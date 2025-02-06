It’s Hard To Love Your Body

The world constantly tells us how we should look, what we should weigh, and whether we’re enough. But what does God actually teach us about our bodies? In this episode, I sit down with Lexi Walbeck for an honest and powerful conversation about body image, confidence, and divine identity. Together, we explore the doctrine of being created in the image of our Heavenly Parents, the sacred truth that our bodies are temples, and the reality that mortality comes with physical pain and struggles. As we shared our personal experiences, the Spirit taught us so much about how to shift our perspective and keep working toward seeing ourselves the way God does. I can’t wait for you to hear this conversation!