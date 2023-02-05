Welcome to Barb Knows Best, the podcast!
Ep. 63 - Living Drama Free with Nedra Glover Tawwab
Ep. 63 - Living Drama Free with Nedra Glover Tawwab
In this week's episode, Barb and Michelle interview a special guest, Nedra Glover Tawwab. Nedra is a licensed therapist and relationship expert, who speaks about her newly released, bestselling book, Drama Free, as well as how we can take the simple steps to start healing, today.

References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:
Drama Free by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
The Set Boundaries Workbook by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Nedra Tawwab Instagram
5/2/2023
1:00:43
Ep. 62 - Learning to Let Go: Part 2
Ep. 62 - Learning to Let Go: Part 2
This week, Barb and Michelle continue their conversation from the week before, discussing the topic of letting go, moving on, and finding peace. It can be challenging for all of us to find closure when we don't get the apology or validation that we feel we are owed. Luckily, we don't need the external world to give us permission to be free.

Episode Notes:
Helpful Steps to Guide You in Your Practice of Acceptance:
Know yourself. Ask yourself what it is you want to get out of it. Is it an apology? Is it peace?
Know how to pick your battles and where you should be placing your energy.
Know when to take an action and what that action is.
Know that what's done is done. Don't let yourself relive the past over and over.
Know that it is all going to be okay.

Grandma Sumana Poem
After all those years
looking after others, this old heart has finally learned
to look after itself. Each act of kindness a stitch in this warm blanket
that now covers me
while I sleep.

References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:
The Truelove by David Whyte
The Power of Practicing Acceptance by Michelle Maros
The First Free Women: Poems of the Early Buddhist Nuns, translated by Matty Weingast
4/25/2023
1:09:30
Ep. 61 - How to Find Real Closure
Ep. 61 - How to Find Real Closure
In this week's episode, Barb and Michelle discuss the emotional topic of closure, how they've begun to redefine it in their lives, and how they think we all can find it, in a meaningful and real way.

Episode Notes:
Visualize cutting the chords of the areas of your life that cause you suffering and pain.
Give yourself grace and love. Repeat to yourself, I love you, I care about you, I care about your suffering, and I care about your pain.

References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:
Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach
Drama Free by Nedra Glover Tawwab
How We Heal by Alex Elle
The Sugar Jar by Yasmine Cheyenne
Tyler Perry Video
Cutting Cords Meditation
4/18/2023
1:01:48
Ep. 60 - Michelle’s Favorite Lesson She’s Learned in 2023
Ep. 60 - Michelle's Favorite Lesson She's Learned in 2023
In this week's episode, Barb and Michelle get personal and vulnerable with lessons they've learned so far in 2023 and how they've impacted their mindset in life.

Episode Notes:
We cannot control anything in the outside world. We cannot control what people think of us. But we can control our own actions and reactions.

Becoming the villain in someone's story is allowing yourself to accept their feelings for something they believe you did wrong, while knowing that your actions were done with the intention of self-care, not to inflict harm or pain on someone else.

Helpful Reminders:
It's okay to disappoint someone else if you're standing up for yourself.
It's okay to set boundaries in relationships that aren't supportive, or loving, or in alignment, because you feel called to do so.
It's okay to speak your truth, even if you know that the people that are listening might not like it.
It's okay to say no.
It's okay to stop communicating with someone because they're not respecting you or your wishes.
It's okay to not tolerate those parts of your life that drag you down, make you feel less than, or don't allow you to live your fullest best life.

References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:
My Favorite Lesson I've Learned in 2023 So Far by Michelle Maros
Crossing the Flood, A Commentary on the Oghatarana Sutta
4/11/2023
55:37
Ep. 59 - The Art of the Pivot
Ep. 59 - The Art of the Pivot
In this week's episode, Barb and Michelle discuss how, when, and why to make those big life choices. It can be a challenge to know when to make a shift, but as we know, life is a journey not a destination. Barb and Michelle share personal stories and real-life situations that inspired them to make life changes with confidence and grace.

Episode Notes:
The greatest hindrance to change is not being connected to one's self.

1% Rule – There are 1,440 minutes in a day. Taking 14 minutes, just 1% of your day, to take pause, breath and bring yourself back to the present moment, it can transform the 99% of your day.

Helpful tools when considering change:
Find small ways in your life to fortify your bravery that will help you as you look to pivot and make those changes in your life.
Set boundaries with the things that you will and will not tolerate.
If you are considering a change, but the answer is not clear at the moment, then it's not time to make the change.

3 Simple Steps When Pivoting In Life:
Feel.
Make a small, tiny action
Check in with yourself.

References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:
1 to 60 Rule That Pilots Use to Correct
The War of Art by Steven Pressfield