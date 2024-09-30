Ep. 286: Hit Song Stage Flashback - 2009 Pt. 2 (Full Audio)

We're finally back (thank you for waiting)! And this week we're finally getting around to an episode we accidentally skipped 5 years ago. And so we're gonna watch the 2nd part of the 2009 Hit Stage video arranged by the diva known as Latte of course!!This is the version that has the video playing underneath. But here is a link to it if you wanna try and sync and watch it at the same time! https://youtu.be/zCwEY0Sk6Ns?si=aGX3pm_nAySfUWTS