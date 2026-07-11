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Balancing Act with John Katko
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Balancing Act with John Katko

WCNY PBS
Government
Balancing Act with John Katko
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • Balancing Act with John Katko

    Sanctuary Cities: Haven or Hindrance?

    07/11/2026 | 26 mins.
    John Katko discusses whether sanctuary cities are a haven or a hindrance.
  • Balancing Act with John Katko

    NATO

    06/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    John Katko discusses NATO
  • Balancing Act with John Katko

    Cuba: How Far Should the U.S. Go?

    05/16/2026 | 26 mins.
    John Katko is joined by Cuba Scholar Michael J. Bustamante from the University of Miami, to examine the history of Cuba. In the Trapeze, representatives Jim McGovern and Carlos Gimenez debate Cuba and how the U.S. should get involved.
  • Balancing Act with John Katko

    Sports Betting

    02/28/2026 | 26 mins.
    John Katko finds the balance in conversations on sports betting.
  • Balancing Act with John Katko

    Housing Crisis

    02/21/2026 | 26 mins.
    John Katko investigates the housing crisis.
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About Balancing Act with John Katko
In a media landscape polarized by extreme viewpoints, John Katko brings balance to discussions on divisive political issues.
Podcast website
Government

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