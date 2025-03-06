Powered by RND
Advances in Care
Advances in Care

Podcast Advances in Care
NewYork-Presbyterian
On Advances in Care, epidemiologist and science communicator Erin Welsh sits down with physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian hospital to discuss the details behi...
Health & WellnessMedicineScienceLife SciencesEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • Newborn Gene Sequencing: Expanding Early Detection of Treatable Diseases
    On this episode of Advances in Care, host Erin Welsh explores the story behind the GUARDIAN study, where thousands of newborn babies have been screened against rare disease by sequencing their genes, and looking  for more conditions than any of the current standard screening panels. First, she hears from Dr. Jordan Orange, Pediatrician in Chief at the Children’s Hospital of New York at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital at Columbia, about why genetic testing is a promising way of not only catching treatable rare diseases in infants, but also expanding health equity and medical resources to marginalized populations.Erin also hears from Dr. Josh Milner, a pediatric immunologist who treated a patient with a rare form of SCID, or severe combined immune deficiency, also known as bubble boy disease that was detected in the GUARDIAN screening panel. SCID is a disease that typically occurs in 1 of 50,000 babies. But GUARDIAN caught two cases within the first 10,000 babies involved in the program, indicating that the rate of the disease might be higher than expected, and that the most accurate way to detect is through genetic screening.Dr. Steven Lobritto, a pediatric gastroenterologist, also weighs in on how genetic screening can help identify Wilson’s disease, a copper storage disorder that causes liver damage when left unchecked. And Dr. Eric Silver, a pediatric electrophysiologist, discusses how the program detected a heart rhythm disorder called Long QT Syndrome for both a newborn baby and their father.Finally, Erin gets the big-picture takeaways from Dr. Orange, who reflects on what the results of GUARDIAN could mean for the future of newborn screening and health policy, and how he hopes to see genetic testing expand research and treatment of rare diseases.For more information visit nyp.org/Advances
    --------  
    22:29
  • How Gene Therapies are Revolutionizing Care for Sickle Cell Disease
    On this episode of Advances in Care, host Erin Welsh and Dr. Markus Mapara, Director of the Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia, discuss the current challenges in treating sickle cell disease and how newly FDA approved gene editing treatments are leading to new treatment pathways. Dr. Mapara covers two new gene editing approaches, explaining that both involve editing stem cells and reintroducing them to patients’ bodies to curb the sickling of red blood cells. He also helps listeners to understand the difference between the two: one gene therapy uses CRISPR technology to help the body create fetal hemoglobin which mitigates cell sickling while the other uses a lentiviral vector to edit stem cells to produce anti-sickling hemoglobin that’s similar to fetal hemoglobin once reintroduced to the body. Dr. Mapara also goes into the innovative work that the Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program is doing with CAR-T cell therapies. And he shares how these advancements in treating sickle cell disease will have a significant impact on how physicians approach treating patients.***Dr. Mapara is a Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and the Director of the Blood and Marrow Transplantation (BMT)/Cell Therapy Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center. He specializes in the care of patients with sickle cell disease and certain blood cancers (Multiple Myeloma, Amyloidosis) undergoing bone marrow transplantation and gene therapy.  His research is focused on developing novel approaches to make bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy safer for patients.. For more information visit nyp.org/Advances
    --------  
    19:14
  • Advancing Cardiology and Heart Surgery Through a History of Collaboration
    On this episode of Advances in Care, host Erin Welsh and Dr. Craig Smith, Chair of the Department of Surgery and Surgeon-in-Chief at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia discuss the highlights of Dr. Smith’s 40+ year career as a cardiac surgeon and how the culture of Columbia has been a catalyst for innovation in cardiac care. Dr. Smith describes the excitement of helping to pioneer the institution’s heart transplant program in the 1980s, when it was just one of only three hospitals in the country practicing heart transplantation.Dr. Smith also explains how a unique collaboration with Columbia’s cardiology team led to the first of several groundbreaking trials, called PARTNER (Placement of AoRTic TraNscatheteR Valve), which paved the way for a monumental treatment for aortic stenosis — the most common heart valve disease that is lethal if left untreated. During the trial, Dr. Smith worked closely with Dr. Martin B. Leon, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Chief Innovation Officer and the Director of the Cardiovascular Data Science Center for the Division of Cardiology. Their findings elevated TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement, to eventually become the gold-standard for aortic stenosis patients at all levels of illness severity and surgical risk. Today, an experienced team of specialists at Columbia treat TAVR patients with a combination of advancements including advanced replacement valve materials, three-dimensional and ECG imaging, and a personalized approach to cardiac care.Finally, Dr. Smith shares his thoughts on new frontiers of cardiac surgery, like the challenge of repairing the mitral and tricuspid valves, and the promising application of robotic surgery for complex, high-risk operations. He reflects on life after he retires from operating, and shares his observations of how NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia have evolved in the decades since he began his residency.For more information visit nyp.org/Advances
    --------  
    20:13
  • Advances in Care is Back
    Join host Erin Welsh as she talks with NewYork-Presbyterian physicians from Columbia & Weill Cornell Medicine about how they are solving some of the most challenging and complex cases in medicine. Together, they discuss groundbreaking discoveries, novel treatments, and the dedication to providing compassionate patient care. This is a show for medical professionals interested in how cutting-edge research and innovations are transforming the future of health care.For more information visit nyp.org/Advances
    --------  
    1:35
  • Introducing Health Matters: How the Gut is the Connection Between Digestive Health and Mental Health ​
    On this episode of Health Matters, Faith Salie talks with Dr. Benjamin Lebwohl, a gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia. He’s also the Director of Clinical Research at Columbia’s Celiac Disease Center, and an expert on the connections between gastrointestinal health and the other systems in our body that rely on good digestion for their function. He describes how GI diseases like Celiac have implications for mental health, and what anyone can do to support their digestive health.
    --------  
    14:29

About Advances in Care

On Advances in Care, epidemiologist and science communicator Erin Welsh sits down with physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian hospital to discuss the details behind cutting-edge research and innovative treatments that are changing the course of medicine. From breakthroughs in genome sequencing to the backstories on life-saving cardiac procedures, the work of these doctors from Columbia & Weill Cornell Medicine is united by a collective mission to shape the future of health care and transform the lives of their patients. Erin Welsh, who also hosts This Podcast Will Kill You, gets to the heart of her guests’ most challenging and inventive medical discoveries. Advances in Care is a show for health careprofessionals and listeners who want to stay at the forefront of the latest medical innovations and research. Tune in to learn more about some of medicine’s greatest leaps forward. For more information visit nyp.org/Advances
