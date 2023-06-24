Trailer: Welcome to the Bad Wives Club!

Welcome to the Bad Wives Club! We’re your hosts, Libby Liz & Laura and we’re here to talk about the good, the bad, and the real life of millennial moms and marriages. We’re three best friends that bring our phone conversations to real life – mom talk, venting, validations, and everything in between. Tune in to our weekly podcast to hear all about our day to day lives of working millennial moms trying to figure it the fuck out, all while living our BEST lives. Follow us on instagram @badwivesclubpodcastFollow us on TikTok @badwivesclub