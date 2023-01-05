Step 2 | Motivation: How We Keep it Up

Week one of Wondermind's Baggage Drop continues with host Dr. Stern as she teaches how to tackle the all-too-persistent feeling of self-doubt. We can handle roadblocks or times of struggle by remembering that discomfort is temporary. Dr. Stern also guides us through an exercise on overwhelm—creating smaller, more manageable, goals as stepping stones to overcome mental roadblocks, and stay on your aligned path.Wondermind does not provide medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. Any information published on this website or by this brand is not intended as a replacement for medical advice or a substitute for the advice of a professional, and you should not rely on it. Always consult a qualified health or mental health professional with any questions or concerns about your mental health.