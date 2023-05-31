Explore the tales you won’t find in your school textbook. From daring escapes to ingenious inventions, Anytime Now transports kids back in time with the incredi...
The Pirate Legend: John Ward
Join us on a new adventure with Anna, Leo & Percy and travel back in time to a ship sailing the ocean with the fearsome pirate, John Ward. We'll learn about pirate life, the Ottoman Empire, privateers, and more during the "golden age" of piracy. This swashbuckling story is presented in a new format for kids of all ages (and their parents, too). Let's go! About Honest History Honest History creates award-winning books, magazines, and this show for young historians across the world. Our mission is to inspire kids to create a positive impact on history themselves. Learn more at honesthistory.co and @honesthistory. Credits This episode was narrated by Nikki Bon and JoAnn Schinderle, written by Heidi Coburn, and produced by Randall Lawrence and Robot Pirate Media. Original theme music was written and recorded by Luke Messimer.
7/26/2023
20:18
Viking Poop: Smelling the Past
Can you imagine what the dinosaurs smelled like? What about Roman toilets? Were Egyptian mummies nice to sniff? We're about to find out, and more importantly, we're going to discover why on earth museums are pumping these stinky smells into their exhibits. Believe it or not, it's all down to the Vikings. This is the story of Viking smells, and how they transformed the way we understand history. This episode was hosted by Randall Lawrence, written by Liam R. Findlay, and produced by Randall Lawrence and Robot Pirate Media. A very special thanks to AromaPrime in the UK for creating this episode.
7/12/2023
16:52
The Siege of Leningrad
During World War II, we often hear about great battles, heroic victories, and famous generals. But what was the experience of everyday people? In this episode, learn about a tragic moment of World War II's history called the Siege of Leningrad. The siege affected everyday people living in the city by cutting them off from supplies like food, medicine, and water. It's a difficult story, and it is important to understand how war can hurt many people. This is the story about the brave people of Leningrad and the 872-day siege. This episode was hosted by Nariko Ott, written by Heidi Coburn, and produced by Randall Lawrence and Robot Pirate Media.
6/28/2023
15:46
Howard Hughes and the Flying Boat
Eighty years ago, everyone knew his name. He was a Hollywood filmmaker, an airplane engineer, a wealthy businessman, and a daring pilot. Newspapers and film screens were filled with tales of his next exciting project. He funded expensive movies with dangerous stunts and built machines only he would dare to build. With each new project, he pushed the boundaries of what was possible. This is the story of Howard Hughes and the giant flying boat. This episode was hosted by Jeff Richards, written by Heidi Coburn, and produced by Randall Lawrence and Robot Pirate Media.
6/14/2023
17:36
The Ballad of Mulan
Have you heard of the legendary warrior, Mulan? As the story goes, she disguised herself as a man to go to war in place of her father. You might know her from the movie about her life. It's the one with a talking dragon named Mushu and a lucky cricket. But did you know Mulan's story has a very old history? As a matter of fact, her story is over 1,000 years old! In this episode, we're going to uncover the real history behind this famous tale. This is the story of Mulan, the woman who would inspire generations. This episode was hosted by Jason Lee, written by Heidi Coburn, and produced by Randall Lawrence and Robot Pirate Media.
Explore the tales you won’t find in your school textbook. From daring escapes to ingenious inventions, Anytime Now transports kids back in time with the incredible sounds and stories of the past.
Brought to you by Honest History, episodes are narrated by historians, creators, lawyers, explorers, entertainers, and educators who love history. These are the stories of real events and real people. In true Honest History fashion, this podcast encourages kids to dive deep into each story, inspiring them to create a positive impact on history themselves.
Will you join the adventure? Travel to any time right now. Press “play” to start the journey.