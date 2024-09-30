Powered by RND
Learning English from the News

BBC Radio
Learn the language you need to understand news stories in English.Find more at bbclearningenglish.comFollow us at bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus
  • The face of the real Santa Claus
    Researchers have produced images of the man who Santa Claus is based on.
    9:09
  • 7,000 steps can reduce risk of depression
    People who have a higher daily step count have a lower risk of depression, according to a new global study.
    8:48
  • Rebels defeat Assad in Syria
    Syrian rebels have taken control of the country after defeating Bashar al-Assad's forces
    8:17
  • South Korea's martial law crisis
    South Korea's president is facing a political crisis after failing to impose martial law. Beth and Phil teach you vocabulary from news headlines about this story.
    8:02
  • Laos: Six dead from possible methanol poisoning
    Six people have died of suspected methanol poisoning in Laos
