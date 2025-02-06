The world constantly tells us how we should look, what we should weigh, and whether we’re enough. But what does God actually teach us about our bodies? In this episode, I sit down with Lexi Walbeck for an honest and powerful conversation about body image, confidence, and divine identity. Together, we explore the doctrine of being created in the image of our Heavenly Parents, the sacred truth that our bodies are temples, and the reality that mortality comes with physical pain and struggles. As we shared our personal experiences, the Spirit taught us so much about how to shift our perspective and keep working toward seeing ourselves the way God does. I can’t wait for you to hear this conversation!
Your Questions, My Thoughts
I asked for your Church-related questions, and you did not hold back! In this episode, we are touching on Church history, worthiness, spicy books, and even influencers using the Church to make money. Whether you’re here for the cultural hot takes or to deepen your faith, there’s something for you in this conversation.
Shari Franke’s The House of My Mother
In this episode, I explore Shari Franke’s book, The House of My Mother, where she shares her raw and heartbreaking experience growing up as the daughter of Ruby Franke—a YouTube star and an abusive mother. Shari’s story highlights how her mom used control and manipulation, often distorting simple LDS beliefs along the way. While most homes in our community are nothing like Ruby Franke’s, the reality is that some are. In my opinion, rather than dismiss these situations as outliers, it’s important to have conversations about them. By doing so, we can better understand how to prevent harmful teachings and foster healthy, Christ-centered homes and communities.
Mormons Love Extra Rules
This week, my husband and I are talking about fence laws—those extra rules many LDS families use to keep their teens on the straight and narrow. We’re sharing hilarious (and eye-opening) submissions from you about the boundaries you grew up with, reflecting on our own experiences, and wondering what we might do as parents (even though we’ve never had teenagers and have no clue what we’re doing yet). Will our generation keep these fence laws alive? Let’s figure it out together!
A Plea to My Sisters: Embracing Our Divine Influence
In this episode, we explore the powerful and sacred role of women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inspired by President Russell M. Nelson’s talk A Plea to My Sisters, my guest, Sarah Collins, and I have a meaningful conversation about the misconceptions surrounding women’s roles in the Church and the divine call for women to stand up and speak out.
