Ep #20 | Healing and Health Coaching

I'm so grateful to do what I do for a living.  Being a health coach is truly a meaningful and impactful role.  As a yoga teacher, I also have the privilege to help others in the healing and soothing of their mind, body and soul.  In this episode, I talk about the journey that led me to where I am now in my career and business as well as the holistic approach I have to wellness including intuitive eating,  self-care, cycle syncing and restorative mindfulness practicesANNOUNCEMENT:Stay to the end of the episode to listen to the details of the most comprehensive and supportive health coaching and cycle syncing program.  This 12 week program will include:3 months of unlimited yoga and fitness classes at I Am Wellness Studio (In person and online)Weekly in person or online 1:1 sessions where you'll learn foundational nutrition tips, goal setting and accountability, how to cycle sync and why you should incorporate this method, self-care and stress management support through mindfulness practices and more!Private hands on yoga flows and adjustments for any style of yoga including vinyasa, yin, restorative yoga as well as guided meditation, breath work and sound bathsResource library including recipes, guided meditations, sound baths and bonus podcast episodesEmail [email protected] or DM me on Instagram (@CoachAdrienne) if you want to know how to save $300 off of this program until March 31st!  There is not perfect day to start or get back into your health journey, but why not today?!Learn more about cycle syncing from this previous episode I recorded about The Power of Cycle Syncing: A Woman's Guide to Hormonal Health.  Download the FREE Ultimate Cycle Syncing Guide to have every detail you need to start your cycle syncing journey. Namaste,Adrienne