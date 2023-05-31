The Ballad of Mulan

Have you heard of the legendary warrior, Mulan? As the story goes, she disguised herself as a man to go to war in place of her father. You might know her from the movie about her life. It's the one with a talking dragon named Mushu and a lucky cricket. But did you know Mulan's story has a very old history? As a matter of fact, her story is over 1,000 years old! In this episode, we're going to uncover the real history behind this famous tale. This is the story of Mulan, the woman who would inspire generations.