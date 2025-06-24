Doron Spielman Shares the Archeological Evidence Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to See

In the wake of the October 7th attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza, there have been renewed claims that Israel has always been the Palestinian homeland and that Jewish people have never had a viable claim to the land. But is that the case? In his new book, When the Stones Speak, author, spokesman, and Israel Defense Forces Reservist at the rank of Major, Doron Spielman turns those claims on their heads as he shares the remarkable story of the rediscovery of the City of David and conclusive evidence that ties back to a specific time period in Israel’s history. Don’t miss the evidence that Israel’s enemies don’t want you to see. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WATCH Stakelbeck Tonight episodes for free on TBN+ here.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Stakscast with Erick Stakelbeck podcast features host Erick Stakelbeck and special guests having candid, thought-provoking conversations on the state of America, the world, and the Church, plus powerful personal testimonies and stories. Tune in for deep discussions on the big issues that matter to you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices