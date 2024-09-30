It's the 7th annual AMAK Awards! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:07:28
Ep. 287: Best of 2024 - B-Sides
Merry Christmas Alikes! Here's a slightly early Christmas gift for you! We're starting up our wrap up of 2024 with the episode where we unearth some hidden gems from albums that we loved this year. As is tradition, we've got 30 songs for you to (hopefully) enjoy and for us to gush over. Check back with us in 2025 (wtf how is that a real year?) for the rest of our yearly wrap up episodes! Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1I5yLhyVSnMCpgTgK9MAXW?si=c599ab4cd8bc48dbYouTube Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-8Wdlv0O5P6pjKNDSJ2yfRpWArNHmzDE&si=c_2e6oBKqZFVphbn
1:48:40
Ep. 286: Hit Song Stage Flashback - 2009 Pt. 2 (Full Audio)
We're finally back (thank you for waiting)! And this week we're finally getting around to an episode we accidentally skipped 5 years ago. And so we're gonna watch the 2nd part of the 2009 Hit Stage video arranged by the diva known as Latte of course!!This is the version that has the video playing underneath. But here is a link to it if you wanna try and sync and watch it at the same time! https://youtu.be/zCwEY0Sk6Ns?si=aGX3pm_nAySfUWTS
1:40:40
Ep. 286: Hit Song Stage Flashback - 2009 Pt. 2 (Commentary Only)
We're finally back (thank you for waiting)! And this week we're finally getting around to an episode we accidentally skipped 5 years ago. And so we're gonna watch the 2nd part of the 2009 Hit Stage video arranged by the diva known as Latte of course!!This is the version without the video playing. Here is a link to it so you can sync! https://youtu.be/zCwEY0Sk6Ns?si=aGX3pm_nAySfUWTS
1:40:40
Bonus: Happy Birthday Minho! A CALL BACK Album Review and Concert Recap Spectacular!
Today is the 33rd birthday of the only boy in the world!! And he gave US presents this year!! So here is a special bonus episode wherein Shannon will gush for an hour about the Call Back album and the Mean: Of My First concert!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MINHO!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!
Have you ever been curious about Kpop, but don't know where to start? Or are you a huge Kpop fan with no one else to geek out with about it? Lucky for you, best friends Shannon & Angélica love talking about Kpop more than anything! Tune into Ask Me About Kpop each week for Kpop history, vocabulary words, great music, and of course some good old fashioned fangirling.