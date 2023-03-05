Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Blondes Building Equity

If you're eager to dive into the world of real estate investing, we've got you covered! Our dynamic duo, two accomplished and driven female investors who also h... More

  • Jamil Damji i.e The King of Wholesale With Over 5000 Deals
    In this episode of the podcast, we had the pleasure of hosting Jamil Damji as our guest. Jamil is a renowned real estate investor, entrepreneur, and coach who has helped countless individuals achieve financial success through real estate investing. During the episode, Jamil shared his insights and experiences in the world of real estate investing, offering practical advice for listeners who are interested in getting started in this field. He discussed his personal journey, including his early struggles and how he overcame them to become a successful investor and mentor. Jamil also shared his approach to real estate investing, highlighting the importance of research, analysis, and risk management. He discussed various strategies for identifying and capitalizing on lucrative investment opportunities, including wholesaling, flipping, and buy-and-hold investing. Throughout the conversation, Jamil's passion and enthusiasm for real estate investing were palpable. He shared stories of his successes and failures and offered valuable insights into what it takes to achieve financial freedom through real estate investing. Whether you're an experienced investor or just starting out, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in learning more about real estate investing and how to achieve success in this field. Jamil Damji's expertise and experience will leave you feeling inspired and motivated to take action toward your own financial goals.
    5/3/2023
    46:41
  • Making $5 Million in Real Estate While Working A Full Time Job
    In this episode of the podcast, we were honored to have the Finance Cowboy as our guest. He shared his incredible story of how he managed to invest in real estate while having a full-time job and ultimately made 5 million dollars in just 5 years through real estate investing. During the episode, the Finance Cowboy shared his journey and provided listeners with valuable insights into how they too can achieve success in the real estate market. He discussed his strategies for identifying lucrative investment opportunities, managing risk, and leveraging his resources effectively to maximize his returns. The Finance Cowboy also discussed the challenges he faced and how he overcame them, such as balancing his day job with his real estate investments and dealing with unexpected setbacks along the way. He emphasized the importance of patience, persistence, and discipline in achieving long-term success in real estate investing. Overall, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in real estate investing, especially those who are juggling a job and investment portfolio. The Finance Cowboy's expertise and experience in this field are truly impressive, and his insights will leave you feeling motivated and inspired to take action toward your own financial goals.
    4/26/2023
    37:55
  • Making $1,000,000 per year flipping houses
    In this episode of the podcast, we had the pleasure of hosting Daniel Kong as our guest, who shared his inspiring journey of making $1 million in a year through real estate investing. During the episode, Daniel shared his insights on the importance of investing in real estate, and how he was able to make such a significant amount of money in a short period of time through his investments. He discussed the various strategies and tactics that he used to achieve success in the real estate market and provided valuable tips for aspiring investors who want to achieve similar results. Throughout the conversation, Daniel provided a wealth of knowledge and experience, and his passion for real estate investing was truly infectious. He shared stories of his successes and failures and offered practical advice for listeners who are interested in getting started in the real estate market. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in learning more about real estate investing and how to make a million dollars in a year. Daniel Kong's insights and expertise will leave you feeling inspired and motivated to take action and achieve your own financial goals.
    4/20/2023
    34:25
  • Owning Her Own Brokerage W 27 Agents At Age 29
    In this episode, we explore the world of investing in Real Estate with our special guest Mari Juliette, a seasoned real estate professional with years of experience in the industry. She has worked in various roles within the real estate sector, including as a real estate agent, broker, and investor. Mari is known for her expertise in investment strategies, and market trends, and her ability to help clients navigate the complex world of real estate transactions. With a passion for helping people achieve their real estate goals, Mari has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and industry leader. During this episode, Mari shares her insights and tips about the world of real estate. She covers a range of topics, from the basics of buying and selling property to more advanced investment strategies and market trends. Mari also shares personal experiences and stories from her years in the industry, providing listeners with a fascinating glimpse into the real estate world. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, a seasoned real estate investor, or simply interested in learning more about the industry, this episode is packed with valuable information and advice. Real estate investment, real estate investing tips, real estate investing strategies, real estate investing for beginners, real estate investment opportunities, property investing, rental property investing, commercial real estate investing, real estate investment trusts, real estate investment courses, real estate crowdfunding, real estate investment analysis, real estate investment calculator, real estate investment software, real estate investment books, real estate investment seminars, real estate investment conferences, real estate investment coaching, real estate investment mentoring, real estate investment education, real estate investment funding, real estate investment loans, real estate investment mortgages, real estate investment partnerships, real estate investment clubs, real estate investment associations, real estate investment forums, real estate investment blogs, real estate investment podcasts, real estate investment newsletters, real estate investment websites, real estate investment social media, real estate investment influencers, real estate investment experts, real estate investment consultants, real estate investment advisors, real estate investment agents, real estate investment brokers, real estate investment managers, real estate investment firms, real estate investment companies, real estate investment trusts, real estate investment portfolio management, real estate investment analysis software, real estate investment property management, real estate investment tax strategies, real estate investment legal advice, real estate investment regulations, real estate investment due diligence, real estate investment risk management, real estate investment diversification, real estate investment passive income, real estate investment retirement planning, real estate investment estate planning, real estate investment philanthropy, real estate investment community development, real estate investment sustainable development, real estate investment environmental impact, real estate investment social impact, real estate investment global trends, real estate investment local trends, real estate investment market analysis, real estate investment data analytics, real estate investment technology, real estate investment artificial intelligence.
    4/13/2023
    46:58
  • Building Multi Million Dollar Cash Flow Through Airbnb!!
    In this episode, we explore the world of investing in Airbnb with our special guest Tony J. Robinson, an Airbnb specialist with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the vacation rental industry. With a background in hospitality and tourism, Tony has helped countless hosts and property managers optimize their Airbnb listings, attract more guests, and provide exceptional guest experiences. He is passionate about sharing his expertise and helping others succeed in the dynamic world of short-term rentals. In this episode, Tony shares his tips and tricks for mastering the art of Airbnb hosting, including how to create a standout listing, communicate effectively with guests, and navigate the ever-changing landscape of vacation rentals. Whether you're a seasoned host or just starting out, Tony's insights are sure to inspire and inform. Follow Tony J. Robinson on Instagram www.instagram.com/tonyjrobinson/
    4/5/2023
    39:25

About Blondes Building Equity

If you're eager to dive into the world of real estate investing, we've got you covered! Our dynamic duo, two accomplished and driven female investors who also happen to be best friends!! We are building our real estate empire and want you to be a part of it. Join us every week as we delve into the minds of the industry's top experts and uncover their most coveted secrets. With our insider access and expert analysis, you'll gain invaluable insights that can help you navigate the often-complicated landscape of real estate investing with confidence and ease. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just
