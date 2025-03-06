Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentBack in Session: A DMGS Podcast
Listen to Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast in the App
Listen to Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast

Podcast Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast
Duane Morris Government Strategies
Welcome to "Back in Session," a podcast focused on exploring various state-level policies and legislation shaping our nation, one state at a time. Join our host...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • Leveling Up Advocacy: Inside the Video Game Industry with ESA's Andrew O'Connor
    In this episode of the Back in Session podcast, hosts Ryan Stevens and Ryan DeMara sit down with Andrew O'Connor from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) to explore the advocacy efforts shaping the video game industry. Andrew discusses critical policy challenges like artificial intelligence (AI) and online safety, debunking myths about gamers and highlighting how states like Texas and New York bolster the industry with tax incentives. The hosts also share lighthearted personal stories, from moving woes to nostalgic gaming memories featuring classics like MLB The Show, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and Halo. Whether you’re a gamer or just curious about the industry’s impact, this episode offers a fun and insightful look behind the scenes.Learn more about the Entertainment Software Association: https://www.theesa.com/about-esa/
    --------  
    34:06
  • Calling Balls and Strikes with PA House GOP Leader Jesse Topper
    Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper steps up to the plate on this episode of Back in Session to talk about PA's economy, energy policy, and the GOP’s 2025 legislative game plan. He breaks down Governor Shapiro’s budget, discusses the future of election integrity, and even calls out MLB’s robot umpires. Also tune in to find out Leader Topper's predictions for the Pirates baseball season and who he thinks will be the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in 2025! Learn more about PA State Rep. Jesse Topper: https://www.reptopper.com/about
    --------  
    30:23
  • Legislating in a Divided Pennsylvania: State Rep. Schlossberg on Policy, Politics & Progress
    What’s it like to govern in one of the most politically divided states? PA State Rep. Mike Schlossberg joins Back in Session to discuss mental health reform, education funding, and bipartisan challenges in Harrisburg. Plus, he shares insights into Governor Shapiro’s budget, reflects on his path to politics, and settles the debate about Billy Joel’s “Allentown.” Tune in for a lively discussion on Pennsylvania’s legislative landscape!Learn more about Representative Schlossberg: https://www.pahouse.com/Schlossberg/About/Biography
    --------  
    30:35
  • Kicking off 2025 by Navigating Multi-State Lobbying with Kristen Casimir
    The Back in Session podcast kicks off 2025 with a deep dive into multi-state lobbying and government affairs. Hosts Ryan Stevens and Ryan DeMara sit down with Kristen Casimir, a government affairs professional covering the southeastern U.S., to discuss the complexities of advocating across different state legislatures. Kristen shares her journey from campaign work to in-house government affairs, offering insights into relationship-building, navigating diverse political landscapes, and staying ahead of policy trends.
    --------  
    39:24
  • Refining Energy Policies with PBF's Brendan Williams
    In this episode of The Back in Session Podcast, hosts Ryan Stevens and Ryan DeMara are joined by Brendan Williams from PBF Energy. They delve into the state of energy policy, the refining sector, and the challenges posed by electric vehicle mandates and renewable energy transitions. Brendan offers insights into his career, the pivotal role of refiners, and how energy policies impact consumers.About PBF Energy:They are one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. They sell their products throughout the Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and are able to ship products to other international destinations. They own and operate six domestic oil refineries and related assets. Their refineries have a combined processing capacity, known as throughput, of approximately 1,000,000 barrels per day (“bpd”), and a weighted-average Nelson Complexity Index of 12.7 based on current operating conditions. The complexity and throughput capacity of their refineries are subject to change depending on configuration changes made to respond to market conditions, as well as investments aimed at improving their facilities and maintaining compliance with environmental and governmental regulations.They operate in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. Their six oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, representing the Refining segment. PBFX operates certain logistical assets, such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines, and storage facilities, which represent the Logistics segment.Their six refineries are located in Delaware City, Delaware; Paulsboro, New Jersey; Toledo, Ohio; Chalmette, Louisiana; Torrance, California; and Martinez, California.
    --------  
    1:03:57

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast

Welcome to "Back in Session," a podcast focused on exploring various state-level policies and legislation shaping our nation, one state at a time. Join our hosts, Ryan Stevens and Ryan DeMara from Duane Morris Government Strategies, as they engage a diverse range of guests to bring you behind the scenes of the legislative process.Whether you are a policy wonk looking to dive into recent legislative developments, or a curious citizen interested in getting to learn more about the issues in your state and beyond, "Back in Session" is the podcast for you. Each episode offers fresh perspectives, shedding light on challenges and opportunities that shape policy landscapes in states around the country.Subscribe now to stay informed on the always- evolving policy landscape in states around the country.
Podcast website

Listen to Back in Session: A DMGS Podcast, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2025 - 12:34:10 AM