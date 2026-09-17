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119 episodes
One Day At A Time: Grief, Healing + Motherhood with Kelly Brabants Gallo Pt. 1 | 11709/17/2026 | 1h 4 mins.This week, we’re joined by Kelly Brabants Gallo, founder of Booty by Brabants, Body by Brabants and The Beehive Studio, for an honest conversation about motherhood, infant loss, miscarriage, trying to conceive, and pregnancy after loss.
Kelly shares what her fitness routine looks like today, including how she maximizes a short 20-minute workout, adjusts movement for different bodies and seasons of life, and prioritizes hydration, sleep, strength training, and consistency. She also opens up about balancing motherhood with being an entrepreneur and business owner, setting boundaries, and learning not to overplan every part of life.
Kelly reflects on finding the hope and courage to try to conceive again after losing her daughter, Celine. She discusses the loneliness of miscarriage and TTC, the fear she carried throughout her subsequent pregnancy, and how EMDR therapy helped her process trauma and prepare to welcome her son, Troy.
Now four months postpartum, Kelly talks about adjusting to parenthood, returning to her businesses when she felt ready, communicating with her husband, and learning how to reconnect after disagreements. It’s a powerful conversation about resilience, presence, fitness, relationships, pregnancy after loss, and holding both grief and hope both at the same time.
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- School is back, the lunchboxes need packing, and someone’s crying at drop-off—possibly us. Liz + Libby are putting you on speaker for an honest catch-up about back-to-school routines, mom anxiety, and sharing the morning chaos with our husbands. We’re answering your parenting questions, catching up on Liz’s Italy trip, and figuring out this new season of motherhood together.
This week on Bad Wives Club, we're talking about:
• Starting kindergarten, emotional preschool drop-offs, and settling into school-year routines
• What we’re actually packing in our kids’ lunches
• Sharing morning responsibilities with our husbands and managing the mental load of parenting
• Kids’ screen time and the anxiety of worrying something could happen to your children
• Going from one kid to two and traveling with babies
• Finding a balance between fitness, nutrition, and enjoying your life
• Liz’s Italy recap and the “nappuccino” hangover conversation we apparently needed to have
BWC PARTNERS — SUPPORT THE SHOW
Love hanging with us? Support the sponsors who help make Bad Wives Club possible.
Nutre Meals — Make busy lunches and weeknight dinners a little easier. Use code BWC40 for 40% off your first order.
Cozy Earth — Get cozy with 20% off at checkout using code BADWIVES. Make sure you tell them you heard about Cozy Earth from Bad Wives Club!
Supporting our sponsors helps support the show—thank you for showing them some love.
COME HANG WITH US
Follow Bad Wives Club on Instagram + TikTok, and follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so you never miss an episode.
Loved this episode? Send it to the friend who needs to hear it—and leave us a 5-star review!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The kids are young. Work is busy. There’s always a reason to put the trip—and time together—off, but after losing both of his parents, Jeff Fragala has a different perspective on waiting for “someday.”
SPECIAL GUEST: Jeff Fragala, Liz’s husband
This week on Bad Wives Club, Liz + Jeff Fragala are talking about:
• Grief after losing both parents and how loss changes your priorities
• Prioritizing your marriage while raising a family
• Planning their first trip to Europe together—Positano, Italy!
• Making time for each other without waiting for the perfect moment
An honest conversation about grief, marriage, and choosing to make memories with the people you love.
BWC PARTNERS — SUPPORT THE SHOW
Support the sponsors who help make Bad Wives Club possible.
Westwood IV Therapy — Use code BWC50 for $50 off your first IV.
Nutre Meals — Use code BWC40 for 40% off your first order.
COME HANG WITH US
We’re so grateful you’re here and part of the Bad Wives Club community. Join the club on Instagram + TikTok, and follow the podcast where you listen to podcasts!
If this conversation meant something to you, we’d love for you to share it with someone who might need it. And if you have a moment to leave a 5-star rating or review, we’d be so appreciative—it helps more people find us. Thank you for listening and supporting the show.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Lindsay Clancy Trial: Postpartum Mental Health with Therapist Alexandria Hershman | 11408/13/2026 | 53 mins.“Something isn’t right. I need help.” Why is that so hard for so many moms to say? The conversation surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial brings us to an important discussion about postpartum mental health, recognizing warning signs, and helping mothers feel safe asking for support.
SPECIAL GUEST: Alexandria “Allie” Hershman, licensed clinical therapist
This week on Bad Wives Club, Liz Fragala + Libby Pisano are talking about:
• Baby blues, postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, postpartum OCD, and postpartum psychosis
• Intrusive thoughts versus command hallucinations—and recognizing when urgent help is needed
• Medication, psychiatric care, and gaps in postpartum screening and support
• The fear of speaking up and how partners, family, and friends can step in proactively
We’re sharing personal experiences and focusing on maternal mental health education and support, without assessing Lindsay Clancy’s diagnosis or legal case.
CONNECT WITH ALLIE
alexandriahershman.com
Instagram: @alexandriahershman + @allie_jaie
BWC PARTNERS — SUPPORT THE SHOW
Support the sponsors who help make Bad Wives Club possible.
Nutre Meals — Use code BWC40 for 40% off your first order.
Cozy Earth — Use code BADWIVES for 20% off at checkout, and tell them you heard about Cozy Earth from Bad Wives Club!
COME HANG WITH US
We’re so grateful you’re here and part of the Bad Wives Club community. Join the club on Instagram + TikTok, and follow the podcast!
If this conversation meant something to you, we’d love for you to share it with someone who might need it. And if you have a moment to leave a 5-star rating or review, we’d be so appreciative—it helps more people find us. Thank you for listening and supporting the show.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Excited to go back to work—and feeling guilty about it? Libby’s six months of maternity leave are coming to an end, and we’re talking about all the feelings that can exist at once: anticipation, anxiety, and the bittersweet reality of leaving your baby.
This week on Bad Wives Club, Liz Fragala + Libby Pisano are talking about:
• Returning to work after maternity leave and navigating mom guilt
• The anxiety and excitement of being away from your baby
• Adjusting family schedules and balancing work and motherhood
• Their reactions to the Lindsay Clancy trial at the time of recording
• Why Netflix’s I Will Find You has become their latest obsession
If you’re preparing to return to work or finding your rhythm as a working mom, you’re in good company.
BWC PARTNERS — SUPPORT THE SHOW
Thank you for supporting the sponsors who help make Bad Wives Club possible.
Nutre Meals — Make busy workdays and family dinners a little easier. Use code BWC40 for 40% off your first order.
JOIN THE CLUB
No perfect wives or moms required—we’re figuring it out together, and we’re so glad you’re here. Join us on Instagram + TikTok, and follow Bad Wives Club on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Know a mom heading back to work? We’d love for you to send this episode her way. And if you’re enjoying the show, we’d be so grateful for a 5-star rating or review—it helps more people find the club. Thank you for being part of it.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Bad Wives Club
Welcome to The Bad Wives Club! We’re Libby & Liz — two best friends bringing our phone conversations straight to your speakers. We talk about the good, the bad, and the real life of marriage and motherhood. We’ve been through it all together for over 15 years—growing up, growing families, and figuring out life one stage at a time. We’re not professionals, just two moms keeping it real and leaving the expert advice to, well… the experts. Tune in weekly to hear all about how we juggle our daily lives as working moms, all while confidently NOT doing it all (*insert husband here*)!Podcast website
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