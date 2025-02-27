In the age of AI, looks can be deceiving. Deepfake technology is increasingly being used to create sophisticated, hard-to-detect scams and frauds. So how can we unmask these digital deceptions before we get in too deep? Featuring: Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins - Nine's Entertainment Editor Adam Donnelley - leading Digital Strategist & AI expert Dr Kate Gould - Clinical Neuropsychology, Monash University & Founder of Cyberability Hosted by Deb Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank Safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember 3 simple steps: Stop. Check. Reject. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Online marketplaces give you easy access to what you want - but beware, they can also deliver more than you bargained for, whether you're buying or selling... Featuring: Ben - Buy-Sell scam & identity theft victim Heidi Snell - Executive General Manager, National Anti-Scam Centre - ACCC Hosted by Deb Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank Safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember 3 simple steps: Stop. Check. Reject. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

If you encounter a scam, chances are it's a phishing scam - but what are the odds you'll fall for it? What variables factor into the outcome? And how does technology potentially stack the odds in favour of the scammer? Featuring: Nina Professor Ofir Turel - Professor Information Systems Management, University of Melbourne Bec Warren - Executive General Manager, Small Business Banking, CommBank Hosted by Deb Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank Safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember 3 simple steps: Stop. Check. Reject.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The desire for riches beyond our dreams can obscure even the most obvious signs of an investment scam, blinding us to the red flags and warnings. It goes some way to explaining why Australians lose more money to dodgy investments than any other type of scam. In this episode, learn to open your eyes, spot the signs, and beware of false profits. Featuring: Joe - investment scam victim Ken Gamble - Executive Chairman of IFW Global Kirsty Dunn - Director of Communications, Tinder Australia Hosted by Deb Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank Safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember 3 simple steps: Stop. Check. Reject.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the age of AI, scammers are now equipped with a new arsenal for exploitation - and we need similarly new defences to match. This raises a pressing question: Are we caught in a relentless, technological arms race against scams? Or is the most effective tool for fighting scams an organic one? Featuring: Kevin Gosschalk - Founder and CEO, Arkose Labs Professor Dali Kaafar - Executive Director of the Cyber Security Hub, School of Computing, Macquarie University Victor Dominello - Co-Founder ServiceGen, former NSW Digital Government Minister Brendan Goode - Chief Security Officer, Commonwealth Bank Hosted by Deb Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank Safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember 3 simple steps: Stop. Check. Reject.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Anatomy of a Scam

Australia faces an epidemic of scams, a daily barrage of dodgy texts, phone calls and emails from anonymous cyber criminals and con artists, domestic and abroad. And in this new era of Artificial Intelligence, scams are more scam-ouflaged than ever before. Financial losses are mounting but the true cost of scams amounts to more than lost dollars, with emotional damage inflicted on individuals, families and businesses. Law enforcement authorities concede we cannot arrest our way out of this problem; education is key. Understanding how scammers target us with methods old and new, aided by cutting-edge technology, is the first step towards recognising a scam in the wild and taking the necessary steps to stop it. Episodes feature experts in cyber security and law enforcement, as well as real scam victims who share their personal experiences in a bid to warn others. Hosted by Deborah Knight and Trevor Long, Anatomy of a Scam is made in collaboration with CommBank. Stay CommBank safe with services that help protect you from scams and fraud. Remember: Stop, Check, Reject.