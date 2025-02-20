Why the Supernatural Matters to Your Spiritual Life with Gary Jansen

The communion of saints is an integral part of the Catholic faith—and I don't just mean in a theological sort of way. What's the name of your parish? Chances are, it's a saint's name. Have you looked closely at that prayer card on your shelf? I bet there's a saint attached to it. How about the stained glass windows or the name of the local Catholic school or that prayer you mutter when you've lost something? The communion saints is engrained in our daily lives, names and half-remembered stories that float just at the outskirts of our memory. It's understandable. There are a lot of saints. We all have our favorites, our go-to team for prayer and inspiration. But for every saint we know well, I'll be there are dozens more we've never even heard of from places we probably can't even find a map. All this to say, the lives of the saints—these great tales of mysticism, faith and works of justice—can be fuel for our spiritual lives for days and weeks and months to come, if we but take the time to delve into their stories. That's why our friend Gary Jansen is back on the pod today. Gary's the director and executive editor at Loyola Press. And he's the author of so many books it's hard to keep track—one literally dropped while we're having this conversation. But today, Gary is here to talk about his encyclopedic book on the saints, aptly called "Saints, Angels and Demons: An A-to-Z Guide to the Holy and the Damned." And hey—if you like what you here, pick up Gary's latest book, "The Healing Power of Pray the Rosary." One more thing: Lent begins next week. As part of our 40-day journey, we're dropping a new and limited podcast series right here in this feed called The Work of Lent. Every Friday, you'll hear me talk with a professional Catholic—someone who makes it their life's work to work on Lent. These are conversations about vocation, about balancing the professional and the personal and ultimately, how all these things can and do conspire together at Lent to give us an opportunity to grow deeper in our spiritual lives and help others along the way.