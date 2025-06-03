She is Fed Up With the School System

She Stood Against the System when they FORCED her Child to Wear a Mask in School

Time codes for your convenience:
0:00:01 Intro
00:01:52 How and why girls are being raised feminists
00:09:41 Armenians have high divorce rates
00:12:13 The system harassed her and her child for not wearing a mask
00:15:00 Parents' apathy is the problem
00:18:37 Who is "the system"? Who are "they"?
00:32:48 Narine opened a school of her own. How and why?
00:41:03 Newsom destroyed California
00:48:16 Is there a place for corruption if school choice is implemented?
00:52:42 Why nowadays both parents can't provide for their family
00:57:03 Why can't they at least keep society safe?
00:59:09 What should potential child molesters do?
01:06:39 How an atheist found Jesus
01:19:50 Why Marxists only want to take over America?
01:25:33 Katy Perry went to space?
01:26:22 Conservatism is on the rise?
01:32:17 How liberals raise their children
01:36:08 Hopeful for America

Narine Tadevosyan is an Armenian American author and a parent activist who pulled her kids out of system during the mask mandates here in Southern California.

Narine helped launch a micro-school with other parents that is now serving more than 50 kids. She also represents the Children's Educational Opportunity Act and is working to get that on the 2026 ballot to shift how education works in the beautiful state of California.

Former feminist and atheist turned to Jesus and leads the way for other moms and families to join her in a battle against evil.

Follow Narine on social media:
👉 https://www.instagram.com/badmomsmedia
👉 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/4eM0xiy
👉 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4eHJH4f

About Apollo The Original: This podcast dives deep into uncovering hidden truths and controversial stories in politics, religion, and society. With a focus on exposing corruption within institutions like the church, state, and schools, it explores topics such as money laundering, sex trafficking, and the exploitation of children, aiming to shine a light on the darker sides of power.