Should I sublimate to another dimension? What does that even mean? Are there other dimensions? What about wormholes? And what if, instead of trying to use physics to get away from it all, you actually faced your fears? Featuring physics and metaphysics wisdom from Dr. Katie Mack, author of The End of Everything: (Astrophysically Speaking) and an original poem by Jayne A. Quan, a transmasculine, non-binary writer living in Los Angeles (follow them on Twitter & Instagram).〰️〰️〰️ More information and show notes here 〰️〰️〰️Advice For And From The Future is written, edited and performed by Rose Eveleth. The theme music is by Also, Also, Also. The logo is by Frank Okay. Additional music this episode provided by Blue Dot Sessions.To get even more, you can become a Flash Forward Presents Time Traveler for access to behind the scenes exclusive content, early access to new shows, and other surprises & goodies.Episode sponsors:
Shaker & Spoon: A subscription cocktail service that helps you learn how to make hand-crafted cocktails right at home. Get $20 off your first box at shakerandspoon.com/futureadvice.
Tab for a Cause: A browser extension that lets you raise money for charity while doing your thing online. Whenever you open a new tab, you’ll see a beautiful photo and a small ad. Part of that ad money goes toward a charity of your choice! Join team Advice For And From The future by signing up at tabforacause.org/futureadvice.
Tavour: Tavour is THE app for fans of beer, craft brews, and trying new and exciting labels. You sign up in the app and can choose the beers you’re interested in (including two new ones DAILY) adding to your own personalized crate. Use code: futureadvice for $10 off after your first order of $25 or more.
Purple Carrot: Purple Carrot is THE plant-based subscription meal kit that makes it easy to cook irresistible meals to fuel your body. Each week, choose from an expansive and delicious menu of dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks! Get $30 off your first box by going to www.purplecarrot.com and entering code futureadvice at checkout today! Purple Carrot, the easiest way to eat more plants!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:17
Can I ask my friend to turn off her Alexa?
Can I ask my friend to turn off her Alexa when I go to her house? To answer that question, Dr. Simone Browne joins the show to talk about privacy, ethics, and whose job it is to convince someone to not opt into surveillance.〰️〰️〰️ More information and show notes here 〰️〰️〰️Advice For And From The Future is written, edited and performed by Rose Eveleth. The theme music is by Also, Also, Also. The logo is by Frank Okay. Additional music this episode provided by Blue Dot Sessions.✨ To get even more, you can become a Flash Forward Presents Time Traveler for access to behind the scenes exclusive content, early access to new shows, and other surprises & goodies. ✨Episode sponsors:
The Listener: A daily podcast recommendation newsletter, sending three superb episodes to your inbox every week day. Get 20% off your first year using the code ADVICE20 at checkout at thelistener.co/advice.
Shaker & Spoon: A subscription cocktail service that helps you learn how to make hand-crafted cocktails right at home. Get $20 off your first box at shakerandspoon.com/futureadvice.
Tab for a Cause: A browser extension that lets you raise money for charity while doing your thing online. Whenever you open a new tab, you’ll see a beautiful photo and a small ad. Part of that ad money goes toward a charity of your choice! Join team Advice For And From The future by signing up at tabforacause.org/futureadvice.
Tavour: Tavour is THE app for fans of beer, craft brews, and trying new and exciting labels. You sign up in the app and can choose the beers you’re interested in (including two new ones DAILY) adding to your own personalized crate. Use code: futureadvice for $10 off after your first order of $25 or more.
Purple Carrot: Purple Carrot is THE plant-based subscription meal kit that makes it easy to cook irresistible meals to fuel your body. Each week, choose from an expansive and delicious menu of dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks! Get $30 off your first box by going to www.purplecarrot.com and entering code futureadvice at checkout today! Purple Carrot, the easiest way to eat more plants!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:21
How can I stay hopeful? (Introducing: Open World)
The futurology shop is closed for repairs today (pesky robot put a hole in the wall) so please enjoy the first episode of Open World, a new show about hope, the future, and how to get there. This episode features a reading from The City We Became, by N.K. Jemisin, scored by T.H. Ponders, followed by a conversation with Jemisin and Glitch CEO Anil Dash. We talk cities, hope, and why tech people should read better sci-fi.Open World is a partnership between Philo’s Future Media and Flash Forward Presents, hosted by TK Dutes and Rose Eveleth, produced by Brittani Taylor Brown and mixed by C. The intro music is Dorica by BlueDot Sessions. Episode art by Walter Parenton.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
48:04
How can I avoid dating my relatives?
Today's question comes from a future where humans live a long, long time. And some of them might want to date. But how do you make sure you're not actually dating someone you're related to? And what's the point of dating anyway?To find out, I call Dr. Janina Jeff, a geneticist and senior scientist at Illumina, as well as the host of a podcast called In Those Genes. And then after that, we’ll play a little game. 〰️〰️〰️ More information and show notes here 〰️〰️〰️Advice For And From The Future is written, edited and performed by Rose Eveleth. The theme music is by Also, Also, Also. The logo is by Frank Okay. Additional music this episode provided by Blue Dot Sessions.To get even more, you can become a Flash Forward Presents Time Traveler for access to behind the scenes exclusive content, early access to new shows, and other surprises & goodies.⭐ BUY THE FLASH FORWARD BOOK HERE ⭐✨ Subscribe to Open World here. ✨Episode sponsors:
Skillshare: Skillshare offers thousands of inspiring classes for creative and curious people, on topics including illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more. Start with two free months of Premium Membership, and explore your creativity at Skillshare.com/futureadavice.
Shaker & Spoon: A subscription cocktail service that helps you learn how to make hand-crafted cocktails right at home. Get $20 off your first box at shakerandspoon.com/futureadvice.
Tab for a Cause: A browser extension that lets you raise money for charity while doing your thing online. Whenever you open a new tab, you’ll see a beautiful photo and a small ad. Part of that ad money goes toward a charity of your choice! Join team Advice For And From The future by signing up at tabforacause.org/futureadvice.
Tavour: Tavour is THE app for fans of beer, craft brews, and trying new and exciting labels. You sign up in the app and can choose the beers you’re interested in (including two new ones DAILY) adding to your own personalized crate. Use code: futureadvice for $10 off after your first order of $25 or more.
Purple Carrot: Purple Carrot is THE plant-based subscription meal kit that makes it easy to cook irresistible meals to fuel your body. Each week, choose from an expansive and delicious menu of dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks! Get $30 off your first box by going to www.purplecarrot.com and entering code futureadvice at checkout today! Purple Carrot, the easiest way to eat more plants!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:22
Should I start a bug farm?
Are bugs the food of the future? Should I start a bug farm? What’s the best way to cook them? All that and more on today’s episode, featuring the amazing Soleil Ho, food critic at the San Francisco Chronicle, host of the podcast Extra Spicy, and founder of the podcast Racist Sandwich.〰️〰️〰️ More information and show notes here 〰️〰️〰️Advice For And From The Future is written, edited and performed by Rose Eveleth. The theme music is by Also, Also, Also. The logo is by Frank Okay. Additional music this episode provided by Blue Dot Sessions.To get even more, you can become a Flash Forward Presents Time Traveler for access to behind the scenes exclusive content, early access to new shows, and other surprises & goodies.Show sponsors:
Better Help: Take charge of your mental health with the help of an experienced professional. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/futureadvice.
Shaker & Spoon: A subscription cocktail service that helps you learn how to make hand-crafted cocktails right at home. Get $20 off your first box at shakerandspoon.com/futureadvice.
Tab for a Cause: A browser extension that lets you raise money for charity while doing your thing online. Whenever you open a new tab, you’ll see a beautiful photo and a small ad. Part of that ad money goes toward a charity of your choice! Join team Advice For And From The future by signing up at tabforacause.org/futureadvice.
Tavour: Tavour is THE app for fans of beer, craft brews, and trying new and exciting labels. You sign up in the app and can choose the beers you’re interested in (including two new ones DAILY) adding to your own personalized crate. Use code: futureadvice for $10 off after your first order of $25 or more.
Purple Carrot: Purple Carrot is THE plant-based subscription meal kit that makes it easy to cook irresistible meals to fuel your body. Each week, choose from an expansive and delicious menu of dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks! Get $30 off your first box by going to www.purplecarrot.com and entering code futureadvice at checkout today! Purple Carrot, the easiest way to eat more plants!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Should I follow my boyfriend to Mars? Can I ask my friend to turn off her Alexa when I come over? Is it okay to have kids while the world is burning? Should I cryopreserve my dog? Your resident futurologist Rose Eveleth tackles the real, the almost-real, and the totally out there questions from today and tomorrow. The future is going to be weirder than we can even imagine, so let’s get ready for it together.