Too Young, Too Old, Too Much: The Impossible Timing of Womanhood
What happens when girlhood ends before you're ready — and womanhood begins on someone else's terms?In this deeply personal episode of Always Anxious, I unpack the invisible pressures women face to grow up at the "right" time, in the "right" way, with the "right" outcome — and how almost none of us ever do.While writing my essay The Quiet Collapse of Girlhood, I sat down with two of my close friends — Tallulah Willis and Sara Coates — for honest conversations about growing up, body image, public scrutiny, identity, and the quiet grief that often comes with leaving girlhood behind. From generational trauma to societal timelines to the aching nostalgia of innocence lost, this episode dives deep into the pain, the power, and the personal reclamation of becoming a woman on your own terms.
32:35
Breaking the Spell of a Toxic Relationship
What happens when your journal knows the truth before you do?In this unfiltered debrief of my first personal essay, "The Unreliable Narrator: How Lying to My Journal Saved My Life and Ended My Relationship," I open up about what it really means to be in a toxic relationship — and how to get out of one. I'm sharing the red flags I missed, the mental gymnastics I performed to justify bad behavior, and the clarity that came from rewriting my own story.Whether you're in the thick of it, still healing, or just need a gut check, this episode is your permission slip to trust your instincts, take your power back, and redefine love on your terms. Inside this episode:How to recognize the signs of emotional manipulation and abusive toxicityWhat finally pushed me to walk away — and what life looks like on the other sidePractical healing tools and reflective exercises that helped me rebuild my lifeHonest, heartfelt advice for your stories, submitted through Anxious Anonymous
42:43
HOW LYING SAVED MY LIFE & ENDED MY RELATIONSHIP
I titled this article Becoming the Unreliable Narrator: How Lying to My Journal Saved My Life and Ended My Relationship because both are true. Finding the clarity and courage to leave a toxic relationship gave me a second chance at life. Who I was born to be, who I know myself to be, and who I have yet to become all hung in the balance of the decision to walk away and never look back. Read the full article and view the referenced images on Substack
14:08
ALWAYS ANXIOUS WITH ALLIE EVANS TRAILER
Welcome to the Always anxious podcast with Allie Evans! Always Anxious was a state of being I use to operate from. It was me, it controlled me until — through a lot of therapy and self development, I discovered that anxiety was actually a gift that could be channeled and used as lighting in a bottle for my most creative endeavors. When you come face to face with anxiety you are typically struggling with the unseen, the hidden, the invisible, the make believe. You have the gift of a truly robust imagination that has turned the unknown into fear. When we are given the tools to move through the fear we are able to bear witness to the magic that comes along with anxiety and the things we can create because of it.I want to get cozy at this virtual slumber party with you and talk about Messy love, big feelings, and figuring it all out (or at least trying to). Step into my mind through personal essays, deep dives and debriefs, interviews, advice - through the "Anxious Anonymous" episodes, and enjoy the kind of stories that stick with you. Think self-discovery with a side of creative chaos.
