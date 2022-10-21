“Black Love,” from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, displays “the other side of love that exists, that no one is showing”. Focusing on real coup... More
Available Episodes
5 of 80
Jack & Tené Manning
From kickin' it with mutual friends at house parties to catching flights across the country to spend romantic nights together. In this 2014 interview, Jack and Tené Manning discuss how their platonic friendship reconnected and blossomed into the start of a beautiful black love story. ========The award-winning 🖤Black Love Podcast Network🖤 is back with✨ BRAND NEW ✨episodes! Since its launch in 2021, the Black Love Podcast Network has been the premiere destination for thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from parenting and relationships to male wellness and sisterhood. As always, our community is the cornerstone of our content and we continue to want to connect with you! Make sure you’re following us on Instagram @blacklove and you can send us an email at [email protected] LOVE, INC. is the premier Black-owned & operated media company for celebrating 360 degrees of Black Love. Connect with us:@blacklove on [email protected] on [email protected] on Twitter
3/31/2023
51:00
Lori & James Strum
When James first spotted Lori they were both driving around in Maryland. He didn't know her name. He just saw two cute girls in a car and made a mental note. How did that turn into a 40 year love story? In this 2015 interview for Black Love Doc, Lori and James share the lessons they've learned through dating, marriage and parenthood as they reflect on just how their journey, the ups and the downs, has been worth it all.========The award-winning 🖤Black Love Podcast Network🖤 is back with✨ BRAND NEW ✨episodes! Since its launch in 2021, the Black Love Podcast Network has been the premiere destination for thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from parenting and relationships to male wellness and sisterhood. As always, our community is the cornerstone of our content and we continue to want to connect with you! Make sure you’re following us on Instagram @blacklove and you can send us an email at [email protected] LOVE, INC. is the premier Black-owned & operated media company for celebrating 360 degrees of Black Love. Connect with us:@blacklove on [email protected] on [email protected] on Twitter
3/3/2023
48:27
David & Tamela Mann
“People look at you and think, ‘Oh you got 30 years of marriage. You’ve figured everything out.’ No, there are some things that we are still trying to figure out.”David and Tamela first met when they were in their teens, but it was NOT in a relationship capacity. They were just friends, homies, pals. Clearly that didn't last, but it wasn't as simple as friends turned to lovers. In this 2018 interview for Black Love Doc, David and Tamela share how they went from friends to partners to parents and even business partners with the love and humor that they are known for. ========The award-winning 🖤Black Love Podcast Network🖤 is back with✨ BRAND NEW ✨episodes! Since its launch in 2021, the Black Love Podcast Network has been the premiere destination for thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from parenting and relationships to male wellness and sisterhood. As always, our community is the cornerstone of our content and we continue to want to connect with you! Make sure you’re following us on Instagram @blacklove and you can send us an email at [email protected] LOVE, INC. is the premier Black-owned & operated media company for celebrating 360 degrees of Black Love. Connect with us:@blacklove on [email protected] on [email protected] on Twitter
2/10/2023
1:01:20
Willard Hill & Quan Lateef-Hill
Quan and Will's love story begins at dorms of Howard University. Will, returning to school after Hurricane Katrina changes his plans needed some cash on his laundry card, and well, he sort of took Quans... It was a misunderstanding! But from there, the journey begins. Quan and Will's story at face value seem like a tale of "opposites attract" but it's really about compromise, communication, support and love. Listen in to this 2018 interview for Black Love Doc to hear how Quan and Will have made their love truly about partnership and valuing each other.========Join us in Los Angeles on November 12th for a day of Black joy and Black love you won’t forget at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit. The Summit is about DATING, PARTNERSHIP, WELLNESS, and COMMUNITY. From conversations with Nina & Russell Westbrook to Naturi Naughton & hubby Two Lewis and so many more, we are curating a special day for you and a night of fun with our RnB House Party family and Coco Jones! Tickets to the 2022 Black Love Summit are available now! Visit BLACKLOVE.COM/SUMMIT for more info.
10/28/2022
46:25
Salli Richardson-Whitfield & Dondré Whitfield
“We really figured out a way to compromise and be the strong people that we are without having to control each other.”When Dondré and Salli first met, they were work friends. They were actors and Dondré had suggested Salli for a role. Plus they were both in relationships. Honestly, there were a lot of reasons as to why they wouldn't get together. Which is why when this 2018 interview for Black Love Doc came to be it all seemed meant to be. Salli and Dondré had been together for over twenty years and married for 17 of them, so they have A LOT of advice for those of us trying to find our way in this love game. Listen in as they share how they have found how to make it work for them, how manhood and roles shaped their relationship, and how talking about sex keeps them engaged with each other.========Black Love is Forever! While the docuseries has taken its final bow you can still find all things Black Love on the Black Love+ app This includes our original series Couch Conversations! This season Kevin and Melissa Fredricks are bringing their 18 years of marriage experience, rawness, and friendship to Couch Conversations Season 4✨, now streaming on the Black Love+ App Black Love’s #CouchConversations is presented in partnership with @Target!Connect with us:@blacklove on [email protected] on [email protected] on Twitter
“Black Love,” from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, displays “the other side of love that exists, that no one is showing”. Focusing on real couples from all walks of life and celebrity couples, the docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories. The couples talk about how their relationships began, the road to the altar, life after children and all of the other obstacles they may have faced to make their marriages stronger than ever. For the first time, the long form interviews from each couple are being presented with new insights from Codie Elaine Oliver to provide a new experience for those familiar or new to the series.