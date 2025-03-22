Powered by RND
Behind the Meter: An MPSC Podcast

MPSC
We take you inside the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to explore the vital work we do in regulating utilities and services across the state of Michig...
Government

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • The Rate Case Process
    In the third episode of Behind the Meter, all three commissioners will join us as we dive into the complex and critical process of rate cases, where utilities propose changes to their rates. Commissioners will answer questions about the process of a rate case, how often a utility can apply for a rate increase and what factors commissioners consider when making a decision.    To make a comment on a rate case, please go to the MPSC's Get Involved page.    Other resources about rate cases: Ratemaking The Rate Case: How Utility Rates are Set Issue Brief: Rate Case
    --------  
    29:56
  • Understanding the Utilities We Regulate
    In this episode of Behind the Meter: An MPSC Podcast, we explore the wide range of utilities regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). From electricity and natural gas to telecommunications, the MPSC plays a crucial role in ensuring reliable and affordable services for Michigan Residents. Special guest Paul Proudfoot, the longest serving employee at the MPSC, joins us to share his deep expertise and insights into the commission's regulatory work. 
    --------  
    27:05
  • Meet the Commissioners
    In this inaugural episode of Behind the Meter: An MPSC Podcast, we sit down with all three commissioners at the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to learn about their personal journeys to becoming commissioners. We also dive into the MPSC's responsibilities, exploring how the commission regulates and supports essential services that impact the daily lives of Michigan residents. 
    --------  
    28:51

About Behind the Meter: An MPSC Podcast

We take you inside the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to explore the vital work we do in regulating utilities and services across the state of Michigan. We’ll introduce you to our commissioners, employees and special guests throughout the way as we discuss how we serve Michigan residents by ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable access to essential utilities like electricity, natural gas and telecommunications. Tune in to learn more about the people, processes, and impact of the MPSC as we work to improve the lives of Michigan’s residents every day.
