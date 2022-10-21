Willard Hill & Quan Lateef-Hill

Quan and Will's love story begins at dorms of Howard University. Will, returning to school after Hurricane Katrina changes his plans needed some cash on his laundry card, and well, he sort of took Quans... It was a misunderstanding! But from there, the journey begins. Quan and Will's story at face value seem like a tale of "opposites attract" but it's really about compromise, communication, support and love. Listen in to this 2018 interview for Black Love Doc to hear how Quan and Will have made their love truly about partnership and valuing each other.