RDCWorld
Back And Forth Is A New Talk Show Exclusive To RDCWorld Where We Talk About Anime, Video Games, Music, and Other Pop Culture Topics!
LeisureAnimation & MangaComedyLeisureVideo Games
  • WHAT ANIME CAN BEST SURVIVE WITHOUT THEIR MAIN CHARACTER, RANKING DBZ MOVIES
    This back and forth we expose a whole lotta crazy takes smh.Support the show
    7/15/2023
    1:09:03
  • WOULD YOU RATHER KNOW THE DATE OR CAUSE OF YOUR DEATH?!
    In this Back & Forth we were kinda all over the place so I can't really tell you what the theme is on this one 🤣 but know we stood on what we said!Support the show
    12/16/2022
    50:34
  • WOULD YOU RATHER: LIVE WITH RATS, ROACHES, OR SNAKES? FIGHT VIN DIESEL OR ED SHEERAN?
    Back & Forth is back from the dead! Today we discuss things what we would rather do, how would you go about it?!Support the show
    8/13/2022
    55:46
  • ONE HAS TO GO, LION KING OR INCREDIBLES?? FIGHT A HIPPO OR GORILLA??
    In this episode of Back & Forth, we take 4 things & see which one we could go without! How do you think we did? Support the show
    4/13/2022
    31:45
  • YOU CAN ONLY CHOOSE ONE, KISAME OR JINBEI? KANYE OR 50 CENT? RPGS OR SHOOTERS?
    In this episode of Back & Forth, we pit 2 things against each other & discuss which one comes out on top!Support the show
    3/7/2022
    57:16

About Back & Forth

Back And Forth Is A New Talk Show Exclusive To RDCWorld Where We Talk About Anime, Video Games, Music, and Other Pop Culture Topics!
Podcast website

