Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 46: CX, Tech Leadership & ELC

On this episode, host Dave Wennergren and his guests discuss customer experience, technology leadership, the Imagine Nation ELC Conference and our CX Summit. Guests: Danielle Metz, director, Information Management and Technology & CIO, Office of the Secretary of Defense, executive vice president for the American Council for Technology and Government Chair for Imagine Nation ELC 2023. https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielle-metz-135b0019/ Martha Dorris, founder of Dorris Consulting International, former deputy associate administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA), A member of the Industry Advisory Council Executive Committee, a former president of the American Council for Technology and former Industry Chair of the ACT-IAC CX COI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/ Additional Resources: To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/ To register for the ACT-IAC Imagine Nation ELC conference: https://web.cvent.com/event/c05d8d9e-ce3a-419f-ac97-f8041fc3b401/summary To register for the ACT-IAC CX Summit: https://web.cvent.com/event/620f506b-db90-40c9-8930-c5dc20fcf904/summary