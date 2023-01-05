Where healthy habits, mindset adjustments, and busy schedules combine, there’s Baggage Drop. Hosted by experts from Wondermind’s Advisory Committee — Dr. Jessic... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Step 2 | Motivation: How We Keep it Up
Week one of Wondermind’s Baggage Drop continues with host Dr. Stern as she teaches how to tackle the all-too-persistent feeling of self-doubt. We can handle roadblocks or times of struggle by remembering that discomfort is temporary. Dr. Stern also guides us through an exercise on overwhelm—creating smaller, more manageable, goals as stepping stones to overcome mental roadblocks, and stay on your aligned path.Wondermind does not provide medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. Any information published on this website or by this brand is not intended as a replacement for medical advice or a substitute for the advice of a professional, and you should not rely on it. Always consult a qualified health or mental health professional with any questions or concerns about your mental health.Let Wondermind know what healthy habit you’re starting this month here!Episode transcript Learn more about Dr. SternTry Dr. Stern’s "Productivity Powerkit" workbookFor more mental health resources, subscribe to Wondermind’s newsletter Follow Wondermind on Instagram @officialwondermindVisit our website at wondermind.comAs a performance brand for over 70 years, the ASICS philosophy mixes human-centric science with charitable partnerships, and the belief that mind and body are linked…so working on both fuels your power to uplift yourself, and other people. Nothing’s more powerful than mental health. So after this podcast’s mental boost, learn how ASICS can bring that ethos to your life by heading to asics.com. ASICS—sound mind, sound body. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
9:59
Step 1 | The Why: Finding Your North Star
Welcome to Baggage Drop! Wondermind’s expert-led podcast on creating healthy habits to make a personal impact on your life. This first episode, hosted by clinical psychologist Jessica Stern, PhD, focuses on neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to prune and replace unhelpful habits, to help you get closer to living your ideal life. Wondermind does not provide medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. Any information published on this website or by this brand is not intended as a replacement for medical advice or a substitute for the advice of a professional, and you should not rely on it. Always consult a qualified health or mental health professional with any questions or concerns about your mental health.Let Wondermind know what healthy habit you’re starting this month here!Episode TranscriptLearn more about Dr. SternTry Dr. Stern’s "Productivity Powerkit" workbookResearch on neuroplasticityFor more mental health resources, subscribe to Wondermind’s newsletter Follow Wondermind on Instagram @officialwondermindVisit our website at wondermind.comAs a performance brand for over 70 years, the ASICS philosophy mixes human-centric science with charitable partnerships, and the belief that mind and body are linked…so working on both fuels your power to uplift yourself, and other people. Nothing’s more powerful than mental health. So after this podcast’s mental boost, learn how ASICS can bring that ethos to your life by heading to asics.com. ASICS—sound mind, sound body. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
10:03
Introducing: Baggage Drop
Join Wondermind Advisory Committee members Dr. Jessica Stern, Dr. Ryan Howes, Alo Johnston LMFT, and Dr. Nina Polyné for Mental Health Awareness Month as they deliver the tangible tools everyone needs to ditch whatever holds you back so you can reach higher heights with your mental health.Episodes for this limited series are available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in May, and they’re totally repeatable — there’s something new to enjoy every time you listen. So go ahead, do your mind a favor, try a Baggage Drop.The world’s first mental health ecosystem, Wondermind combines easy-to-understand articles with proven techniques, replacing jargon & judgment with expert-backed tips for healthier habits. Check out Wondermind’s exclusive interviews, newsletter, and mental fitness content. Wondermind does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Any information published on this website or by this brand is not intended as a replacement for medical advice. Always consult a qualified health or mental health professional with any questions or concerns about your mental health. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Where healthy habits, mindset adjustments, and busy schedules combine, there’s Baggage Drop. Hosted by experts from Wondermind’s Advisory Committee — Dr. Jessica Stern, Dr. Ryan Howes, Alo Johnston LMFT, and Dr. Nina Polyné — Baggage Drop delivers repeatable and powerful mental fitness tools to help rewire your mindset for personal impact. New episodes land every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the month of May.
The world’s first mental health ecosystem, Wondermind combines easy-to-understand articles with proven techniques, replacing jargon & judgment with expert-backed tips for healthier habits. Visit Wondermind.com for more!