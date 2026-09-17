This week, we’re joined by Kelly Brabants Gallo, founder of Booty by Brabants, Body by Brabants and The Beehive Studio, for an honest conversation about motherhood, infant loss, miscarriage, trying to conceive, and pregnancy after loss.



Kelly shares what her fitness routine looks like today, including how she maximizes a short 20-minute workout, adjusts movement for different bodies and seasons of life, and prioritizes hydration, sleep, strength training, and consistency. She also opens up about balancing motherhood with being an entrepreneur and business owner, setting boundaries, and learning not to overplan every part of life.



Kelly reflects on finding the hope and courage to try to conceive again after losing her daughter, Celine. She discusses the loneliness of miscarriage and TTC, the fear she carried throughout her subsequent pregnancy, and how EMDR therapy helped her process trauma and prepare to welcome her son, Troy.



Now four months postpartum, Kelly talks about adjusting to parenthood, returning to her businesses when she felt ready, communicating with her husband, and learning how to reconnect after disagreements. It’s a powerful conversation about resilience, presence, fitness, relationships, pregnancy after loss, and holding both grief and hope both at the same time.



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