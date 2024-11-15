Twilio & Amazon Verified Permissions

In this episode of the AWS Developers Podcast, Seb speaks with Peter Lavelle and Edward Sun about Twilio, and the complexities of authorization in cloud applications. They discuss the evolution of Twilio Flex, the challenges faced in implementing a sophisticated authorization model, and the decision-making process behind choosing between graph-based and policy-based authorization systems. The conversation also highlights the benefits of Amazon Verified Permissions (AVP) and the Cedar Policy Language, emphasizing the importance of decoupling authorization logic from business logic for better scalability and maintainability. This conversation delves into the implementation and benefits of AWS Verified Permissions (AVP) and the Cedar policy language. The speakers discuss the Quick Start experience for users, the challenges of policy-based systems, and the importance of automated reasoning in policy verification. They also explore metadata management, the flexibility of local versus central evaluation in authorization, and the implementation timeline for Twilio's use of AVP. The discussion highlights the growing adoption of these technologies and their potential future applications.