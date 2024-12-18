#199: Paula Hawkins, novelist
Rachel and Simon speak with the novelist Paula Hawkins. Born and brought up in Zimbabwe, Paula moved to London in 1989. She worked as a journalist for 15 years, reporting on business and personal finance. Her first book, "The Money Goddess", a financial guide for women, was released in 2006. She turned to fiction in 2009, publishing "Confessions of a Reluctant Recessionista" under a pseudonym, Amy Silver. Several Silver books followed until Paula published "The Girl on the Train", a thriller, in 2015. The book became a worldwide hit, selling more than 23 million copies, and was adapted into a film starring Emily Blunt. Paula's subsequent thrillers, "Into the Water" and "A Slow Fire Burning", were also instant bestsellers. We spoke to Paula about moving from financial journalism to writing fiction, experiencing huge global success with "The Girl on the Train", and her latest novel, "The Blue Hour".
A new edition of “Always Take Notes: Advice From Some Of The World’s Greatest Writers” - a book drawing on our podcast interviews - is available now. The updated version now includes insights from over 100 past guests on the podcast, with new contributions from Harlan Coben, Victoria Hislop, Lee Child, Megan Nolan, Jhumpa Lahiri, Philippa Gregory, Jo Nesbø, Paul Theroux, Hisham Matar and Bettany Hughes. You can order it via Amazon or Waterstones.
