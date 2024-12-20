Ep #24 | Stress, Detox & Modern Therapies: Wellness Insights with The Derma Regimen
In this episode of Anything Flows, I sit down with the Yuma local owners of The Derma Regimen, Martha Ryan and Melenie Castro, to explore the powerful therapeutic treatments they offer at their medspa for physical and mental well-being. Martha, a Functional Health Practitioner, and Melenie, a Medical Esthetician, provide a wide range of services to support overall wellness. From DNA hair analysis and cold plunges to PEMF mats, infrared saunas, red light therapy, yoga, and mindfulness, we discuss how these tools can reduce stress, balance hormones, improve recovery, and detox the body. We also dive into wellness practices for both kids and adults, offering insights on boosting overall health. Tune in to discover more about these modern therapies and how to integrate them into your self-care routine. Whether you're seeking new ways to relax, heal, or restore balance, this episode is full of tips and inspiration to try these treatments firsthand!Don't miss upcoming events happening with The Derma Regemin and Tranquility Wellness Studio in Yuma, AZ this October!Visit The Derma Regemin's website at https://www.vagaro.com/thedermaregimenmedspa and Tranquility at https://www.tranquilitywellnessyuma.com/book-onlineWitch'in Wellness Day- Mon October 21st from 6-8pmFree PEMF mat + red light therapy session!First 10 guests get a free B12 shot!Wear a costume to enter a raffle for On the Glow Hydrafacial!Tranquility Wellness Studio GRAND OPENING- Sat October 26th fron 9-4pmEnjoy class demos, exciting raffles, exclusive membership discountsMeet instructors, take a tour and enjoy refreshments Namaste, friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachadrienne_/ Apply for 1:1 health coaching program with Adrienne!https://k8ultbsgewq.typeform.com/to/ULdWbVe7 -Coach Adrienne