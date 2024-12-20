Ep #21 | Cycle Syncing, Stress Management and Metabolism with Dr. G!

Many people are fed up and have lost trust in western medicine, especially the US's healthcare system that focuses on treating disease vs preventing it. Naturopathic medicine looks at the individual as a whole person with systems that are interconnected with the mind, body and spirit. Join Dr. Ala Gerais, aka Dr. G, and me on this exciting episode where we talk about her career as a Certified Naturopathic MD in Arizona. We discussed the Cycle Syncing Method and hormone health including the difference between men and women's hormones and how the nervous system, metabolism, insulin, energy and stress are all related and integrated. As a pain management specialist, we also talked about non-invasive methods of relieving pain rather than writing more prescriptions and covering symptoms with bandaids. Thank you Dr. G for speaking to us about what you do to help your patients, especially those of us who know we can heal if we integrate out health and well-being. CLICK HERE: Join the waitlist for the next Flow and Flourish cohort on starting July 28th. Please take a few minutes to fill out this intake form about your health history and health goals. This program is includes 6 weeks of group coaching, 6 week of 1:1 coaching, 3 months of unlimited classes to your local yoga studio and a resource library with recipes, videos, handouts and more. Thank you for your trust and I'll be reaching out shortly!Namaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne