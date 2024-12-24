About A Bob Dylan Primer

A Bob Dylan Primer is a series of broadcasts dedicated to the work and life of Bob Dylan. The first season consists of 12 episodes, appearing approximately once a month, and covering the time period from Dylan’s youth in Minnesota and early days in New York City up to the release of Dylan’s Time Out Of Mind in 1997. I’ve attempted to combine a detailed account of Dylan’s life with my own personal observations about Dylan’s creative output and place in our world. It’s my hope that A Bob Dylan Primer will be embraced by a wide range of people, from Dylan fanatics to those who are just trying to understand what all the fuss might be about.