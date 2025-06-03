He lives at the Mexican border and this is his testimony of what he saw and found out🏆 Subscribe to my channel: https://bit.ly/4926kPy❗Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUAuTdlpsEI&t🎁 Become a member and support my work: https://bit.ly/4iK6DTx🚀 Time codes for your convenience:0:00:01 Intro00:01:59 Illegal immigration after Trump reduced 99%00:05:49 Rapes that happen crossing the border00:09:57 Chinese girl was held hostage for ransom00:11:00 China's communist party is involved00:12:01 What's the real condition of the wall?00:13:22 Native indigenous people have their own police?00:16:39 Why government still did NOT build the wall?00:22:06 Will they remove California from being a sanctuary state?00:26:56 US sergeant recruits Chinese illegal nationals in the US army00:36:10 What about Russians and Ukrainians?00:41:46 Fertility rates00:44:41 Why Israel is the biggest US's ally?00:56:06 Telegram chats for illegals01:03:07 Does DHS care?01:11:36 Chinese are extremely racist01:23:18 If not illegals strawberries will cost 20$/lbs01:26:05 How Chinese "lease" Doordash accounts to others01:29:21 Child trafficking01:30:35 How did Trump's administration find thousands of missing kids?01:35:09 Mexican border patrol live in tents01:40:52 Whaat happens in case of Israel-Iran war?01:44:30 Drones are scary01:48:56 How can regular Americans help secure the border and protect themselves?Cory Gauteraux is an army veteran. Thank you for your service. With a diverse professional background, Cory began his career as a UH60 Blackhawk Helicopter Crewchief/Door Gunner in the US Army before serving as a Respiratory Therapist on the rapid response team. After leaving healthcare he has decided to follow his passion of helping people in a different way. His career reflects a steadfast commitment to public service and a passion for aiding vulnerable populations, particularly children.Cory brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his current role monitoring the Southern Border invasion over the past year. Mr Gauteraux is a family man and a true patriot. He also owns a gun shop just where he lives - only a few miles from US-Mexican border.Cory is currently running THE GOAT INITIATIVE which mission is to combat human trafficking along the U.S./Mexico border through comprehensive intelligence gathering and strategic collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. TGI is dedicated to protecting vulnerable communities by providing real-time intelligence to our law enforcement partners, dismantling trafficking networks, and advocating for necessary policy reforms. Through our collective efforts, we aim to create a future free from human trafficking and child exploitation. TGI focuses on developing cooperative relationships with public and private organizations to maximize our impact while steadfastly committing to human rights and dignity.Follow Cory Gauteraux on social media:👉 https://www.instagram.com/thecorygoat👉 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/4eM0xiy👉 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4eHJH4f✅ Stay Connected With Me: 👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apollo.the.original 👉 Twitter(X): http://www.x.com/apollotheorigin👉 My Youtube Short Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@apollotheoriginalshorts ==============================✅ Other Videos You Might Be Interested In Watching: 👉 Breaking: P Diddy Filex EXPOSEDhttps://youtu.be/fYScyV3SGuQ?si=PgYEJZwysrFKKdJm👉 The real agenda behind United Nationshttps://youtu.be/xLBVoCSLQlU
--------
1:56:35
The Assassination of Kobe Bryant: Black Boule Secret Society Exposed | Bishop Larry Gaiters
Bishop Exposes Black Secret Societies and the Dark Truth Behind Kobe Bryant's Assassination🏆 Subscribe to my channel: https://bit.ly/4926kPy❗Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0Qj2KJB6mI&t🎁 Become a member and support my work: https://bit.ly/4iK6DTx🚀 Time codes for your convenience:0:00:01 Intro00:05:31 Why Kobe Bryant was assassinated?00:06:05 Black "Skull & Bones" secret society00:07:43 Africa's name is made up by Roman general00:09:46 Black Secret Society's logo and meaning behind it00:10:56 Kobe Bryant was a member of the Black Boule00:13:35 Rockefeller did this in 190400:15:29 Obama, Jay Z, P Diddy are all members of the Black Boule00:16:08 Who really founded the Nation of Islam00:18:36 How to become a member of the Black Boule?00:22:43 Why Kobe Bryant was a target?00:26:49 9 Knights of the Round table00:30:32 Sassoon family pumped opium to China during the Opium Wars00:32:38 Pan-Hellenic Council00:35:23 Kamala Harris and her 9 divine sisters00:37:25 Borgia, Medici and other Italian powerful families00:38:50 It's not Jesus portrayed in the "Last supper" painting00:41:30 They deleted 45 books of the Bible00:43:45 Originally no "church" term in the Bible00:46:41 "Christian" true meaning00:56:42 Shroud of Turin00:58:31 Rotschild's ties to Zionism01:02:07 History is a lie?01:03:24 You've been lied to about Christ01:10:12 Black societies founded by white people01:11:34 Martin Luther King Jr was killed elsewhere01:15:22 The exact reason Kobe was killed01:18:34 George Floyd controversy01:23:05 Kobe Bryant had 3 lawsuits against big pharma01:25:25 LeBron knew Kobe will be killed01:26:38 Kobe had this strange religion01:30:51 What truly happened in the garden of Eden?01:49:20 What happened to Kobe's helicopter?01:56:15 What happened to Malaysian flight 37001:57:21 Biden's ties01:58:01 Jeffrey Morgan Stibel02:05:33 LeBron is a member of Black Boule02:08:56 Stephen A Smith is a Black Boule member02:10:53 Is Trump in that club as well?02:15:42 Planned parenthood ties02:22:46 Malcolm X true story02:30:29 What would Larry ask Secret service?02:35:10 The PrayerBishop Larry Gaiters is a nationally recognized pastor, radio host, and author known for his bold voice on faith, culture, and truth. He’s the Host of The Nationally Syndicated Global Spiritual Revolution RadioBroadcasting Nationally and Internationally Through AM 970 The Answer New YorkSalem Media Group New York.Mr Gaiters is The CEO-COO of TheGlobal Spiritual Revolution Media Group Los Angeles LLC.He is also the presiding bishop of End Time Age Deliverance Ministries.Larry has an upcoming book “KOBE BRYANT: A Luciferian PROJECT COMPLETED" - The 20 Volume In depth Teaching Series Detailing The Assassination of Kobe Bryant and The Real Reasons Why He Was Eliminated - Including The Global Repercussions of The Assassination To This Day.Mr Gaiters is a man of God.Follow Larry Gaiters on social media:👉 https://www.instagram.com/bishopjohnwick👉 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/4eM0xiy👉 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4eHJH4f✅ Stay Connected With Me: 👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apollo.the.original 👉 Twitter(X): http://www.x.com/apollotheorigin👉 My Youtube Short Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@apollotheoriginalshorts ==============================✅ Other Videos You Might Be Interested In Watching: 👉 Breaking: P Diddy Filex EXPOSEDhttps://youtu.be/fYScyV3SGuQ?si=PgYEJZwysrFKKdJm👉 Trevor project in schoolshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0v1-yCTStk👉 The real agenda behind United Nationshttps://youtu.be/xLBVoCSLQlU
P*rn Books in Your Children School Libraries Exposed
These are the books that were found in libraries all across the United States 🇺🇸🏆 Subscribe to my channel: https://bit.ly/4926kPy❗Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0Qj2KJB6mI&t🎁 Become a member and support my work: https://bit.ly/4iK6DTxTime codes for your convenience:0:00:01 Intro00:03:09 What's happening to education in America?00:06:56 American Psycho00:11:59 "Identical" has incest scenes in it00:19:03 "Perks of being a wallflower"00:21:39 "Looking for Alaska"00:25:45 "Red hood"00:29:27 Read banned books00:30:44 "All boys aren't blue"00:34:20 "The freedom writer's diary"00:38:36 "Me and Ear and a dying girl"00:40:52 Girls want to get on Onlyfans ASAP00:48:39 "Push"00:56:11 "Haters"00:58:01 "Big bath house"00:59:43 "Sex is a funny word"01:01:16 "The art of racing in the rain"01:03:48 "A court of mist and fury"01:06:27 Sci-fi books have it too nowadays01:07:38 "This book is gay"01:10:37 When did this all start?01:16:11 Alfred Kinsey started sexualizing our kids01:18:37 What are the obscenity laws?01:32:18 Did America reach apex?01:37:14 Miller test01:40:42 Is America hijacked?01:46:32 Which party is responsible for this?01:49:50 Who hijacked America?01:57:24 What's the linchpin of all that?02:04:41 What's their next step?02:07:25 Did she vote for Hillary in 2016?02:13:59 Who are those teachers that agree to teach kids sexual stuff?02:15:50 Abortion is part of their plan?02:17:01 What about muslims? Hindus?02:18:36 Who's behind all that? Who are the grey cardinals?02:19:31 What can parents do?Karen England is a long-time advocate for family values, parental rights, and education reform in the United States. She is the executive director of the Capitol Resource Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting religious liberty and promoting traditional family policies through legislation. Missis England has been actively involved in opposing sexually explicit content in school curricula and pushing for greater transparency in education. She is the founder of The Kitchen Table Activist and Take Back The Classroom, initiatives that equip parents with tools to challenge inappropriate materials in school libraries. With years of experience testifying before state legislatures, she’s known for her strong stance on conservative social issues. Today, she continues to be a leading voice in debates around school policy, gender ideology, and parental rights.Originally from California, she now resides in Tennessee, continuing her mission to empower parents nationwide.Karen is a woman of God.Follow Karen on social media:👉 https://www.instagram.com/thekitchentableactivist/👉 https://x.com/KarenEngland👉 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/4eM0xiy👉 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4eHJH4f✅ Stay Connected With Me: 👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apollo.the.original 👉 Twitter(X): http://www.x.com/apollotheorigin👉 My Youtube Short Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@apollotheoriginalshorts ✅ About Apollo The Original: This podcast dives deep into uncovering hidden truths and controversial stories in politics, religion, and society. With a focus on exposing corruption within institutions like the church, state, and schools, it explores topics such as money laundering, sex trafficking, and the exploitation of children, aiming to shine a light on the darker sides of power.=====================#bannedbooks #karenengland #school
This podcast dives deep into uncovering hidden truths and controversial stories in politics, religion, and society. With a focus on exposing corruption within institutions like the church, state, and schools, it explores topics such as money laundering, sex trafficking, and the exploitation of children, aiming to shine a light on the darker sides of power.Subscribe to my channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqqUxisCbZ_Hjn3CZawp1eg?sub_confirmation=1