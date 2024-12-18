Powered by RND
Always Take Notes is a fortnightly podcast from London for and about writers and writing. Hosts Simon Akam and Rachel Lloyd speak to a diverse range of people i...
Arts

  • #201: Reni Eddo-Lodge, journalist and author
    #201: Reni Eddo-Lodge, journalist and author
Rachel and Simon speak to the journalist and author Reni Eddo-Lodge. She started blogging and writing journalism while a student; one post, published in 2014 and called "Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race" eventually led to a book of the same name in 2017. The book won the Jhalak Prize as well as a British Book Award for Narrative Non-Fiction. In 2020, amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, "Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race" topped Britain's bestseller list; Reni became the first black British author to achieve that. Elsewhere she has written for the New York Times and Vogue, among other publications. We spoke to Reni about starting out in journalism, writing "Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race" and the experience of its success.
    59:44
  • #200: Frederick Forsyth, novelist
    #200: Frederick Forsyth, novelist
For the 200th episode of Always Take Notes Simon and Rachel speak with the novelist Frederick Forsyth. He began his career in the Royal Air Force in 1956, before leaving to pursue journalism. Frederick worked for Reuters, the BBC, and as a freelancer; part of his early career was spent covering French affairs, including the attempted assassination of Charles de Gaulle. That provided the inspiration for "The Day of the Jackal", his first novel, which was published in 1971. Frederick's subsequent thrillers include "The Odessa File", "The Dogs of War," "The Fourth Protocol" and "The Fist of God", and he has sold over 70 million books worldwide. He also had extensive involvement with MI6 - the British overseas intelligence agency - starting in the 1960s. Many of Frederick's works have been adapted for the screen, including a new TV version of "The Day of the Jackal", which premiered in 2024. We spoke to Frederick about his career as a foreign correspondent, turning to fiction with "The Day of the Jackal", and his relationship with the intelligence services.
    54:39
  • #199: Paula Hawkins, novelist
    #199: Paula Hawkins, novelist
Rachel and Simon speak with the novelist Paula Hawkins. Born and brought up in Zimbabwe, Paula moved to London in 1989. She worked as a journalist for 15 years, reporting on business and personal finance. Her first book, "The Money Goddess", a financial guide for women, was released in 2006. She turned to fiction in 2009, publishing "Confessions of a Reluctant Recessionista" under a pseudonym, Amy Silver. Several Silver books followed until Paula published "The Girl on the Train", a thriller, in 2015. The book became a worldwide hit, selling more than 23 million copies, and was adapted into a film starring Emily Blunt. Paula's subsequent thrillers, "Into the Water" and "A Slow Fire Burning", were also instant bestsellers. We spoke to Paula about moving from financial journalism to writing fiction, experiencing huge global success with "The Girl on the Train", and her latest novel, "The Blue Hour".
    56:24
  • #198: Richard Dawkins, non-fiction author
    #198: Richard Dawkins, non-fiction author
Simon and Rachel speak to Richard Dawkins, an evolutionary biologist and bestselling science writer. His first book, "The Selfish Gene", published in 1976, has sold over a million copies and been translated into more than 25 languages. Other titles include "The Ancestor's Tale", "The Blind Watchmaker" and "The God Delusion". The latter book, published in 2006, espoused the criticism of religion for which Richard is well known. From 1995 to 2008 he was the Charles Simonyi Professor of the Public Understanding of Science at Oxford University, and he has also written two volumes of memoir. We spoke with Richard about moving from research science to writing books for a general audience, his breakout with "The Selfish Gene" in the 1970s, and his latest title, "The Genetic Book of the Dead".
    55:00
  • #197: Eleanor Moran/Kate Ruby, TV producer and novelist
    #197: Eleanor Moran/Kate Ruby, TV producer and novelist
Rachel and Simon speak to Eleanor Moran, a television producer and novelist. Eleanor started her career at the BBC as a script editor before becoming an executive producer; she has worked on shows including "Watership Down", "The Girl Before" and "The Flatshare". She balances her work in television alongside writing fiction. Eleanor published her debut novel, "Stick Or Twist", in 2009, followed by five more under own name; in 2022 she began publishing domestic noir under the pseudonym Kate Ruby. "Tell Me Your Lies" was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick the same year and is currently being adapted for television. "Everything You Have", published in 2024, is already under option. We spoke to Eleanor about her work in television and film, her fiction, including her decision to publish some of it under a pseudonym, and the release of "Everything You Have".
    50:13

About Always Take Notes

Always Take Notes is a fortnightly podcast from London for and about writers and writing. Hosts Simon Akam and Rachel Lloyd speak to a diverse range of people in the industry on a variety of topics, from the mysteries of slush piles and per-word rates, to how data are changing the ways newspapers do business and how to pitch a book. patreon.com/alwaystakenotes
