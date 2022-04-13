Back & Forth
RDCWorld
Back And Forth Is A New Talk Show Exclusive To RDCWorld Where We Talk About Anime, Video Games, Music, and Other Pop Culture Topics! More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
WHAT ANIME CAN BEST SURVIVE WITHOUT THEIR MAIN CHARACTER, RANKING DBZ MOVIES
This back and forth we expose a whole lotta crazy takes smh.Support the show
WOULD YOU RATHER KNOW THE DATE OR CAUSE OF YOUR DEATH?!
In this Back & Forth we were kinda all over the place so I can't really tell you what the theme is on this one 🤣 but know we stood on what we said!Support the show
WOULD YOU RATHER: LIVE WITH RATS, ROACHES, OR SNAKES? FIGHT VIN DIESEL OR ED SHEERAN?
Back & Forth is back from the dead! Today we discuss things what we would rather do, how would you go about it?!Support the show
ONE HAS TO GO, LION KING OR INCREDIBLES?? FIGHT A HIPPO OR GORILLA??
In this episode of Back & Forth, we take 4 things & see which one we could go without! How do you think we did? Support the show
YOU CAN ONLY CHOOSE ONE, KISAME OR JINBEI? KANYE OR 50 CENT? RPGS OR SHOOTERS?
In this episode of Back & Forth, we pit 2 things against each other & discuss which one comes out on top!Support the show
About Back & Forth
Back And Forth Is A New Talk Show Exclusive To RDCWorld Where We Talk About Anime, Video Games, Music, and Other Pop Culture Topics! Podcast website
