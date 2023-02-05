ADHD as Your Super Power- The Inner Workout | Taylor Elyse Morrison

ADHD is not a male disorder, but men and boys are diagnosed far more commonly than women and girls. Let's talk about it. Articles about ADHD in women: Why ADHD in Women is Routinely Dismissed, Misdiagnosed, and Treated Inadequately ADHD in Women Guest Feature: Taylor turned being bad at self-care—and being firmly convinced of every human's potential—into a career. She's the founder of media company Inner Workout, and the author of a book by the same name. Recently named one of Fortune's 10 Innovators Shaping the Future of Health, Taylor is tired of aspirational 'wellness as usual.' In fact, the first line of her book, Inner Workout, reads, "This is not an aspirational wellness book." Instead, Inner Workout offers a practical and accessible approach to self-care that meets you where you're at. Her Take Care assessment, which measures well-being across five dimensions, has been taken by thousands of people across the globe. Taylor's mission is not to change who you are; but rather to strengthen your connection to the wisdom you already have within.