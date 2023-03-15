Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Backseat Bible Nuggets in the App
Listen to Backseat Bible Nuggets in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Backseat Bible Nuggets

Backseat Bible Nuggets

Podcast Backseat Bible Nuggets
Podcast Backseat Bible Nuggets

Backseat Bible Nuggets

Laura Young
add
Devotionals for kids. Full of God's Word. For families on the go. Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practi... More
Kids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
Devotionals for kids. Full of God's Word. For families on the go. Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 81
  • Mystery
    Everyone knows that kids ask really great questions. And sometimes the questions are tough to answer! Here are a few questions I’ve heard recently: “If God created everything, then who created God?” or “Why would God create hell?” or “When is Jesus coming back to earth?”   These are all awesome questions! And the thing I love most about these questions is that it means you’re thinking about the Lord. But, these questions don’t have easy and clear answers.   In fact, there are a lot of things about God that are somewhat of a…..mystery. A mystery is just something that’s hard to explain or difficult to understand. And certain things about God will always be a mystery us. Why? Because we are humans that can’t understand EVERY. SINGLE. THING. about God. Sure, we can understand a lot about Him, especially as we read the Bible which teaches us about who He is. But, the Bible doesn’t give clear answers to every detailed question we might think of.   And I want to tell you something…..that’s okay! It’s okay for God to be a God of mystery. It’s okay that all of my questions don’t have perfect clear answers. This is important! If I were able to figure out every little thing about the Lord and how He works and thinks, then I might start thinking I could do His job for Him, which wouldn’t be good.   We should see God’s mystery as reassuring to us that He’s way bigger than we are and able to do much more than we can ever imagine. So, let’s be okay with the mystery, deal?!   Romans 11:33-34 talks about this when it says, “how very rich are God’s wisdom and knowledge! How He judges is more than we can understand! The way He deals with people is more than we can know! Who can ever know what the Lord is thinking? Or who can ever give Him advice?”   That verse says God’s ways are more than we can understand, more than we can know. So, if anyone ever tells you that they know everything and they have all the answers, just know that’s not possible because this verse tells us that we won’t ever figure out all the things about the Lord. Kinda mindblowing, if you ask me.   One last thing as we’re talking about this. Yes, God is a God who has some mystery. But, He’s also told us A LOT about who He is in the Bible. So, don’t get discouraged that God will always be a mystery about everything. There’s a LOT to know and learn about Him for your entire life! There will just come a point, on some questions or topics, where we have to be okay with NOT knowing every detail. That’s where we trust what we DO know about Him and go back to the main truths in the Bible.   So, let’s talk about a few things… You can pause after each question to discuss. And, like always…don’t overthink it! The point is to get us talking:   1.     What hard questions do you have about God? 2.     Now ask the adult you’re listening with what questions they have about God? What is a mystery to them about the Lord? Remember how our verse said that God’s ways are more than we can understand and more than we can know? That’s for everyone, kids AND adults! So, ask your adult what is a mystery to them about the Lord. 3.     Do you think it’s cool or not cool that God has some things about Him that we can’t figure out? How do you feel about His mystery?   I hope you had great discussion! And I want to tell you on the last question, if you don’t love that you can’t figure everything out about God, then we can pray and ask Him to help you have more trust or faith in Him. He can help us with that! It doesn’t mean He will tell us all the answers for our questions, but He will help us to better trust who He is and trust His goodness even in the mystery.   One last time, let’s practice our verse together. You can repeat after me. “How very rich are God’s wisdom and knowledge! How He judges is more than we can understand! The way He deals with people is more than we can know!” Romans 11:33   Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    5/10/2023
    7:06
  • Dance!
    Alright Backseaters, as we start this episode, I want you to show me your best dance move. GO ahead and let me see it! I’ll be dancing right along with you. Wow! Incredible moves! Where did you learn to dance like that? Did you know that dancing is not only fun but it can be used to worship God? That’s right! The Bible talks about dancing a lot. If you want to read some verses you can check out Ecclesiastes 3:4 or Psalm 30:11 or Psalm 149:3. But today we are going to talk about King David dancing. You have probably heard of King David but have you heard of his dance moves? King David loved to dance and he wasn’t afraid to show it! Now, he didn’t just dance to show off his dance moves, but he danced to worship God, to give God glory and he did it in response to how awesome he thought God was. 2 Samuel chapter 6 tells us the story of when King David brought the ark to Jerusalem. Now, this ark is called the ark of the covenant. NOT Noah’s ark. NOT A BOAT! The ark of the covenant was a special box that God told the people exactly how to make and it represented God himself being with the people. It seems a little strange to us today because we live in a different time where God’s Spirit can be with us anywhere, anytime. But it wasn’t always like this! God’s presence, or just God being with His people centered around this box called the ark of the covenant. Okay, so the ark of the covenant was coming into Jerusalem and King David…oh man….he was SO excited. You know why? Because it meant God would be with them, close to them! And guess what? David showed His excitement and praise and worship to God by busting out his BEST dance moves! 2 Samuel 6:14b tells us that David, “danced in front of the Lord with all his might.” Show me how you can dance with all your might like David. NICE! And David wasn’t the only one worshipping. EVERYONE was excited and worshipping God, it says! The next verse says that “the whole community of Israel helped him bring it up. They shouted. They blew trumpets.” They all worshipped God in different ways, but King David is known for his dance moves in this story. So, let’s talk about a few things… You can pause after each question to discuss. And, like always…don’t overthink it! The point is to get us talking: 1.     What’s your favorite way to worship the Lord? 2.     Why do you think it’s important for you to worship God? 3.     What do you think is God’s favorite dance move? Let’s try and learn our verse together. You can repeat after me. “David danced in front of the Lord with all his might.” 2 Samuel 6:14b Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    4/26/2023
    5:23
  • All Nations
    Last week our family visited Washington DC and had so much fun exploring all the sites and being in the city. We noticed that there are a lot of differences between Washington DC and where we live in Florida. One major difference that was easy to see was how many different TYPES of people we saw. We saw people from all different countries from all over the world. It was easy to tell they were from a different country because they either looked different from us, dressed in different clothing styles or even spoke a different language. The different languages was fun to hear as you’re walking past someone and they are speaking something they can understand but yet makes no sense to me! Anyway, the differences were fun to see and something to be celebrated. But, it also makes me think how we are all the same in a lot of ways. I kept thinking about how Jesus loves each of us – no matter what we look like or where we are from or what language we speak. Makes me think of the song, Jesus loves the little children. All the children of the world. It also makes me think of one of our favorite songs right now by Ellie Holcomb called “God of all nations.” We love her whole Sing album, but the song God of all nations reminds us that every language, every color…you and I are sisters and brothers. Those songs help us remember the truth we hear from the Bible. “For God so loved the WORLD, that He gave His only Son, so whoever believes in Him will not die but have eternal life.” John 3:16 Did you catch that? For God so loved the WORLD. Not just one country or type of person. So even though certain people might seem different from me, to God they are all loved the same! AND guess what? One day, when all believers are in heaven, it’ll be people from all over the world from all through time and we will all be united in God’s kingdom. How awesome will that day be?!   Okay friends, here are some questions to talk about. You can pause after each question to discuss. And, like always…don’t overthink it! The point is to get us talking: 1.     Do you know someone from a different country? Or maybe just someone who is different from you? Tell me their name. 2.     Okay, now let’s talk about how you and that person are the same. What are your similarities? 3.     Why do you think it’s important to know that God loves people from all over the world in every country?   Let’s try and learn our verse together. You can repeat after me. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, so whoever believes in Him will not die but have eternal life.” John 3:16 Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    4/12/2023
    5:58
  • Why Should I Become a Christian?
    This episode is a follow-up to the 'How do I become a Christian?' episode. If we don't understand the WHY behind the HOW then we're missing the whole point. We talk about how because we are all sinners then we need Jesus! That's WHY we should ask Jesus to be Lord of our life and follow Him and His ways. An understanding of personal sin needs to come before a true commitment to following Jesus. Let's make sure our kids understand that they need Jesus because they are sinners, not becuase their parents tell them to or because they grow up going to church. Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    3/29/2023
    6:12
  • Second Coming
    We talk a lot on here about how Jesus came to earth and died for our sins. But, did you know that Jesus is going to come back to earth some day?! Yeah! He’s going to come back one day. But this time it’ll be different. This time He won’t be born in a manger with Mary and Joseph as his Mom and Dad. This time will be A LOT different.   I have to tell you up front that we don’t know EXACTLY all the details about how Jesus will come back, but we DO know He said He would come back so we can trust that it’s true.   We can look to the Bible for some clues about what it will be like when Jesus returns to earth. So, here’s what we DO know about when Jesus comes back again, which we also sometimes call His second coming.   We know he will come on the clouds. We know that every eye will see Him. That means every person will see Him with their own eyeballs. We know He will come with all of His angels – tons and tons of angels with Him. Oh, and there will be trumpets! Loud trumpets! (trumpet sound) AND we know that the only person who knows when all of this will happen is (drum roll) God, Himself.   Revelation 1:7a says, ”Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him…”   How cool is that?! Our God is so amazing that He can do all of those things – like come in the clouds with millions even billions of angels behind Him. With a trumpet call announcing His arrival so that all eyes on earth will look to Him and see Him. I REALLY want to see this because I think it’ll be the coolest sight ever!   And it will be for those who know and love Jesus! For those who don’t know Him or follow Him, though, it won’t be the best day ever. That’s because when Jesus comes back they won’t have time anymore to turn to Him. That’s why it’s important that we know and follow Jesus TODAY! We can’t wait to do that because remember….no one knows when He’s coming back. Only God knows that!   What if it’s today? Look up! Do you see Him in the clouds right now? What if it’s tomorrow? What if it’s when you’re 100 years old? Who knows?! Maybe it won’t happen in your lifetime. Maybe it’ll be in 10,000 years. Only God knows. But, we are told to live for Him right now and to be excited about the day when He comes back in this awesome way.   Okay friends, here are some questions to talk about. You can pause after each question to discuss. And, like always…don’t overthink it! The point is to get us talking about this: 1.     What are some things we know from the Bible about Jesus’ second coming? 2.     What are some questions that you might have about Jesus coming back to earth? There are plenty of things that we don’t know about this day! So what are some of your questions? 3.     How do you think you’ll respond if you see Him coming back? Would you jump for joy or find a trumpet to blow or maybe you’d hide not knowing what was happening or something else?     Let’s try and learn our verse together. You can repeat after me. “Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him…” Revelation 1:7a   Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    3/15/2023
    6:15

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Backseat Bible Nuggets

Devotionals for kids. Full of God's Word. For families on the go. Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Podcast website

Listen to Backseat Bible Nuggets, Big Blend Radio: Quality of Life Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Backseat Bible Nuggets

Backseat Bible Nuggets

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Backseat Bible Nuggets: Podcasts in Family