Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast

Refining Energy Policies with PBF's Brendan Williams

In this episode of The Back in Session Podcast, hosts Ryan Stevens and Ryan DeMara are joined by Brendan Williams from PBF Energy. They delve into the state of energy policy, the refining sector, and the challenges posed by electric vehicle mandates and renewable energy transitions. Brendan offers insights into his career, the pivotal role of refiners, and how energy policies impact consumers.