A Better You by Fernanda Ramirez

HOW TO FEEL YOUR BEST FROM THE INSIDE OUT | my guide to getting back on track / my post travel routine

In this weeks episode we are covering a whole bunch of topics! For starters I want to give a mini Coachella recap + tell some stories from trip to LA (attending some big events for the first time)! Then we'll move onto my post-travel routine now that im back home and I'll tell you everything that I do to get back on track and get my life together! We'll be going my personal guide to staying on top of my fitness, health, morning / night routines, work, social life, and everything in between :) You can expect to hear lots of tips and inspo for getting back on your health & wellness era with me <3 ***SKIP TO 20:00 if you want to miss the Coachella / la recap***