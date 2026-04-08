"Liberty Lounge" is a dynamic podcast where three popular YouTube personalities (Anthony Miranda, the "Armed Scholar," Jared Yanis of Guns & Gadgets, and the hilarious Johnny B ) come together. In this relaxed yet freedom-inspired setting, the trio dives deep into the realms of the Second Amendment, politics, and current news.

With a mix of expert opinion and friendly banter, they tackle pressing issues, offering listeners a unique blend of information and entertainment.