From Warfighter to Technologist: The Shocking Skill Soldiers Are Mastering with Cathleen Rush
Have you ever wondered how AI and robotics are transforming the military?
This week, Ryan Connell speaks with Cathleen Rush, Deputy of the Office of ARSOF Autonomy–a newly formed office within the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces–about the intersection of technology and military operations.
Cathleen shares her journey from active-duty engineer to her leadership role in Autonomy, where she combines AI, robotics, and science to enhance military efficiency.
In this episode, they dive into the SOF Dev initiative, which trains soldiers to use and develop advanced tech while fulfilling their operational roles.
Learn how generative AI is revolutionizing decision-making, the importance of upskilling the military workforce, and the challenges of technology adoption in a military context.
Tune in now and see how AI is shaping the future of military operations.
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:05) Cathleen Rush’s role in the U.S. Army
(04:01) Overview of the Office of ARSOF Autonomy
(06:57) Upskilling military workforce through the SOF Dev initiative
(08:29) Balancing operational and technical roles in the military
(12:39) Soldiers as co-developers of tech
(19:47) Building soldier-technologists
(23:17) Challenges of technology adoption in the military
(25:34) Generative AI’s role in military operations
(28:44) Importance of cross-functional teams and partnerships
—
--------
32:49
The Hard Truth About Startups in Defense Technology with Matthew Steckman
What does it take to build a thriving startup in defense technology?
In the world of startups, chaos is constant. But in the defense sector? It’s chaos with billion-dollar stakes.
In this week’s episode of Defense Mavericks, Matthew Steckman, Chief Revenue Officer at Anduril Industries, reveals how defense startups like theirs survive and thrive. From predicting government demands to integrating cutting-edge technology like generative AI, success isn’t just about innovation–it’s about grit.
Matthew breaks down what makes defense startups unique and reveals the three critical factors for staying ahead in this fiercely competitive space.
You’ll also learn why modeling and simulation are indispensable for testing emerging technologies at scale and how the future depends on the velocity of integrating and replacing system components.
Ready to hear how startups are reshaping the future of defense?
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:14) The realities of startup life in defense
(04:45) Capital allocation and risk in defense startups
(06:32) 3 key factors for defense tech success
(10:42) Overcoming challenges in defense tech startups
(12:38) Generative AI’s role in defense innovation
(16:36) Modeling and simulation for battlefield readiness
(19:57) Solving the system-level problem of kill chain integration
(23:29) Why grit matters more than qualifications in hiring
(28:40) Advice for aspiring defense startup founders
(31:51) Acquisition advice for small companies
(33:05) How Anduril drives competition in defense
—
--------
35:01
How AI is Helping Tradewinds Revolutionize Defense Acquisitions
Are rigid acquisition processes slowing down your innovative solutions? Tradewinds is here to change that.
This week on Defense Mavericks, I’m joined by Stephanie Wilson, Kristina Botelho, and Tony Kwag at this year’s NCMA Conference to explore how Tradewinds is revolutionizing AI and digital solution procurement for government agencies.
With flexible contracting options and open, candid collaboration, Tradewinds is simplifying the path for both vendors and buyers.
Learn how a TRL-agnostic approach and pitch videos are opening the door for small businesses and experimental technologies. We also tackle the challenges and successes of modernizing acquisition processes–from ATO reciprocity to rapid contract awards.
Don’t miss this insightful conversation and find out how Tradewinds can help your organization innovate faster.
Tune in now!
Key Takeaways:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:12) What is Tradewinds?
(07:20) Submission process and pitch-video specifics
(13:43) Key performance indicators and metrics for success
(17:20) Traditional vs. non-traditional acquisition pathways
(21:48) From prototype to production contracts
(24:58) Challenges of low TRL technologies
(31:24) Managing video libraries and differentiating solutions
(36:32) Government engagement and educational efforts
(44:29) The benefits of relational contracting
(51:59) Exploring different contract types
(56:06) Addressing misconceptions and expanding adoption across agencies
(01:04:14) OT vs. FAR-base contracts
(01:08:40) Tradewinds program nuances for international sellers and buyers and non-DoD
(01:13:17) Final thoughts
—
--------
1:20:12
The Untold Role of Networking in National Security and Innovation
Did you know the right network could be the DoD’s most powerful tool?
In this week’s episode of Defense Mavericks, we’re joined by Jesse Levin, Executive Director of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum (DEF); Jay Long, COO and Founder of Parlay; and Brad Halsey, CEO of Building Momentum.
These innovators dive into the importance of leveraging networks–both formal and informal–as a strategic advantage in military and entrepreneurial spheres.
We explore how networks have become a weapon system both in national security and business. Plus, we dive into the evolution of military strategies, the power of human capital, and the role of decentralized decision-making.
Tune in now to learn how to turn your network into a weapon!
Key Takeaways:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:38) Why networking is crucial for success
(05:28) Challenges in building effective networks
(09:33) Network building is teachable
(14:50) Leveraging talent for national innovation
(21:39) The Power of Trap Capacity explained
(22:57) Breaking military talent stereotypes
(29:39) Tackling dual-use technology challenges
(35:40) Embracing the military’s entrepreneurial spirit
—
DISCLAIMER: The views reflected are not a representation of an official position of the Department of Defense.
--------
41:56
How 3D Printing is Shaping the Future of Military Logistics with Matt Pine
Imagine a Marine stranded on an island, needing a critical part to continue their mission. What if that essential part could be produced on the spot?
In this week’s episode of Defense Mavericks, we sit down with Matt Pine, Innovation Officer for the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, to explore how additive manufacturing (AM) is revolutionizing military logistics.
Matt shares how point-of-need production cut supply chain delays in half, illustrated by a groundbreaking success story aboard the USS Somerset.
We also discuss the challenges of integrating AM into military systems, how these innovations offer significant cost savings and faster part delivery, and more.
Tune in now to learn how AM is shaping the future of defense logistics.
Key Takeaways:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:59) Meet Matt Pine and his experience in the Marine Corps
(02:28) The Blue List for drones
(03:13) Benchy’s role in 3D printing
(06:39) A success story on additive manufacturing (AM) deployment
(08:57) Importance of tech data for AM adoption
(10:22) Are AM innovations cost-effective?
(13:57) What does the future look like for AM?
(15:53) Future vision for military AM integration
(19:47) Episode wrap-up
—
DISCLAIMER: The views reflected are not a representation of an official position of the Marine Corps, Navy, or the Department of Defense.
Welcome to Defense Mavericks, the podcast that uncovers the untapped potential of AI within the federal government. Join us as we dive into authentic and disruptive conversations with our nation’s brightest minds, offering a fresh perspective on how to gain an unfair advantage through the adoption of new, emerging technology. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge, education, and best practices you need to shorten the learning curve toward government transformation.
