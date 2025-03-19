Bad Hasbara - The World's Most Moral Podcast

Powered by RND
Matt Lieb
A comedy podcast about the latest and greatest in US and Israeli propaganda.
NewsPoliticsComedy

  • Bad Hasbara 95: Pursuit of Happiest, with Adam Johnson
    Matt and Daniel are joined by Adam Johnson of the Citations Needed podcast to discuss the detainment of Academy Award-winning director Hamdan Ballal by the IDF, Israel's place in the world happiness pecking order, and a couple of hot zionist jams racing up the charts in time for summer.Come see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. Tickets here: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-liebDonate to Gaza Great Minds: http://gazagreatminds.org/donate/Find Citations Needed at https://x.com/CitationsPodSubscribe to the Patreon https://www.patreon.com/badhasbaraSubscribe/listen to Bad Hasbara wherever you get  your podcasts.Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5RDvo87OzNLA78UH82MI55Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bad-hasbara-the-worlds-most-moral-podcast/id1721813926Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bad-hasbara/donationsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:31:17
  • Bad Hasbara 94: Livestream Mailbag
    We are reading emails, listening to voicemail, and generally just putzing around in this Bad Hasbara livestream.Come see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. TICKETS HERESupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bad-hasbara/donationsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    2:08:40
  • Bad Hasbara 93: Schmuck and Jive, with Hadar Cohen
    Matt and Daniel are joined by spiritual educator, mystic, artist and girlfriend of the pod Hadar Cohen to ask when Israel stopped thinking of itself as a colonial project, who gets to be indigenous, and to hear out the fresh ideas of a bright, young Democrat: one Charles Ellis “Stickball” Schumer.COME TO COBBS COMEDY CLUB TO SEE MATT LIEB AND FRANCESCA FIORENTINI. BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-liebPlease donate to Middle East Children's Alliance at mecaforpeace.orgFind Hadar online at hadarcohen.me or malchut.oneSubscribe to the Patreon https://www.patreon.com/badhasbaraSubscribe/listen to Bad Hasbara wherever you get  your podcasts.Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5RDvo87OzNLA78UH82MI55Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bad-hasbara-the-worlds-most-moral-podcast/id1721813926Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bad-hasbara/donationsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:51:44
  • Bad Hasbara 92: Free Mahmoud Khalil, with Bilal Sharmoug
    Matt and Daniel are joined by comedian and actor Bilal Sharmoug to talk over the shocking ICE detention of Columbia grad student and protest leader Mahmoud Khalil, finding common cause with Ann Coulter, and a Beatle cucking in our nation’s intelligence capital: Nassau County, New York.Donate to Mahmoud Khalil’s legal fundraiser: https://chuffed.org/project/justice-for-mahmoud-khalil Matt and Francesca will be at the Sacramento Punch Line on March 16th! Buy tickets now! https://livemu.sc/4jS1qKfCome see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. Tickets here: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-lieb Find Bilal Sharmoug at https://www.instagram.com/wellfedcomic/ or https://x.com/wellfedcomicSubscribe to the Patreon https://www.patreon.com/badhasbara Subscribe/listen to Bad Hasbara wherever you get your podcasts.Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5RDvo87OzNLA78UH82MI55 Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bad-hasbara-the-worlds-most-moral-podcast/id172181392Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bad-hasbara/donationsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:38:55
  • [TEASER] ADL says "Never is Now" whatever that means
    Here is a teaser from this week's bonus episode of Bad Hasbara with comedian Nato Green. You can listen to the whole thing by joining the Patreon. Join now!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bad-hasbara/donationsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:53

