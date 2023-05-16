Lane Wagner, the founder of Boot.dev, interviews successful back-end developers and engineers to dig into what has made them successful. Learn about backend dev... More
#001 - Elegance in OCaml with TJ DeVries
Lane and TJ DeVries chat about OCaml and why functional programming can result in more elegant and readable code. TJ is a core maintainer of NeoVim and explains how contributing to open source has had a huge positive impact on his coding career.Learn back-end development - https://boot.devTJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/teej_dvTJ on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/teej_dvTJ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@teej_dv
Lane Wagner, the founder of Boot.dev, interviews successful back-end developers and engineers to dig into what has made them successful. Learn about backend development in Python, Go, JavaScript, SQL and other technologies, all in one place. If your goal is a job as a back-end developer, tune in to hear the best advice that the internet has to offer.