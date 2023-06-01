Crossing the Oregon Trail in an Authentic Covered Wagon with Author Rinker Buck

Armchair Explorer is back! We're so excited to launch our new season as part of APT Podcast Studios, the newly launched podcast network of American Public Television. As part of our new season, we'll be releasing episodes every week. That's right - Armchair Explorer is now a weekly show! Between signature episodes, keep your eyes peeled for our brand new 'On Location' episodes, airing every other week. Each of these documentary-style episodes was recorded on location - from the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the deserts of California - in order to capture the sounds and stories of each place. You won't want to miss out, so make sure to subscribe! TODAY'S EPISODE When Rinker Buck decided to cross the Oregon Trail in an authentic 1883 wagon, he had no idea what to expect. "I knew that naïveté was the mother of adventure," he wrote, "I just didn't know how much of it I really had." For somebody like Rinker, who was interested in the history of the Oregon Trail, there were several easier, faster, and safer ways to explore it. But Rinker wasn't interested in them. He wanted, as he calls it, "the sensual feast of traveling in the open air;" the chance not just to learn about history, but to actually experience it. And so Rinker, his brother Nick, and their pack of three mules - Beck, Jake, and Bute - set off on a months-long journey that sent them through fields of blooming wildflowers, across turbulent rivers, beneath starry skies, and nearly over the sides of cliffs. And through it all, they came to see America's history - and the history of the West - not as it had been taught in school, but as it really was. Whether you're an Oregon Trail buff or you've never even played the computer game, this episode is sure to surprise, delight, and thoroughly entertain. FIND RINKER Follow Rinker's work through his publisher, Simon & Schuster, where you can also find the link to his book, The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey. And don't forget to check out his latest book, Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, which you can find online or at your favorite bookstore (we especially love local bookstores)!