01 - A Thousand Miles From Home

Before television, a boy was born in springtime Minnesota. 25 years later he was the most beloved, and most reviled – pop star on the planet. A Bob Dylan Primer is a series that tells the story of the work and life of Bob Dylan. Over the course of 16 episodes it covers the time period from Dylan’s youth in Minnesota and early days in New York City up to the release of Dylan’s Time Out Of Mind in 1997. Links: Greenwich Village Folk Riot – 1961 Greenwich Village During the Beat-Nik Era Folkies Kingston Trio – Tom Dooley – 1958 Bob Dylan – Remember Me – East Orange, NJ – 1961 Dylan – First recorded concert – May 6, 1961 Bob Dylan on Oscar Brand Radio Show – November 1961 To Access The Complete Series Subscribe to FM+ : Click the subscribe button in Apple Podcasts or sign up here. (One subscription covers all our network podcasts for one low price ! ) Join FM Premium: Get an FM+ Subscription plus video interviews, blog posts, a weekly bonus email and more. We're a proud member of The FM Podcast Network QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS? Drop us a note at [email protected]