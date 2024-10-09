Sweeping cosmic changes are ahead. How will things be different for every zodiac sign in the new year than they were in 2024? Plus the 5 themes for every zodiac sign in 2025.🔮 2025: Plan It by the Planet masterclassJanuary 12, 2025Complimentary ticket with the purchase of any 2025 Horoscope book or planner. Save an extra 10% for a limited time with coupon HOLIDAY10 at checkout!Get your book & ticket⭐️ Become Your Own Astrologer 20258-week astrology certification course begins February 22Enrollment/application opening soonJoin the waitlist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
51:25
Weekly Horoscope: December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025
It's the last week of 2024 and the first week of 2025—and there's plenty going on in the stars. Monday serves up the Capricorn new moon, a goal-setting moment right in time for new year. On New Year's Day (morning), the moon moves into Aquarius. Then, on January 2, Venus moves into Pisces for a month, an ideal time to make that vision board! Beware a Mars-Pluto faceoff brewing all week that comes to a head on Friday, which could make for stormy emotions and tempers over the weekend.🔗 LINKS MENTIONED:2025 Horoscope BooksGet your copy and score a free ticket to our January 12 "Plan It by the Planets" masterclassCosmic Closure webinar — watch the replayDeclare cosmic closure on 2024 and reset for the New Year — watch the guided webinar
13:08
2025 Highlights: What's in the Stars for All of Us?
Your ultimate cosmic cheat-sheet for the year ahead! The AstroTwins break down the retrogrades, eclipses and planetary transits for 2025, including:Mercury and Venus retrogradeJupiter in Gemini and CancerSaturn and Neptune's swing between Pisces and AriesUranus' pivot from Taurus to GeminiPluto in AquariusBlack Moon Lilith through Libra, Scorpio and SagittariusPlus, the Year of the Wood Snake and 9 Universal Year
26:53
2025: The Year of the Divine Pendulum
The AstroTwins reveal the theme for 2025, which they've named "the year of the divine pendulum." Tali reads an excerpt from the 2025 Horoscope book to prepare you for the big shifts that are ahead.
9:46
Weekly Horoscope: December 23-29, 2024
The last full week of 2024 is here! Ophi gives tips for how to navigate the holidays. And it's not a "silent night" in the stars with a Jupiter-Saturn square and cosmic clashes between several planets all week long. This is the second time in 2024 (the first was on August 19) that expansive Jupiter has faced off against restrictive Saturn, which will require us to navigate some suppressed emotions and potentially tactless comments. The week ends with a Venus-Uranus square that could throw love a curveball and Chiron ending its retrograde, which could give way to healing conversations right before the December 30 Capricorn new moon. 🎄 Free Cosmic Closure webinarFriday, December 27, 2024 * 1pm ETSave your free seat
Use astrology to create a life of passion and purpose! Identical twin sisters Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins, are professional astrologers and bestselling authors who reach millions worldwide. As the official astrologers for ELLE magazine and the matchmakers on Amazon Prime Video’s Cosmic Love they bring the stars down to earth with their empowering approach to horoscopes. Listen in to get inspired and learn how the stars can guide you in creating your dream life—from fulfilling relationships to career success to making a powerful impact every day. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.