SPECIAL REPORT: Iran Vows REVENGE as Israel & U.S. DESTROY Nuclear Sites
Iran vows swift revenge after Israeli and U.S. forces launch a coordinated strike on key nuclear facilities. Tensions rise across the region. What happens next could change everything. Stay tuned for exclusive footage and expert analysis.
WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:03
SPECIAL REPORT: Israel's War with Iran Fulfilling Bible Prophecy?
Tensions explode as Israel and Iran clash. Is this more than war, could it be Bible prophecy in motion? Join The Stakscast for urgent analysis, ancient scripture connections, and what it means for the world. Don't miss this special report! Watch Now.
WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:30:06
SPECIAL REPORT: Israeli Strikes Pushing Iran Regime to Brink of COLLAPSE
Continued coverage of the Israel-Iran conflict with Erick Stakelbeck as he is joined by TBN-Israel Correspondent, Yair Pinto, General Michael Flynn, Johnnie Moore, Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, and others. Don't miss this LIVE TBN Special Report.
WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:32:42
Amir Tsarfati: Israel Won’t Wait — Iran Strike & Prophecy Explained
As war rages with Hamas, antisemitism explodes across the West, and Iran inches closer to a nuclear bomb, Israel is once again at the center of world events—just as Scripture foretold. But many are still asking: Does God’s covenant with Israel still stand? On this episode of The Stakscast, bestselling author and Behold Israel founder Amir Tsarfati joins us to deliver a clear and powerful answer: YES. In his brand-new New York Times bestselling book, The Israel Decree, Amir reveals how God's covenant with Israel is still in full effect, why the Church cannot afford to ignore it, and what it means for every believer living in these prophetic days.
WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
25:36
Doron Spielman Shares the Archeological Evidence Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to See
In the wake of the October 7th attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza, there have been renewed claims that Israel has always been the Palestinian homeland and that Jewish people have never had a viable claim to the land. But is that the case? In his new book, When the Stones Speak, author, spokesman, and Israel Defense Forces Reservist at the rank of Major, Doron Spielman turns those claims on their heads as he shares the remarkable story of the rediscovery of the City of David and conclusive evidence that ties back to a specific time period in Israel’s history. Don’t miss the evidence that Israel’s enemies don’t want you to see.
WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you, featuring insights from a wide range of fascinating guests.
Do you want more Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck? Start watching now for free on TBN+
Follow us on Socials! YouTube // Facebook // Instagram // X