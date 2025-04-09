Too Young, Too Old, Too Much: The Impossible Timing of Womanhood

What happens when girlhood ends before you're ready — and womanhood begins on someone else's terms?In this deeply personal episode of Always Anxious, I unpack the invisible pressures women face to grow up at the "right" time, in the "right" way, with the "right" outcome — and how almost none of us ever do.While writing my essay The Quiet Collapse of Girlhood, I sat down with two of my close friends — Tallulah Willis and Sara Coates — for honest conversations about growing up, body image, public scrutiny, identity, and the quiet grief that often comes with leaving girlhood behind. From generational trauma to societal timelines to the aching nostalgia of innocence lost, this episode dives deep into the pain, the power, and the personal reclamation of becoming a woman on your own terms.This one is tender, emotional, and full of moments I hope remind you that you're not alone.