2025 Highlights: What's in the Stars for All of Us?

Your ultimate cosmic cheat-sheet for the year ahead! The AstroTwins break down the retrogrades, eclipses and planetary transits for 2025, including:Mercury and Venus retrogradeJupiter in Gemini and CancerSaturn and Neptune's swing between Pisces and AriesUranus' pivot from Taurus to GeminiPluto in AquariusBlack Moon Lilith through Libra, Scorpio and SagittariusPlus, the Year of the Wood Snake and 9 Universal Year🔮 2025: Plan It by the Planet masterclassJanuary 12, 2025Complimentary ticket with the purchase of any 2025 Horoscope book or planner. Save an extra 10% for a limited time with coupon HOLIDAY10 at checkout!Get your book & ticket⭐️ Become Your Own Astrologer 20258-week astrology certification course begins February 22Enrollment/application opening soonJoin the waitlist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.