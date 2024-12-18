#200: Frederick Forsyth, novelist

For the 200th episode of Always Take Notes Simon and Rachel speak with the novelist Frederick Forsyth. He began his career in the Royal Air Force in 1956, before leaving to pursue journalism. Frederick worked for Reuters, the BBC, and as a freelancer; part of his early career was spent covering French affairs, including the attempted assassination of Charles de Gaulle. That provided the inspiration for "The Day of the Jackal", his first novel, which was published in 1971. Frederick's subsequent thrillers include "The Odessa File", "The Dogs of War," "The Fourth Protocol" and "The Fist of God", and he has sold over 70 million books worldwide. He also had extensive involvement with MI6 - the British overseas intelligence agency - starting in the 1960s. Many of Frederick's works have been adapted for the screen, including a new TV version of "The Day of the Jackal", which premiered in 2024. We spoke to Frederick about his career as a foreign correspondent, turning to fiction with "The Day of the Jackal", and his relationship with the intelligence services.