Ep. 60 - Michelle’s Favorite Lesson She’s Learned in 2023

In this week's episode, Barb and Michelle get personal and vulnerable with lessons they've learned so far in 2023 and how they've impacted their mindset in life. Follow us @MichelleMaros and @Peaceful_Barb and share your experiences with us @BarbKnowsBestPod or at www.michellemaros.com/podcast.Episode Notes:We cannot control anything in the outside world. We cannot control what people think of us. But we can control our own actions and reactions.Becoming the villain in someone's story is allowing yourself to accept their feelings for something they believe you did wrong, while knowing that your actions were done with the intention of self-care, not to inflict harm or pain on someone else. Helpful Reminders: It's okay to disappoint someone else if you're standing up for yourself.It's okay to set boundaries in relationships that aren't supportive, or loving, or in alignment, because you feel called to do so.It's okay to speak your truth, even if you know that the people that are listening might not like it.It's okay to say no.It's okay to stop communicating with someone because they're not respecting you or your wishes.It's okay to not tolerate those parts of your life that drag you down, make you feel less than, or don't allow you to live your fullest best life.References Mentioned in Today's Podcast:My Favorite Lesson I've Learned in 2023 So Far by Michelle MarosCrossing the Flood, A Commentary on the Oghatarana SuttaGET YOUR BARB KNOWS BEST LIMITED EDITION MERCH TODAY! CLICK HERE!