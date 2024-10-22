Waiting for a Dream to be Fulfilled with Laurie Crouch, Sheila Walsh, Faith Eury Cho, Donna Pisani, and Blynda Lane

Has God given you a DREAM? Are you waiting, maybe wondering if it will ever happen? There is beauty in following God's perfect timing and trusting His process. Each season of our lives holds the potential for purpose and destiny; learning to wait with patience draws our hearts closer to God and reveals His work in the present. In this conversation, join Laurie Crouch, Sheila Walsh, Faith Eury Cho, Dr. Donna Pisani, and Blynda Lane as we discover how to stay present and faithful while we wait.