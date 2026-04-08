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Liberty Lounge Podcast
Anthony Miranda, Jared Yanis, Johnny B
Latest episode
142 episodes
Supreme Court Issues 8-1 Emergency Order Changing Second Amendment Preservation Fight Forever!12/28/2025 | 9 mins.In this video I discuss critical Second Amendment case up for reconsideration after a prior 8-1 denial!
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Twitter: / armedscholaryt
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Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
BREAKING! Supreme Court Decision To Permanently End All "Assault Weapon" Bans Pushed Forward!12/26/2025 | 9 mins.In this video I break down important developments in the Supreme Court rifle and mag ban cases! 🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedscholaryt/Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholarytTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar📷 My YouTube Setup 📷Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5HLighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdTMicrophone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkUCamera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWVLegal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
BREAKING! Permanent Nationwide Block of Short Barreled Rifle & Pistol Brace Rule Pushed Forward!12/24/2025 | 8 mins.In this video I break down an important win against the ATF pistol brace/SBR rule and efforts to solidify it! Check out 1st Phorm: https://1stphorm.com/armedscholar free 5 pack of protein stick with order of supplements. 🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedscholaryt/Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholarytTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar📷 My YouTube Setup 📷Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5HLighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdTMicrophone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkUCamera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWVLegal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
Trump DOJ Continues To Defend NFA & Suppressor Restrictions Leading One Man To Face Prison!12/22/2025 | 9 mins.In this video I break down a critical suppressor and NFA challenge which the DOJ continues to resist! Check out 1st Phorm: https://1stphorm.com/armedscholar purchase any supplement and get a free 5 pack of protein sticks.
🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
Instagram: / armedscholaryt
Twitter: / armedscholaryt
Twitch: / armedscholar
📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV
Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
Members of Congress Demand AG Bondi Support Striking Down Suppressor & SBR Restrictions!12/21/2025 | 8 mins.n this video I break down the current efforts to end the remaining NFA restrictions on SBRs and suppressors! Podcast link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
Instagram: / armedscholaryt
Twitter: / armedscholaryt
Twitch: / armedscholar
📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV
Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
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About Liberty Lounge Podcast
"Liberty Lounge" is a dynamic podcast where three popular YouTube personalities (Anthony Miranda, the "Armed Scholar," Jared Yanis of Guns & Gadgets, and the hilarious Johnny B ) come together. In this relaxed yet freedom-inspired setting, the trio dives deep into the realms of the Second Amendment, politics, and current news. With a mix of expert opinion and friendly banter, they tackle pressing issues, offering listeners a unique blend of information and entertainment.Podcast website
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