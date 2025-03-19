Bad Hasbara - The World's Most Moral Podcast

Bad Hasbara 95: Pursuit of Happiest, with Adam Johnson
Matt and Daniel are joined by Adam Johnson of the Citations Needed podcast to discuss the detainment of Academy Award-winning director Hamdan Ballal by the IDF, Israel's place in the world happiness pecking order, and a couple of hot zionist jams racing up the charts in time for summer.Come see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. Tickets here: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-liebDonate to Gaza Great Minds: http://gazagreatminds.org/donate/Find Citations Needed at https://x.com/CitationsPod
1:31:17
Bad Hasbara 94: Livestream Mailbag
We are reading emails, listening to voicemail, and generally just putzing around in this Bad Hasbara livestream.Come see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. TICKETS HERE
2:08:40
Bad Hasbara 93: Schmuck and Jive, with Hadar Cohen
Matt and Daniel are joined by spiritual educator, mystic, artist and girlfriend of the pod Hadar Cohen to ask when Israel stopped thinking of itself as a colonial project, who gets to be indigenous, and to hear out the fresh ideas of a bright, young Democrat: one Charles Ellis "Stickball" Schumer.COME TO COBBS COMEDY CLUB TO SEE MATT LIEB AND FRANCESCA FIORENTINI. BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-liebPlease donate to Middle East Children's Alliance at mecaforpeace.orgFind Hadar online at hadarcohen.me or malchut.one
1:51:44
Bad Hasbara 92: Free Mahmoud Khalil, with Bilal Sharmoug
Matt and Daniel are joined by comedian and actor Bilal Sharmoug to talk over the shocking ICE detention of Columbia grad student and protest leader Mahmoud Khalil, finding common cause with Ann Coulter, and a Beatle cucking in our nation's intelligence capital: Nassau County, New York.Donate to Mahmoud Khalil's legal fundraiser: https://chuffed.org/project/justice-for-mahmoud-khalil Matt and Francesca will be at the Sacramento Punch Line on March 16th! Buy tickets now! https://livemu.sc/4jS1qKfCome see Matt Lieb and Francesca Fiorentini do stand up at Cobbs Comedy Club in San Francisco on May 7th. Tickets here: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vYZb0MwzkkR/francesca-fiorentini-and-matt-lieb Find Bilal Sharmoug at https://www.instagram.com/wellfedcomic/ or https://x.com/wellfedcomic
1:38:55
