Researchers have produced images of the man who Santa Claus is based on.SUBTITLES AND WORKSHEET
Find full subtitles and a worksheet for this episode at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/learning-english-from-the-news_2024/2411225 FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English Stories
--------
9:09
7,000 steps can reduce risk of depression
People who have a higher daily step count have a lower risk of depression, according to a new global study.SUBTITLES AND WORKSHEET
Find full subtitles and a worksheet for this episode at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/learning-english-from-the-news_2024/2411218 FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English Stories
--------
8:48
Rebels defeat Assad in Syria
Syrian rebels have taken control of the country after defeating Bashar al-Assad's forcesSUBTITLES AND WORKSHEET
Find full subtitles and a worksheet for this episode at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/learning-english-from-the-news_2024/2411211FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English Stories
--------
8:17
South Korea's martial law crisis
South Korea's president is facing a political crisis after failing to impose martial law. Beth and Phil teach you vocabulary from news headlines about this story.SUBTITLES AND WORKSHEET
Find full subtitles and a worksheet for this episode at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/learning-english-from-the-news_2024/2411204FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English Stories
--------
8:02
Laos: Six dead from possible methanol poisoning
Six people have died of suspected methanol poisoning in LaosMORE
Find full subtitles and a worksheet for this episode at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/learning-english-from-the-news_2024/241127FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English StoriesThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.