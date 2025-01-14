How 3D Printing is Shaping the Future of Military Logistics with Matt Pine

Imagine a Marine stranded on an island, needing a critical part to continue their mission. What if that essential part could be produced on the spot? In this week's episode of Defense Mavericks, we sit down with Matt Pine, Innovation Officer for the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, to explore how additive manufacturing (AM) is revolutionizing military logistics. Matt shares how point-of-need production cut supply chain delays in half, illustrated by a groundbreaking success story aboard the USS Somerset. We also discuss the challenges of integrating AM into military systems, how these innovations offer significant cost savings and faster part delivery, and more. Tune in now to learn how AM is shaping the future of defense logistics. Key Takeaways: (00:00) Introduction (00:59) Meet Matt Pine and his experience in the Marine Corps (02:28) The Blue List for drones (03:13) Benchy's role in 3D printing (06:39) A success story on additive manufacturing (AM) deployment (08:57) Importance of tech data for AM adoption (10:22) Are AM innovations cost-effective? (13:57) What does the future look like for AM? (15:53) Future vision for military AM integration (19:47) Episode wrap-up

DISCLAIMER: The views reflected are not a representation of an official position of the Marine Corps, Navy, or the Department of Defense.