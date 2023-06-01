Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Armchair Explorer

Podcast Armchair Explorer
Aaron Millar
The world's greatest adventurers tell their best story from the road. Each episode is cut documentary style and set to music and cinematic effects to create an immersive storytelling experience.
Society & CulturePlaces & Travel
  • Kayaking the Entire Amazon From Source to Sea with Darcy Gaechter
    What constitutes a life well lived? When Darcy Gaechter turned 35, her life was everything she had hoped it would be. She had a loving partner, a rewarding job as a kayak expedition guide, and hard-won fame within the competitive world of whitewater kayaking. By her own measures, she was living the dream. And yet, many of her friends and family looked at her life and saw only what she did not have - a husband, children, a traditional high-paying office job. Listening to them, doubts began to take root in Darcy's mind. Maybe, she decided, it was finally time to surrender her wild lifestyle and join the more stable - if not more boring - upper crusts of well-behaved society. But before she could do that...she had one final adventure to take. It was an adventure so ambitious, so wild and deadly and unprecedented, that she believed it could cure her of her seemingly bottomless desire to tackle these quests, to chase the next horizon. And thus, mere months after her birthday, she found herself dipping her paddle into the frigid source waters of the Amazon, ready to kayak through its innumerable dangers - natural and manmade - in the following months. Whether you're interested in kayaking, Amazonian culture and indigenous history, the interpersonal dynamics of expeditions, or all of the above, this episode is sure to engross you - from beginning to end. FIND DARCY Follow Darcy on Instagram @darcygaechter, and hear about her latest projects, events, and more on her website. The book she wrote about her Amazonian adventure is called Amazon Woman: Facing Fears, Chasing Dreams, and a Quest to Kayak the Longest River From Source to Sea. Get your copy today online or at your favorite bookstore (we especially love local bookstores)! Want to kayak with Darcy? Book a trip with her adventure company, Small World Adventures, and enjoy some of the best paddling Ecuador has to offer. SOCIAL Share the show with your friends! Subscribe to the podcast wherever you're listening, follow @armchairexplorerpodcast on Instagram and Facebook, check out Armchair Explorer's website, and learn more about APT Podcast Studios on their website. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/28/2023
    58:00
  • On Location: The Call of the Wild in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
    For this ‘On Location’ episode, we are going to get our boots on and do some hiking. There are 124 named peaks in Rocky Mountain National Park, with most of them over 10,000-feet. When you stand on the summit of one, a sea of peaks surrounds you on all sides. There are few things more exhilarating in life. And for many of us, it’s why we come here.   But it hasn’t always been that way. For thousands of years, mountains were the abode of Gods and monsters, places to be feared and avoided. They became challenges, a piece of indomitable nature that only the bravest of us would dare to tame. Now, perhaps, they are transforming again, from something to subdue to somewhere to escape from the confines of our modern world.    Today, we’re going to climb a mountain that very few visitors ever do. It’s called Estes Cone. It’s 11,006 feet tall. But this story is about more than just getting our boots in the dirt. It’s about learning to see these Rocky summits with fresh eyes, whether you’re climbing to the top or enjoying the view from afar.   John Muir famously said, "The mountains are calling, and I must go.” We’re going to heed those words, reach for that summit, and listen for the Call of the Mountains.   --   Our ‘On Location’ episodes are funded by destination partnerships. Thank you to Visit Estes Park for making this one happen. They help with production costs, but the storytelling is all ours, and we only ever showcase content we love and think you will too. For more information on how you can experience everything that we did in this episode go to visitestespark.com This episode was produced by Armchair Productions’ producers Aaron Millar and Jason Paton in conjunction with the creative team at House of Pod.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/21/2023
    44:16
  • Crossing the Oregon Trail in an Authentic Covered Wagon with Author Rinker Buck
    Armchair Explorer is back! We're so excited to launch our new season as part of APT Podcast Studios, the newly launched podcast network of American Public Television. As part of our new season, we'll be releasing episodes every week. That's right - Armchair Explorer is now a weekly show! Between signature episodes, keep your eyes peeled for our brand new 'On Location' episodes, airing every other week. Each of these documentary-style episodes was recorded on location - from the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the deserts of California - in order to capture the sounds and stories of each place. You won't want to miss out, so make sure to subscribe! TODAY'S EPISODE When Rinker Buck decided to cross the Oregon Trail in an authentic 1883 wagon, he had no idea what to expect. "I knew that naïveté was the mother of adventure," he wrote, "I just didn't know how much of it I really had." For somebody like Rinker, who was interested in the history of the Oregon Trail, there were several easier, faster, and safer ways to explore it. But Rinker wasn't interested in them. He wanted, as he calls it, "the sensual feast of traveling in the open air;" the chance not just to learn about history, but to actually experience it. And so Rinker, his brother Nick, and their pack of three mules - Beck, Jake, and Bute - set off on a months-long journey that sent them through fields of blooming wildflowers, across turbulent rivers, beneath starry skies, and nearly over the sides of cliffs. And through it all, they came to see America's history - and the history of the West - not as it had been taught in school, but as it really was. Whether you're an Oregon Trail buff or you've never even played the computer game, this episode is sure to surprise, delight, and thoroughly entertain. FIND RINKER Follow Rinker's work through his publisher, Simon & Schuster, where you can also find the link to his book, The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey. And don't forget to check out his latest book, Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, which you can find online or at your favorite bookstore (we especially love local bookstores)! SOCIAL Share the show with your friends! Subscribe to the podcast wherever you're listening, follow @armchairexplorerpodcast on Instagram and Facebook, check out Armchair Explorer's website, and learn more about APT Podcast Studios on their website. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/14/2023
    42:51
  • TRAILER: This is Armchair Explorer, an APT Podcast Studios Production
    Welcome to Armchair Explorer, where the world's greatest adventurers tell their best stories from the road! Hailed as "inspiring storytelling" from the New York Times, each documentary-style episode drops you into the heart of the action - from the heart-pounding to the inspiring, the unusual, the deadly, the hilarious, and the downright jaw-dropping. Armchair Explorer is now proud to be part of APT Podcast Studios, the podcast arm of American Public Television! Our upcoming season will feature stories from some of the most remote corners of the planet, from diving to the bottom of the Mariana trench to tracking the elusive snow leopard, completing the first kayak descent of the entire Amazon river, and more. And, every other week, we'll be dropping a brand new "On Location" episode. These award-winning special episodes were recorded in surround sound and captured on location in order to share the stories and voices of destinations around the globe. Join us as we trace the origins of jazz in Tennessee, sail to remote islands in the Florida Keys, go horseback riding with real cowboys in Wyoming, and more! Learn more about Armchair Explorer at armchair-explorer.com and find APT Podcast Studios at aptpodcaststudios.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/11/2023
    1:00
  • BONUS EPISODE: The Coastal Adventure Trail of Oregon
    This week, listen to an episode from Armchair Productions' newest series, The Hidden Trails of Oregon! Join us on the Coastal Adventure Trail for a documentary road trip, following award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar from Florence to Port Orford and beyond.  We begin at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, in Florence, for a sand-boarding lesson from world champion rider Gabe Cruz. Then, we head south down the coast, stopping at the sleepy seaside town of Port Orford for wild beaches, windswept headlands, ocean swells and one of the greatest wildlife experiences on Earth. Continuing along the coast, we explore the secret coves of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor – perhaps the most spectacular stretch of road in the entire Pacific Northwest – and finish in a forest of giants, fit for a fantasy book.  Through it all, we’re going to discover why adventure is about more than laughs and gasps - it’s about fostering a deep connection to the natural world, and in doing so, perhaps, a deeper connection to yourself too. Want to visit Oregon and explore the Coastal Adventure Trail yourself? Find itineraries and more at www.traveloregon.com. Produced by Armchair Productions, the audio experts for the travel industry www.armchair-productions.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/6/2023
    46:06

About Armchair Explorer

The world's greatest adventurers tell their best story from the road. Each episode is cut documentary style and set to music and cinematic effects to create an immersive storytelling experience. 'Best travel podcasts 2020'- The Guardian, 'Thrilling Stuff'-Sunday Times, 'Ear Candy for Listeners' - Washington Post
