinating glimpse into the real estate world.
Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, a seasoned real estate investor, or simply interested in learning more about the industry, this episode is packed with valuable information and advice.
