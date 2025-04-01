It’s MaxFunDrive! To support the show, go to maximumfun.org/joinIt’s episode 950 of Jumanji: CWS with Michael Banyan. This week's guest is actor Roger Westcott LeMaigrelay.Thanks to Henry Paker and Tom Crowley.
26:09
Episode 120 - Billy Whizzbang
Mike Shephard, Gemma Arrowsmith, Mike Wozniak, Tom Crowley, Gareth Gwynn and Linnea Sage join in this week as we learn all about Major Billy Whizzbang, the plucky bullock who served in World War 2. Stock media provided by Setuniman/Pond5.com, Soundrangers/Pond5.com, Matteocurcio/Pond5.com and ClassicalMusicForMedia/Pond5.com, JamieAddison13240000660/Pond5.comMusic credit courtesy of epidemicsound.com:String Quartet in F Major Allegro/Maurice RavelVeterans Day/Francis WellsA Sad String Quartet/TraditionalWicked Man/Martin LandstromBierstube Tanz/Trabant 33Catch the Train/Sinfonietta Cinematica
1:08:34
Episode 119 - Jerry's Wood Roasted Shelf Stable Deep Fill Hot Pies
Matt Apodaca and Tom Neenan join in this week as we hear about a new company rolling out hot pie vending machines across America. Stock media provided by Setuniman/Pond5.com and Soundrangers/Pond5.comMusic credit courtesy of epidemicsound.com:Soul of America / Roy Edwin WilliamsTruck Drivin Guitar / Roy Edwin WilliamsHappy Trails / Erik Fernholm
46:30
Episode 118 - The Oldest Milkman In The World
John Rutledge joins in this month as we catch up with Len Biro, the oldest milkman in the world.Stock media provided by Setuniman/Pond5.com and Soundrangers/Pond5.comMusic credit courtesy of epidemicsound.com:Before You Wake Up / Erik Fernholm
28:01
Episode 117 - Beef 2024
Jessica Ransom, George Fouracres, Michael Clarke, Henry Paker, Mike Wozniak and Linnea Sage join us this week as we look back over the biggest news stories from 2024. Co-written with Helen Price.Stock media provided by Setuniman/Pond5.com and Soundrangers/Pond5.comMusic credit courtesy of epidemicsound.com:Sommarpsalm / TraditionalAn Abyss of Sadness / Jon BjorkAin't Gonna Change (Instrumental Version) / House Of Say