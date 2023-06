Salli Richardson-Whitfield & Dondré Whitfield

"We really figured out a way to compromise and be the strong people that we are without having to control each other."When Dondré and Salli first met, they were work friends. They were actors and Dondré had suggested Salli for a role. Plus they were both in relationships. Honestly, there were a lot of reasons as to why they wouldn't get together. Which is why when this 2018 interview for Black Love Doc came to be it all seemed meant to be. Salli and Dondré had been together for over twenty years and married for 17 of them, so they have A LOT of advice for those of us trying to find our way in this love game. Listen in as they share how they have found how to make it work for them, how manhood and roles shaped their relationship, and how talking about sex keeps them engaged with each other.