Beyond Brave Q&A: Kyla and Lyle Go Waaaay Beyond

Imagine spotting Brad Pitt in Vegas and debating whether he was driving an F1 car or if it was just green screen magic—that's how our latest Q&A kicks off! Kyla and Lyle Thompson here, inviting you into our world of fun anecdotes and heartfelt stories. We tackle the most pressing question from our listeners: how did we meet? Spoiler alert: our memories don't quite match up, but that's half the fun. From there, we share the evolution of our side hustle into a budding tree farming business in Saskatchewan, proving that even in a flat, treeless landscape, dreams can take root.Balancing our social media presence with personal commitments is no small feat, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Join us as we open up about our family planning journey, navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of IVF, and the joy our son Waylon brings into our lives. Our daughter Bella's incredible resilience amid rare health challenges highlights the strength love brings to our family's journey. It's a candid discussion, shedding light on the trials and triumphs that define our unique family dynamics.Choosing our children's names, Isabella and Waylon, was an adventure filled with personal connections and humorous considerations. We reminisce about the names that made the shortlist and why they didn't quite fit, offering insights into this sentimental process. As we reflect on Bella's health challenges, including Hirschsprung's disease and SCID, the importance of blood and plasma donation takes center stage. Our heartfelt gratitude to those who make such life-saving treatments possible is unwavering. Plus, we ponder dream roles that might align our personal experiences with a passion for helping others, proving that teaching and content creation are just a part of our journey. Join us for an episode that's as much about life's unexpected turns as it is about embracing every moment with laughter and love.Support the showThanks for listening! Check us out on our socials.www.instagram.com/kylactwww.tiktok.com/@kylactwww.facebook.com/BellaBravesMustardSeed/www.youtube.com/@kylact