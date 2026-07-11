John Katko discusses whether sanctuary cities are a haven or a hindrance.
NATO
06/13/2026 | 26 mins.
John Katko discusses NATO
Cuba: How Far Should the U.S. Go?
05/16/2026 | 26 mins.
John Katko is joined by Cuba Scholar Michael J. Bustamante from the University of Miami, to examine the history of Cuba. In the Trapeze, representatives Jim McGovern and Carlos Gimenez debate Cuba and how the U.S. should get involved.
Sports Betting
02/28/2026 | 26 mins.
John Katko finds the balance in conversations on sports betting.