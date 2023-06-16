The Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs Podcast (aka ADSP: The Podcast) is a programming podcast hosted by two NVIDIA software engineers that focuses on the...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 139
Episode 138: Sean Parent on Val! (Part 2)
In this episode, Conor and Bryce continue their interview with Sean Parent live from C++ On Sea 2023 about the Val programming language!Link to Episode 138 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachAbout the Guest:Sean Parent is a senior principal scientist and software architect managing Adobe’s Software Technology Lab. Sean first joined Adobe in 1993 working on Photoshop and is one of the creators of Photoshop Mobile, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom Web. In 2009 Sean spent a year at Google working on Chrome OS before returning to Adobe. From 1988 through 1993 Sean worked at Apple, where he was part of the system software team that developed the technologies allowing Apple’s successful transition to PowerPC.How To Get Involved With ValDM Sean on TwitterVal Lang on GitHubVal Teams MeetingClick here to join the meetingMeeting ID: 298 158 296 273Passcode: D2beKFWhen: Tues/Thurs 12:30-1:00 PSTVal SlackShow NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-29Date Released: 2023-07-14ADSP Episode 137: Sean Parent on Val (vs Rust)!C++ On Sea ConferenceAll Sean Parent ADSP EpisodesAdobe Software Technology LabConor Hoekstra - Concepts vs Typeclasses vs Traits vs Protocols - Meeting C++ 2020Programming Languages Virtual MeetupThe Val Programming LanguageThe Rust Programming LanguageThe Swift Programming LanguageHalide LanguageADSP Dave Abrahams EpisodesCircle CompilerJakt Programming LanguageCppCast Episode 355 - Carbon, with Richard SmithC++ on Sea 2023: Keynote: All the Safeties - Sean ParentRust iterx libraryThe Carbon Programming LanguageIntro Song InfoMiss You by Sarah Jansen https://soundcloud.com/sarahjansenmusicCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/l-miss-youMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/iYYxnasvfx8
7/14/2023
29:22
Episode 137: Sean Parent on Val (vs Rust)!
In this episode, Conor and Bryce interview Sean Parent live from C++ On Sea 2023 about the Val programming language and how it compares to Rust, Swift and C++.Link to Episode 137 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachAbout the Guest:Sean Parent is a senior principal scientist and software architect managing Adobe’s Software Technology Lab. Sean first joined Adobe in 1993 working on Photoshop and is one of the creators of Photoshop Mobile, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom Web. In 2009 Sean spent a year at Google working on Chrome OS before returning to Adobe. From 1988 through 1993 Sean worked at Apple, where he was part of the system software team that developed the technologies allowing Apple’s successful transition to PowerPC.Show NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-29Date Released: 2023-07-07C++ On Sea ConferenceAll Sean Parent ADSP EpisodesAdobe Software Technology LabASL LibrariesThe Val Programming LanguageThe Rust Programming LanguageThe Swift Programming LanguageMutable Value SemanticsLLVMRust TraitsCppNorth 2022 Keynote: The Tragedy of C++, Parts One & Two - Sean ParentC++ Seasoning - Sean ParentSean Parent: “Now What? A vignette in three parts” - C++Now 2012Adobe ASL Adam & Eve ArchitectureHalide LanguageIntro Song InfoMiss You by Sarah Jansen https://soundcloud.com/sarahjansenmusicCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/l-miss-youMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/iYYxnasvfx8
7/7/2023
31:45
Episode 136: C++ On Sea Live! CppCast, TLB HIT & Two's Complement!
In this episode, Conor and Bryce record live from C++ On Sea 2023 and interview all the other C++ podcasts: TLB HIT, Two’s Complement and CppCast!Link to Episode 136 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachGuests InterviewedJF BastienMatt GodboltJonathan Müller (Briefly)Tristan Brindle (Briefly)Phil NashTimur DoumlerShow NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-29Date Released: 2023-06-30C++ On Sea ConferenceC++ On Sea 2023 Keynote: Endnote: AI-Assisted Software Engineering - Bryce Adelstein LelbachC++ Club PodcastTLB HIT PodcastJust-in-Time Compilation - JF Bastien - CppCon 2020C++ On Sea 2023: *(char*)0 = 0; - JF BastienTranslation lookaside buffer (TLB)Photo of JF, Bryce and Conor on TwitterTwo’s Complement PodcastCroc: Legend of the GobbosCompiler ExplorerC++ On Sea 2023: Throwing Tools at Ranges - Tina UlbrichCircle CompilerC++ On Sea 2023: What’s New in Compiler Explorer? - Matt GodboltThink-Cell Is HiringC++ On Sea 2023: Iteration Revisited - Tristan BrindleCppCast PodcastC++ on Sea 2023: C++ and Safety - Timur DoumlerC++ on Sea 2023 Keynote: All the Safeties - Sean ParentC++ Lambda Idioms - Timur Doumler - CppNorth 2022Intro Song InfoMiss You by Sarah Jansen https://soundcloud.com/sarahjansenmusicCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/l-miss-youMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/iYYxnasvfx8
6/30/2023
46:12
Episode 135: 🇸🇮 Slovenia 🇸🇮 2023 Road Trip!
In this episode, Conor and Bryce record live from Austria while driving and chat about algorithms including scans, unique and more!Link to Episode 135 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachShow NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-18Date Released: 2023-06-23Lambda Days 2023 WebsiteItalian C++KX Con 2023: Algorithms in q - Conor HoekstraSkyline Problem in Top 10scan in BQNdistinct in qdedup in Ruststd::unique in C++C++Now 2019: Conor Hoekstra “Algorithm Intuition”Rainwater Problem in Top 10C++20 std::views::filterC++20 std::views::takeC++20 std::views::dropIntro Song InfoMiss You by Sarah Jansen https://soundcloud.com/sarahjansenmusicCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/l-miss-youMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/iYYxnasvfx8
6/23/2023
30:25
Episode 134: Lambda Days Live! Simon Peyton Jones, Jordan Miller & More!
In this episode, Conor interviews speakers & organizers live from Lambda Days 2023!Link to Episode 134 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachGuests InterviewedBarbara TrojeckaBecca WilliamsJordan MillerSimon Peyton JonesShow NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-06Date Released: 2023-06-16Lambda Days 2023 WebsiteLambda Days on TwitterLambda Days on LinkedInLambda Days on FacebookErlang LanguageElixir LanguageScala LanguageFunctional Females on LinkedInBecca Williams on LinkedInBecca Williams on TwitterOlivia Smith on LinkedInOlivia Smith on TwitterLost in Lambdauhhs PodcastJordan Miller - Cognicast Episode 165defn PodcastClojure CampClojure for the Brave and TrueClojure Languagewww.plrank.comThreading Macros in ClojureLambda Days 2023: Opening Keynote - Beyond functional programming - Simon Peyton Jones & Tim SweeneyVerse Language“Shaping our children’s education in computing” by Simon Peyton JonesBeyond Functional Programming: The Verse Programming Language (Simon Peyton Jones)Lambda Days 2023: Bringing LAMBDA to Excel - Jack WilliamsLAMBDA in ExcelKeynote: Excel meets Lambda - Andy Gordon, Simon Peyton Jones | Lambda Days 2021Download Excel LabsSimon Peyton Jones Home PageRemora LanguageHaskell orthotope Library
The Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs Podcast (aka ADSP: The Podcast) is a programming podcast hosted by two NVIDIA software engineers that focuses on the C++ and Rust programming languages. Topics discussed include algorithms, data structures, programming languages, latest news in tech and more. The podcast was initially inspired by Magic Read Along. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @adspthepodcast.