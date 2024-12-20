Powered by RND
Anything Flows

Adrienne Noriega
Anything Flows is a podcast hosted by Adrienne Noriega, a health and wellness coach who focuses on helping women heal their relationship with food and their bod...
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessNutrition

  • Ep #24 | Stress, Detox & Modern Therapies: Wellness Insights with The Derma Regimen
    In this episode of Anything Flows, I sit down with the Yuma local owners of The Derma Regimen, Martha Ryan and Melenie Castro, to explore the powerful therapeutic treatments they offer at their medspa for physical and mental well-being. Martha, a Functional Health Practitioner, and Melenie, a Medical Esthetician, provide a wide range of services to support overall wellness. From DNA hair analysis and cold plunges to PEMF mats, infrared saunas, red light therapy, yoga, and mindfulness, we discuss how these tools can reduce stress, balance hormones, improve recovery, and detox the body. We also dive into wellness practices for both kids and adults, offering insights on boosting overall health. Tune in to discover more about these modern therapies and how to integrate them into your self-care routine. Whether you're seeking new ways to relax, heal, or restore balance, this episode is full of tips and inspiration to try these treatments firsthand!Don't miss upcoming events happening with The Derma Regemin and Tranquility Wellness Studio in Yuma, AZ this October!Visit The Derma Regemin's website at https://www.vagaro.com/thedermaregimenmedspa and Tranquility at https://www.tranquilitywellnessyuma.com/book-onlineWitch'in Wellness Day- Mon October 21st from 6-8pmFree PEMF mat + red light therapy session!First 10 guests get a free B12 shot!Wear a costume to enter a raffle for On the Glow Hydrafacial!Tranquility Wellness Studio GRAND OPENING- Sat October 26th fron 9-4pmEnjoy class demos, exciting raffles, exclusive membership discountsMeet instructors, take a tour and enjoy refreshments Namaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne
  • Ep #23 | Brain on Yoga, Neurodiversity, and Your EIGHT Senses
    Recently, I had the privilege of participating in an incredibly informative training with the Soul of Yoga for my Yoga Therapist Certification. This training taught us all about brain development and regulating our nervous system through yoga.  Part of the training was led by Yoga Therapist, Shawnee Thornton Hardy.  Shawnee is the author of Yoga Therapy for Children and Teens with Complex Needs and the founder of Asanas for Autism and Special Needs.  Throughout this training, I learned SO much about the autism spectrum and sensory processing challenges.  In this episode, I share with you the challenges these children and adults may have with their ability to navigate the world with ease and comfort.  I also provide ways to start feeling embodied and safe again through yoga practices such as breathwork, meditation, visualization, and asanas.  I hope that this episode opens all of our eyes and brings more awareness to what all children need from their caregivers to co-regulate and how we all have the ability to self-regulate and heal ourselves and our nervous systems through yoga.  If you have more questions or would like to work together in some capacity on what I discussed in this episode, email me at [email protected] or fill out this short intake form and I'll be in touch!Namaste!Namaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne
  • Ep #22 | Yoga Therapy, Aerial Yoga and Cycle Syncing Misconceptions
    Hi friends,Thank you to everyone who listens to this podcast and I hope that you're learning and trusting your body as I discuss the Cycle Syncing Method on this episode and others.  In today's episode, I'll catch you up on my new love for teaching Aerial Yoga at Tranquility Wellness Studio in the Yuma foothills.  I love teaching in the Yuma community and am happy to see that yoga is growing!  I also talked about starting my Masters in Integral Health and Yoga Therapy and what I'm learning in my first semester.If what I'm saying about Cycle Syncing resonates with you or if you'd like to work with me as a yoga therapist student to build your practice beyond the mat, fill out this intake form and I'll reach out to talk to you more about what we can do together!Follow me on Instagram for more! @CoachAdrienne_With lots of love,AdrienneNamaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne
  • Ep #21 | Cycle Syncing, Stress Management and Metabolism with Dr. G!
    Many people are fed up and have lost trust in western medicine, especially the US's healthcare system that focuses on treating disease vs preventing it.  Naturopathic medicine looks at the individual as a whole person with systems that are interconnected with the mind, body and spirit. Join Dr. Ala Gerais, aka Dr. G, and me on this exciting episode where we talk about  her career as a Certified Naturopathic MD in Arizona.  We discussed the Cycle Syncing Method and hormone health including the difference between men and women's hormones and how the nervous system, metabolism, insulin, energy and stress are all related and integrated.  As a pain management specialist, we also talked about non-invasive methods of relieving pain rather than writing more prescriptions and covering  symptoms with bandaids.  Thank you Dr. G for speaking to us about what you do to help your patients, especially those of us who know we can heal if we integrate out health and well-being. CLICK HERE: Join the waitlist for the next Flow and Flourish cohort on starting July 28th.   Please take a few minutes to fill out this intake form about your health history and health goals.  This program is includes 6 weeks of group coaching, 6 week of 1:1 coaching, 3 months of unlimited classes to your local yoga studio and a resource library with recipes, videos, handouts and more. Thank you for your trust and I'll be reaching out shortly!Namaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne
  • Ep #20 | Healing and Health Coaching
    I'm so grateful to do what I do for a living.  Being a health coach is truly a meaningful and impactful role.  As a yoga teacher, I also have the privilege to help others in the healing and soothing of their mind, body and soul.  In this episode, I talk about the journey that led me to where I am now in my career and business as well as the holistic approach I have to wellness including intuitive eating,  self-care, cycle syncing and restorative mindfulness practicesANNOUNCEMENT:Stay to the end of the episode to listen to the details of the most comprehensive and supportive health coaching and cycle syncing program.  This 12 week program will include:3 months of unlimited yoga and fitness classes at I Am Wellness Studio (In person and online)Weekly in person or online 1:1 sessions where you'll learn foundational nutrition tips, goal setting and accountability, how to cycle sync and why you should incorporate this method, self-care and stress management support through mindfulness practices and more!Private hands on yoga flows and adjustments for any style of yoga including vinyasa, yin, restorative yoga as well as guided meditation, breath work and sound bathsResource library including recipes, guided meditations, sound baths and bonus podcast episodesEmail [email protected] or DM me on Instagram (@CoachAdrienne) if you want to know how to save $300 off of this program until March 31st!  There is not perfect day to start or get back into your health journey, but why not today?!Learn more about cycle syncing from this previous episode I recorded about The Power of Cycle Syncing: A Woman's Guide to Hormonal Health.  Download the FREE Ultimate Cycle Syncing Guide to have every detail you need to start your cycle syncing journey. Namaste,AdrienneNamaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne
About Anything Flows

Anything Flows is a podcast hosted by Adrienne Noriega, a health and wellness coach who focuses on helping women heal their relationship with food and their bodies, balance their hormones through cycle syncing and elevating self-care and stress management to effectively improve their health and well-being.  This platform allows us to have conversations about health outside of just the science of nutrition and exercise to effectively improve our health and well-being.  My intention is to provide valuable and insightful guidance that you can take action on support your journey towards your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health goals. 
