The Joys and Challenges of Living a Christ-Centered Life
Welcome to The Dr. Daf Show! Today we are talking to the beautiful Melody Alisa about living a Christ-centered life. We discuss what it's like growing up Christian and how she realized God's presence in her life. She tells us about how to prioritize spiritual growth as a couple and as a family and the importance of finding a community of like-minded believers. Enjoy this episode!
Follow Melody on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melody.alisa/?hl=en
Check out Melody’s website: https://www.melodyalisa.com/
Subscribe to Melody on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MelodyAlisa
|| PURCHASE MY FRAGRANCE:
https://www.fineforever.com
Use discount code: DRDAF for 10% OFF all purchases.
|| SPONSORS:
Go to Zocdoc.com/DAF and download the Zocdoc app for FREE and book a top-rated doctor today.
Get 15% off your first order when you use promo code DAF at bollandbranch.com
|| LET'S CONNECT ON INSTAGRAM:
Follow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/drmichelledaf/
Follow the Dr Daf Show on IG: https://www.instagram.com/drdafshow/
Follow Fine Forever on IG: https://www.instagram.com/fineforever/
|| SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
Vlog Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/GhanaGoddess05
My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.MichelleDaf
Mornings with Michelle: https://www.youtube.com/@morningswithmichelle
Dr. Daf Show CLIPS Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@drdafshowclips
5/2/2023
51:18
Born to be Loved pt. 1
In today’s episode, we continue our read “The Purpose and Power of Women” by Dr. Myles Munroe. We talk about how we as women are created to be loved by men and how we are a reflection of the man we marry. Choose wisely. Enjoy listening!
4/28/2023
50:59
How Crissy Outlaw, Ex-Pornstar, turned her life around to Christ
Welcome to The Dr. Daf Show! Today we are talking to the beautiful and brave Crissy Outlaw. We talk about Crissy's experience being molested as a young girl and how that led to her becoming a porn star. She tells me about what the porn industry is like for the actresses and how the Lord saved her from the terrors of being a porn star. Enjoy this powerful episode!
Follow Crissy on Instagram: instagram.com/crissyoutlaw/
Check out Crissy’s website: https://crissyoutlaw.com/
4/25/2023
51:42
Top 5 Feminine Women in the Bible
Welcome to The Dr. Daf Show! Today we're learning about women in the Bible who embraced their femininity to bring positive change into their lives. We'll be talking about the stories of Sarah, Abigail, Rahab, Ruth, and Queen Esther. Enjoy!
4/21/2023
33:36
The Journey of the Millennial Mom
Welcome to the Dr Daf Show! Today we are joined by the resilient and amazing Morgan Tyler as we discuss the journey of motherhood and self-care.
We delve deep into experiencing God’s calling and love through motherhood and one’s purpose in life.
We further discuss parental anxiety and how that affects children, simple ideas to lift up yourself up as a mother, and dealing with postpartum depression. Join us, let's talk about all things motherhood, God’s love, self-care, and more!
