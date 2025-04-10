With this episode, Cameron and Anna begin a new series for parents, "Can't Do It All." Parents today are under enormous pressure to "do it all" for their families, and yet our human problem with limits goes all the way back to Eden. Cameron and Anna explore God's good - and finite- design for human beings, and discuss how living within our God-ordained limits will lead to greater spiritual health and thriving for our entire family. Genesis chapter 2You’re Only Human: How Your Limits Reflect God’s Design and Why That’s Good News by Kelly Kapic Rooted Recommends: You’re Only Human by Kelly KapicDiscovering the Joy of Being a Creature with Kelly Kapic
Romans 8:31-37Psalm 61:1-4 Romans 8 for ParentsWhy Teenagers Need to Know that God is For Us by Steve Eatmon Mom and Dad, Nothing Can Separate You from the Love of Christ by Dan Hallock Follow @therootedministry on Instagram for more updates Register for Rooted 2025 Conference in Chicago
How the Gospel Speaks to a Parent's Anxiety with Katie and Chris Polski
Join us for a very special episode of the Rooted Parent podcast addressing the real and painful topic of parental anxiety in raising teenagers. Speaking live at a Rooted event for parents, Katie and Chris Polski share their story of raising three teenagers. With honesty and vulnerability, they confess the challenges they faced with one of their children, and the goodness of God in those difficult times. They found peace and comfort in Scripture, in prayer, and in counsel with mentors in their church. Chris and Katie serve together as lead pastor and worship director at Trinity Church in St. Louis, Missouri, and both have contributed to Rooted in significant ways over the years. Katie is the author of the upcoming Beyond the Back Row: Rediscovering the Beauty of the Local Church for Your Family (Christian Focus, May 2025).
Exodus 33
Psalm 46:10
Matthew 7:7-8Romans 8:31-37
Psalm 61:1-4
Parenting in the Spirit: Living in the Stability of God's For-You Love
In this final episode of the Rooted Parent Podcast season "Parenting in the Spirit," Cameron and Anna reach the crescendo of Romans 8 in verses 31-37. For us, and for our kids, God is the most stable person in the universe, and he holds all things in his more-than-capable hands. We can rest and rejoice, living out of the incredible stability that his love and power offer us.Romans 8:31-37
Parenting in the Spirit: God's Sovereignty Is Good News
Sometimes, when our lives feel hard and the news is bad, we can struggle to understand God's sovereignty alongside man's free will to choose good or evil. In this episode of the Rooted Parent Podcast, Cameron and Anna examine why God's sovereignty strengthens us as we raise our children in an uncertain world. Knowing he is in control of all things will not be much comfort if we do not believe that God is good- but knowing his goodness and love for us led Jesus to the Cross to die for us gives us confidence even when we cannot understand the operation of his sovereign will.Resources:Romans 8:26- 30God's Sovereignty and Your Family's Suffering by Davis Lacey
Parenting in the Spirit: Raising Kids in the Now and Not Yet
Sometimes the burden of expectations adds unnecessary weight to the already difficult job or raising kids. How does Romans 8 help us live out of the optimism that springs from the resurrection of Jesus, while also considering the pessimism that comes from living in a fallen world. Considering Romans 8: 16-24, Cameron and Anna will talk about living with high hopes in the goodness of God to us through Christ.Resources:Romans 8:16-24What Stressed Out Kids Need from Their Parents…Who are Stressing Them Out by Kristen HattonDestination Wally World: How to Not Lose Sight of the Gospel on Your Family Vacation by Anna Meade Harris God’s Goodness When Parenting is Hard by Emily Menendez
