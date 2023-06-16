Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs

Episode 138: Sean Parent on Val! (Part 2)

In this episode, Conor and Bryce continue their interview with Sean Parent live from C++ On Sea 2023 about the Val programming language!Link to Episode 138 on WebsiteDiscuss this episode, leave a comment, or ask a question (on GitHub)TwitterADSP: The PodcastConor HoekstraBryce Adelstein LelbachAbout the Guest:Sean Parent is a senior principal scientist and software architect managing Adobe's Software Technology Lab. Sean first joined Adobe in 1993 working on Photoshop and is one of the creators of Photoshop Mobile, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom Web. In 2009 Sean spent a year at Google working on Chrome OS before returning to Adobe. From 1988 through 1993 Sean worked at Apple, where he was part of the system software team that developed the technologies allowing Apple's successful transition to PowerPC.How To Get Involved With ValDM Sean on TwitterVal Lang on GitHubVal Teams MeetingClick here to join the meetingMeeting ID: 298 158 296 273Passcode: D2beKFWhen: Tues/Thurs 12:30-1:00 PSTVal SlackShow NotesDate Recorded: 2023-06-29Date Released: 2023-07-14ADSP Episode 137: Sean Parent on Val (vs Rust)!C++ On Sea ConferenceAll Sean Parent ADSP EpisodesAdobe Software Technology LabConor Hoekstra - Concepts vs Typeclasses vs Traits vs Protocols - Meeting C++ 2020Programming Languages Virtual MeetupThe Val Programming LanguageThe Rust Programming LanguageThe Swift Programming LanguageHalide LanguageADSP Dave Abrahams EpisodesCircle CompilerJakt Programming LanguageCppCast Episode 355 - Carbon, with Richard SmithC++ on Sea 2023: Keynote: All the Safeties - Sean ParentRust iterx libraryThe Carbon Programming Language