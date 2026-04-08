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Liberty Lounge Podcast

Anthony Miranda, Jared Yanis, Johnny B
GovernmentSociety & Culture
Liberty Lounge Podcast
Latest episode

142 episodes

  • Liberty Lounge Podcast

    Supreme Court Issues 8-1 Emergency Order Changing Second Amendment Preservation Fight Forever!

    12/28/2025 | 9 mins.
    In this video I discuss critical Second Amendment case up for reconsideration after a prior 8-1 denial!

    🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
    Instagram: / armedscholaryt
    Twitter: / armedscholaryt
    Twitch: / armedscholar

    📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
    Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
    Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
    Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
    Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
    Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV

    Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.

    DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
  • Liberty Lounge Podcast

    BREAKING! Supreme Court Decision To Permanently End All "Assault Weapon" Bans Pushed Forward!

    12/26/2025 | 9 mins.
    In this video I break down important developments in the Supreme Court rifle and mag ban cases! 🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedscholaryt/Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholarytTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar📷 My YouTube Setup 📷Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5HLighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdTMicrophone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkUCamera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWVLegal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
  • Liberty Lounge Podcast

    BREAKING! Permanent Nationwide Block of Short Barreled Rifle & Pistol Brace Rule Pushed Forward!

    12/24/2025 | 8 mins.
    In this video I break down an important win against the ATF pistol brace/SBR rule and efforts to solidify it! Check out 1st Phorm: https://1stphorm.com/armedscholar free 5 pack of protein stick with order of supplements. 🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedscholaryt/Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholarytTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar📷 My YouTube Setup 📷Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5HLighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdTMicrophone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkUCamera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWVLegal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
  • Liberty Lounge Podcast

    Trump DOJ Continues To Defend NFA & Suppressor Restrictions Leading One Man To Face Prison!

    12/22/2025 | 9 mins.
    In this video I break down a critical suppressor and NFA challenge which the DOJ continues to resist! Check out 1st Phorm: https://1stphorm.com/armedscholar purchase any supplement and get a free 5 pack of protein sticks.

    🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
    Instagram: / armedscholaryt
    Twitter: / armedscholaryt
    Twitch: / armedscholar

    📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
    Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
    Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
    Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
    Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
    Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV

    Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.

    DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
  • Liberty Lounge Podcast

    Members of Congress Demand AG Bondi Support Striking Down Suppressor & SBR Restrictions!

    12/21/2025 | 8 mins.
    n this video I break down the current efforts to end the remaining NFA restrictions on SBRs and suppressors! Podcast link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

    🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
    Instagram: / armedscholaryt
    Twitter: / armedscholaryt
    Twitch: / armedscholar

    📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
    Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
    Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
    Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
    Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
    Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV

    Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.

    DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
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About Liberty Lounge Podcast
"Liberty Lounge" is a dynamic podcast where three popular YouTube personalities (Anthony Miranda, the "Armed Scholar," Jared Yanis of Guns & Gadgets, and the hilarious Johnny B ) come together. In this relaxed yet freedom-inspired setting, the trio dives deep into the realms of the Second Amendment, politics, and current news. With a mix of expert opinion and friendly banter, they tackle pressing issues, offering listeners a unique blend of information and entertainment.
Podcast website
GovernmentSociety & Culture

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