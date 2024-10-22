Trusting God’s Word with Sheila Walsh, Kristi McLelland, Faith Eury Cho, Donna Pisani, and Tara Beth Leach
You can TRUST the BIBLE! Every time we encounter God's truth, we are forever changed. The Bible is God's love letter to us. Every page has the power to renew our minds and transform our hearts. In this conversation, Sheila Walsh, Kristi McLelland, Faith Eury Cho, Donna Pisani, and Tara Beth Leach share personal stories of transformation and falling in love with God’s Word!
Waiting for a Dream to be Fulfilled with Laurie Crouch, Sheila Walsh, Faith Eury Cho, Donna Pisani, and Blynda Lane
Has God given you a DREAM? Are you waiting, maybe wondering if it will ever happen? There is beauty in following God’s perfect timing and trusting His process. Each season of our lives holds the potential for purpose and destiny; learning to wait with patience draws our hearts closer to God and reveals His work in the present. In this conversation, join Laurie Crouch, Sheila Walsh, Faith Eury Cho, Dr. Donna Pisani, and Blynda Lane as we discover how to stay present and faithful while we wait.
Embrace a New Season with Laurie Crouch, Joyce Meyer, CeCe Winans, Christine Caine, and Lisa Harper
How well we navigate change depends on our view of our Heavenly Father. When change is sudden or difficult, we must remember that we serve a God who is always good, always present, and always in control! In this conversation, Laurie Crouch, Joyce Meyer, CeCe Winans, Christine Caine, and Lisa Harper share how to trust God during difficult seasons and embrace change with supernatural hope.
The Generosity of Christmas with Laurie Crouch, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Faith Eury Cho, Toni Collier, and Kathy Hayes
Experience the joy of giving this Christmas! When we are generous, we align our hearts with the true spirit of the season. Let this Christmas remind us that in giving, we mirror God's love and grace. Today on the podcast, Laurie Crouch, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Faith Eury Cho, Toni Collier, and Kathy Hayes discuss the joy of giving, inspired by God’s greatest gift to humanity—Jesus.
In the Presence of Immanuel with Laurie Crouch, Stephanie Ike Okafor, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Robyn Wilkerson, and Jeannie Munsey
Do we believe that God is truly WITH us? The promise of a Savior who would never leave us was fulfilled in Jesus. He is our ever-present hope! Becoming aware of His constant presence is one of His greatest gifts to us. In this conversation, Laurie Crouch, Stephanie Ike Okafor, Dr.DeeDee Freeman, Robyn Wilkerson, and Jeannie Munsey discuss the transformative presence of Jesus!
We are a community that is focused on growth and runs hard toward Jesus—together! Each week, Laurie Crouch brings her friends together to share their stories and experiences. We invite you to join us for discussions on relationships, intimacy with God, friendship, faith, parenting, and so much more—no topic is off limits! You never know what will happen when real friends come together for real conversations! It is our prayer, that you leave each conversation feeling encouraged and closer to our Heavenly Father.
Can’t get enough? We invite you to join us weekdays at 1:30pm ET on TBN for even more conversations!
Do you want more Better Together? We have 1000+ conversations available! Start watching now for free on TBN+
