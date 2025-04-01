Disrupters Win

In this kickoff episode, Lee, Tyler, Shep, and Brad sit down to unpack what Black Box is all about—how it started, why it matters, and where it’s heading. If you're a church production leader, creative pastor, or executive leader navigating the world of worship, tech, environments and communication, this is the behind-the-scenes look you’ve been waiting for. We get honest about the gaps we’ve seen in church production and creative leadership—and how Black Box is stepping in to offer real solutions, conversations, and community. This episode sets the tone for what’s coming: raw takes, helpful tools, and a shared desire to help the Church move forward with clarity and excellence.