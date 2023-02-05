How Crissy Outlaw, Ex-Pornstar, turned her life around to Christ

Welcome to The Dr. Daf Show! Today we are talking to the beautiful and brave Crissy Outlaw. We talk about Crissy's experience being molested as a young girl and how that led to her becoming a porn star. She tells me about what the porn industry is like for the actresses and how the Lord saved her from the terrors of being a porn star.