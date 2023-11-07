Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 49: Cloud Computing & Tech Priorities
On this episode, host Dave Wennergren and his guest talk about the Center for Strategic and International Studies Cloud Commission Report and tech priorities for the year ahead.
Guests:
Karen Evans, managing director, Cyber Readiness Institute and Co-Chair, CSIS Cloud Commission, former Federal CIO, DHS CIO, Department of Energy CIO, assistant secretary for Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy and National Director of the US Cyber Challenge. https://www.linkedin.com/in/karensevans/
Additional Resources:
To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/
To learn more about CSIS and the Cloud Commission report: https://www.csis.org/
To learn more about the Cyber Readiness Institute: https://cyberreadinessinstitute.org/
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 48: Reflecting Back on 2024; Looking Forward to 2025
On this episode, host Dave Wennergren and his guests review 2024 events and take a look at what topics will be top of mind in 2025.
Guests:
Maria Roat, owner, MA Roat Consulting, former federal deputy CIO and Past American Council for Technology president https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-roat-49714115/
Robert Shea, CEO, GovNavigators, former associate director at OMB and former chair of the Board for the National Academy of Public Administration. https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertjshea/
Additional Resources:
To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/
To visit GovNavigators knowledge website: www.SludgeDaily.com
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 47: Leadership Lessons in Public Administration
On this episode, we discuss Public Administration issues and leadership opportunities with the president and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration.
Guests:
Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-gerton-b43aa73a/
Additional Resources:
To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/
To learn more about the National Academy of Public Administration: https://napawash.org/
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 46: CX, Tech Leadership & ELC
On this episode, host Dave Wennergren and his guests discuss customer experience, technology leadership, the Imagine Nation ELC Conference and our CX Summit.
Guests:
Danielle Metz, director, Information Management and Technology & CIO, Office of the Secretary of Defense, executive vice president for the American Council for Technology and Government Chair for Imagine Nation ELC 2023. https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielle-metz-135b0019/
Martha Dorris, founder of Dorris Consulting International, former deputy associate administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA), A member of the Industry Advisory Council Executive Committee, a former president of the American Council for Technology and former Industry Chair of the ACT-IAC CX COI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/
Additional Resources:
To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/
To register for the ACT-IAC Imagine Nation ELC conference: https://web.cvent.com/event/c05d8d9e-ce3a-419f-ac97-f8041fc3b401/summary
To register for the ACT-IAC CX Summit: https://web.cvent.com/event/620f506b-db90-40c9-8930-c5dc20fcf904/summary
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 45: Tech Leadership & 2024 Innovation Awards Part 3
On this episode, host Dave Wennergren talks with an outstanding federal tech market leader and also interviews another of our 2024 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion award winners.
Guests:
Jylinda Johnson, Sector Vice President & General Manager, Government Operations, Commerce and Global Citizen Services at GDIT, Vice Chair at Large on the Industry Advisory Council and Industry Chair of ACT-IAC’s 2024 Imagine Nation ELC conference https://www.linkedin.com/in/jylinda-johnson/
Becky Crane, Senior Program Director, Dev Technology Group https://www.linkedin.com/in/becky-crane-7a4693a6/
Additional Resources:
To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/
Accelerating Government is a production of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) and Federal News Network. Host Dave Wennergren is the CEO of ACT-IAC, a nonprofit organization which has worked for more than 40 years to bring together government and industry leaders to accelerate government mission outcomes through collaboration, leadership and education. Dave has served in a number of senior positions in government, including as the Department of the Navy’s chief information officer and vice chairman of the Federal CIO Council. He’s also a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and a CIO-SAGE at the Partnership for Public Service.