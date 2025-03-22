Behind the Meter: An MPSC Podcast

The Rate Case Process

In the third episode of Behind the Meter, all three commissioners will join us as we dive into the complex and critical process of rate cases, where utilities propose changes to their rates. Commissioners will answer questions about the process of a rate case, how often a utility can apply for a rate increase and what factors commissioners consider when making a decision. To make a comment on a rate case, please go to the MPSC's Get Involved page. Other resources about rate cases: Ratemaking The Rate Case: How Utility Rates are Set Issue Brief: Rate Case