Automation makes your life easier and everyone can do it. We tell you how. Hosted by David Sparks and Rosemary Orchard. More
Automation makes your life easier and everyone can do it. We tell you how. Hosted by David Sparks and Rosemary Orchard.

  • 126: Safari Automation
    In this episode David and Rosemary go on Safari and look at all the settings, extensions and integrations you can use to automate you browsing across macOS and iOS.
    4/21/2023
    1:24:23
  • 125: AppleScript Events and more with James Thomson
    In this episode, Rosemary and David are joined by creator of PCalc, Dice and About (by PCalc), James Thomson. They talk about James' first implementations of automation in his apps, as well as what automations he's using now, and AppleScript vs Shortcuts.
    4/8/2023
    1:50:36
  • 124: Image Automation
    Fixing images and screenshots is boring and tedious. Why not hand that off to automation?
    3/24/2023
    1:28:30
  • 123: HomeKit from Scratch with Myke Hurley
    In this episode Rosemary and David welcome Myke Hurley back to the show to talk about taking over his new Home with HomeKit.
    3/11/2023
    1:19:47
  • 122: Nerding Out with Allison Sheridan
    Allison Sheridan joins us to share her automation workflows. Topics include Keyboard Maestro, Hazel, and more automation tools.
    2/25/2023
    1:10:52

About Automators

Automation makes your life easier and everyone can do it. We tell you how. Hosted by David Sparks and Rosemary Orchard.
