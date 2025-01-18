Baroque B*tches - An Art History Gossip Podcast

Keith Haring: WHAT IS LOVE?

OMG we are so sorry for the delay here! Chelsea got sick, the time changed, Springing Forward is officially kicking our ass... but boy oh boy did we LOVE getting together to talk about our favorite boy... Keith Haring. This guy never failed to stay true to himself, making the whole art world question if art truly is for everyone... well you know how we feel about that... a big HELL YEAH ART IS FOR EVERYONE LIKE DUH WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING?!?1?!?!?!.sda,nlkajdsf;lakjsd ;!? ?? Okay okay okay, we love you. Thanks for listening and your patience. Xoxo, The Baroque B's