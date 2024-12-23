Strength in Answers: Our Daughter’s Autopsy Results.
In this heartfelt episode, we delve into the emotional journey following Bella's passing, focusing primarily on the revelations from her autopsy results. Key points include:• Clarity from the meeting with Bella's doctors about her lung failure and the extremely rare complication known as organizing pneumonia.• Sharing the touching experiences of Bella's Ball and its national recognition.• How we're preparing emotionally for the holidays without Bella, including insights from grief counseling.• Celebrating traditions and emphasizing the importance of love, connection, and keeping memories alive.We appreciate your continued support. Please leave us a review on Spotify or Apple, and don't forget to subscribe!
Beyond Brave Q&A: Kyla and Lyle Go Waaaay Beyond
Imagine spotting Brad Pitt in Vegas and debating whether he was driving an F1 car or if it was just green screen magic—that's how our latest Q&A kicks off! Kyla and Lyle Thompson here, inviting you into our world of fun anecdotes and heartfelt stories. We tackle the most pressing question from our listeners: how did we meet? Spoiler alert: our memories don't quite match up, but that's half the fun. From there, we share the evolution of our side hustle into a budding tree farming business in Saskatchewan, proving that even in a flat, treeless landscape, dreams can take root.Balancing our social media presence with personal commitments is no small feat, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Join us as we open up about our family planning journey, navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of IVF, and the joy our son Waylon brings into our lives. Our daughter Bella's incredible resilience amid rare health challenges highlights the strength love brings to our family's journey. It's a candid discussion, shedding light on the trials and triumphs that define our unique family dynamics.Choosing our children's names, Isabella and Waylon, was an adventure filled with personal connections and humorous considerations. We reminisce about the names that made the shortlist and why they didn't quite fit, offering insights into this sentimental process. As we reflect on Bella's health challenges, including Hirschsprung's disease and SCID, the importance of blood and plasma donation takes center stage. Our heartfelt gratitude to those who make such life-saving treatments possible is unwavering. Plus, we ponder dream roles that might align our personal experiences with a passion for helping others, proving that teaching and content creation are just a part of our journey. Join us for an episode that's as much about life's unexpected turns as it is about embracing every moment with laughter and love.
Embracing New Experiences: Therapy Sessions and Vegas Fun
Join Kyla and Lyle in this emotional yet heartwarming episode of 'Beyond Brave.' They discuss their personal journey through grief therapy, insights from a recent grief session, and revelations from Bella's genetics doctor. The duo also recounts their fun-filled trip to Vegas, including interactions with friends, favorite moments, and the meaningful act of leaving Bella-inspired butterflies around the city. From discussing the impact of their podcast to preparing for a challenging upcoming meeting, this episode beautifully balances heavy topics with moments of laughter and hope. 00:00 Introduction to Beyond Brave00:31 Episode Overview and Listener Engagement01:33 Personal Anecdotes and Listener Feedback04:12 Podcast Growth and Rankings06:58 Grief Therapy Insights13:05 Stages and Seasons of Grief19:10 Medical Advocacy and Trust23:59 Genetic Insights and Medical Updates26:09 Preparing for a Difficult Conversation26:57 Grief and the Importance of Social Support27:21 A Fun Trip to Vegas28:58 Memorable Moments in Vegas35:44 Reflecting on the Titanic Exhibit39:55 Wrapping Up and Listener Engagement
Family Adventures and Unexpected Connections
Imagine sharing the dance floor with John Legend at an opulent gala while simultaneously navigating the chaos of airport delays and social media hacking. Our latest episode of Beyond Brave is a rollercoaster of emotions and adventures, filled with heartwarming family moments, unexpected travel detours, and a touch of celebrity glitz. We begin with our memorable encounter with John Legend and recount our journey to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Global 50th Anniversary Gala in Chicago, an extravagant affair where $76 million was raised for families in need. The touching connections we forged with other RMHC families and the unforgettable performance by John Legend highlight the power of community and shared experiences.Amidst the grandeur of the gala, we also share the laughter and chaos of family travel, including the unexpected delight of exploring the Mall of America after a missed flight. From overcoming flight anxiety to tackling the frustrations of airline customer service, our experiences offer both humor and practical tips for fellow travelers. We also touch on the lessons learned from a social media hacking incident, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity awareness in this digital age.As we celebrate the legacy of our beloved Bella, we announce the upcoming Bella's Ball, a heartwarming event organized by my friend Jen Draper. This celebration promises a day filled with joy, superheroes, and princesses, all while supporting worthy causes like RMHC and the Pattison Children's Hospital. Join us as we reflect on the significance of family, community, and the unbreakable bonds that continue to inspire hope and bravery in our lives.Bella's Ball - Hosted by Ember Productions in Saskatoon, SK December 8th, 2024https://www.emberproductions.ca/event-details/bellas-ballThe Invisible String - A book thats really helped us explain the loss of Bella to our son Waylon. https://a.co/d/0hZZp9E
Honoring Bella: A Journey of Resilience, Advocacy, and Legacy
Can a story of a young girl named Bella teach us about resilience, advocacy, and the complexities of life? As we share the launch of our Bella Brave Legacy Project, Lyle and I invite you to join us on a journey through laughter and tears as we honor our daughter, Bella, who faced life's challenges with unmatched bravery. From Lyle's humorous brush with a dumpster to the trials of rural living, we open up about personal anecdotes that never made it to social media.In this episode, we explore the power of storytelling beyond Instagram and TikTok, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of parenting a child with rare diseases. Bella's legacy is one of courage, hope, and an indomitable spirit that continues to inspire us and countless others. Her story, filled with heartwarming encounters with fans and chance meetings with celebrities, is a testament to her impact on those around her. We discuss the importance of advocacy and intentional grieving, reflecting on how these practices have shaped our journey of healing and honoring Bella's memory.We share our experiences of connecting with our online community, emphasizing the necessity of mutual support in times of grief. By inviting listeners to engage with our podcast, we aim to build a collective space for sharing stories and fostering resilience. As we wrap up this heartfelt episode, we promise future installments filled with exciting guests and engaging discussions, ensuring that the spirit of Bella continues to shine brightly in our shared narratives. Join us in keeping her legacy alive with laughter, hope, and a touch of humor.
Meet Kyla and Lyle Thomson, co-hosts of Beyond Brave. As parents to Bella Brave, who inspired the world with her courage, they spent over a decade navigating her rare medical challenges. Together, they've channeled their experiences into helping others find resilience and healing. On Beyond Brave, Kyla and Lyle share stories of hope, love, and the lessons they've learned—both through Bella's journey and in their everyday family life. Join them as they honor Bella’s legacy and inspire others to find light even in the darkest moments.