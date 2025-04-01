Powered by RND
Black Box
Honest conversations at the intersection of church, production, and excellence. The Black Box Podcast is where high standards and honest talk meet. We explore ...
  • Disrupters Win
    In this kickoff episode, Lee, Tyler, Shep, and Brad sit down to unpack what Black Box is all about—how it started, why it matters, and where it’s heading. If you're a church production leader, creative pastor, or executive leader navigating the world of worship, tech, environments and communication, this is the behind-the-scenes look you’ve been waiting for. We get honest about the gaps we’ve seen in church production and creative leadership—and how Black Box is stepping in to offer real solutions, conversations, and community. This episode sets the tone for what’s coming: raw takes, helpful tools, and a shared desire to help the Church move forward with clarity and excellence.
About Black Box Podcast

Honest conversations at the intersection of church, production, and excellence. The Black Box Podcast is where high standards and honest talk meet. We explore what it really takes to pursue excellence in the church production world—from leadership and culture to gear, systems, and the people behind it all. This isn’t surface-level chatter or recycled advice. It’s thoughtful, unfiltered conversation for those who care about doing the work well, building healthy teams, and raising the bar for what’s possible in the Church.
