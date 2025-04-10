Parenting in the Spirit: Raising Kids in the Now and Not Yet

Sometimes the burden of expectations adds unnecessary weight to the already difficult job or raising kids. How does Romans 8 help us live out of the optimism that springs from the resurrection of Jesus, while also considering the pessimism that comes from living in a fallen world. Considering Romans 8: 16-24, Cameron and Anna will talk about living with high hopes in the goodness of God to us through Christ.Resources:Romans 8:16-24What Stressed Out Kids Need from Their Parents…Who are Stressing Them Out by Kristen HattonDestination Wally World: How to Not Lose Sight of the Gospel on Your Family Vacation by Anna Meade Harris God’s Goodness When Parenting is Hard by Emily Menendez Romans 8:31-37Psalm 61:1-4 Romans 8 for ParentsWhy Teenagers Need to Know that God is For Us by Steve Eatmon Mom and Dad, Nothing Can Separate You from the Love of Christ by Dan Hallock Follow @therootedministry on Instagram for more updates Register for Rooted 2025 Conference in Chicago