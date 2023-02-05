After being consistently left out of wellness conversations, Be Well Sis is a podcast dedicated to providing resources for Black millennial women to be their be... More
Reimagining the Possibilities | Junauda Petrus-Nasah
Are you living your ideal life? This week's episode features author, artist, and activist, Junauda Petrus- Nasah. As we discuss her latest book- CAN WE PLEASE GIVE THE POLICE DEPARTMENT TO THE GRANDMOTHERS?, we delve into what it means to reimagine a better, more positive future. Based on her viral poem after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, Petrus inspires readers to imagine a radically positive future where police aren’t in charge of public safety and community well-being. How to connect with and support Junauda: Purchase her books here Follow on Instagram Visit her website Mentioned in this Episode: The Erotics of Abolition by Junauda Petrus-Nasah Erased Ly*chings- Ken Gonzales-Day Be Well, Sis Partners: Athletic Greens– Redeem your offer for 1 year of high-quality Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/bewellsis Let’s Get Checked: If you want to feel more empowered in your health and wellness and get tested at home, visit trylgc.com/bewellsis and get 25% off your test using code BEWELLSIS
4/21/2023
47:00
Self-Care, After-Care, Why Care?
In honor of Stress Awareness Month, we're discussing all things stress management. Join us as we explore coping with stressors, the importance of (and the difference between) self-care and aftercare, and practical tips for implementing these strategies into your daily life. We'll also talk about the consequences of poor stress management and the benefits of building resilience. Tune in to learn how to beat stress and prioritize your mental health and well-being. Mentioned in today's episode: Codex Beauty Labs: Clinically proven, plant-powered biotech solutions for healthy skin. Use Code: BEWELLSIS20 for savings! Modest Mix Teas: Delicious handcrafted teas, using organic ingredients sourced from fair-trade farms worldwide. Use Code- BEWELLSIS20 for savings! RVL Wellness Puzzles: Self-Care inspired puzzles How to support the Be Well, Sis Podcast?--> follow on Instagram and Twitter, leave a 5🌟rating + review and share with a friend CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!!! Be Well, Sis Partners: Athletic Greens– Redeem your offer for 1 year of high-quality Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/bewellsis Let’s Get Checked: If you want to feel more empowered in your health and wellness and get tested at home, visit trylgc.com/bewellsis and get 25% off your test using code BEWELLSIS INTERESTED IN SPONSORING THE SHOW OR SEGMENT?-- reach out! We'd love to chat with you.
4/4/2023
35:09
Emotional Intelligence: The Key To Happiness | Ashley Williams
When we're emotionally well, we tend to have better relationships, better work performance, and better physical health. We're more resilient to stress, and we can handle difficult situations with greater ease. Guest Spotlight: Ashley Williams is the founder and Chief Happiness Officer of Clymb, an emotional wellness software for school-age children. She is the 2022 Culture Builder of the Year for Baltimore, which honors her work to make children’s happiness a policy priority. Ashley’s published work has appeared in EdPost, and in journals at Cornell University, Howard University and Southern Illinois University. Ashley is also an avid meditation practitioner passionate about sharing the transformative power of mindfulness with others and believes that it can improve the quality of life for anyone willing to commit to the practice. Her messages of encouragement and hope help people live their happiest and most fulfilling lives. How to connect with Ashley: Clymb Website Instagram Episode Sponsor: **Modest Mix Teas: Use code BEWELLSIS for 20% off! (get one of these and thank me later) Be Well, Sis Partners: Athletic Greens– Redeem your offer for 1 year of high-quality Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/bewellsis Let’s Get Checked: If you want to feel more empowered in your health and wellness and get tested at home, visit trylgc.com/bewellsis and get 25% off your test using code BEWELLSIS
3/21/2023
55:38
ADHD as Your Super Power- The Inner Workout | Taylor Elyse Morrison
ADHD is not a male disorder, but men and boys are diagnosed far more commonly than women and girls. Let's talk about it. Articles about ADHD in women: Why ADHD in Women is Routinely Dismissed, Misdiagnosed, and Treated Inadequately ADHD in Women Guest Feature: Taylor turned being bad at self-care—and being firmly convinced of every human’s potential—into a career. She’s the founder of media company Inner Workout, and the author of a book by the same name. Recently named one of Fortune’s 10 Innovators Shaping the Future of Health, Taylor is tired of aspirational 'wellness as usual.' In fact, the first line of her book, Inner Workout, reads, "This is not an aspirational wellness book." Instead, Inner Workout offers a practical and accessible approach to self-care that meets you where you're at. Her Take Care assessment, which measures well-being across five dimensions, has been taken by thousands of people across the globe. Taylor’s mission is not to change who you are; but rather to strengthen your connection to the wisdom you already have within. Be Well, Sis Partners: Athletic Greens– Redeem your offer for 1 year of high-quality Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/bewellsis Let’s Get Checked: If you want to feel more empowered in your health and wellness and get tested at home, visit trylgc.com/bewellsis and get 25% off your test using code BEWELLSIS Follow us on Social Media: Instagram, Twitter!
3/15/2023
45:36
Skin, Sex, and Intergenerational Relationships| Lana Kerr
If we're lucky, aging is inevitable- let's do it with grace. Guest Feature: Lana Kerr is the CEO of Lumisque Skincare, home of CO2LiftV Carboxy Gel, the first and only natural and non-invasive method for skin regeneration that uses carbon dioxide to hydrate and re-oxygenate the skin, creating hydration and firmness and lift. Her work has revolutionized the way doctors, ranging from dermatologists to gynecologists, treat their patients and has received recognition from celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen. Lana has devoted her life to health and wellness, with over two decades of experience as a wellness coach, public speaker, business owner, and bestselling author. Her revolutionary products have changed the lives of cancer patients, burn victims, post-pregnancy patients and more with their revitalizing healing properties. They have also helped prevent aging and have promoted a sense of empowerment to those who have benefited from the process. Learn More! What is CO2Lift? What is CO2LiftV? Use code: BEWELLSIS for savings on your Lumisque Skincare purchase! Be Well, Sis Partners: Athletic Greens– Redeem your offer for 1 year of high-quality Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/bewellsis Let’s Get Checked: If you want to feel more empowered in your health and wellness and get tested at home, visit trylgc.com/bewellsis and get 25% off your test using code BEWELLSIS
