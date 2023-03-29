A Better You by Fernanda Ramirez

Welcome to 𝘈 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶 podcast by lifestyle, wellness, & self help youtuber - Fernanda Ramirez. Listen along as she covers all topics on how to becom... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
HOW TO FEEL YOUR BEST FROM THE INSIDE OUT | my guide to getting back on track / my post travel routine
In this weeks episode we are covering a whole bunch of topics! For starters I want to give a mini Coachella recap + tell some stories from trip to LA (attending some big events for the first time)! Then we'll move onto my post-travel routine now that im back home and I'll tell you everything that I do to get back on track and get my life together! We'll be going my personal guide to staying on top of my fitness, health, morning / night routines, work, social life, and everything in between :) You can expect to hear lots of tips and inspo for getting back on your health & wellness era with me <3 ***SKIP TO 20:00 if you want to miss the Coachella / la recap***
4/28/2023
47:42
dealing with loneliness, & learning to be independent | what moving out taught me…
In this weeks episode we are getting personal about my experience with moving out for the first time and living alone after 1 year. I talk all about what lessons I wish I would've known sooner, what I've learned thus far, dealing with loneliness, adapting to change, gaining independence, and my over all tips to making this next chapter YOURS! learn about ways to gain independence even if you still live at home & my tips for others currently navigating this chapter of living alone.
4/19/2023
43:48
TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE TO CREATE YOUR FUTURE | believing in yourself & going after your goals
In this weeks episode we are talking all about taking ownership of our own lives & how we can actually create our dream future!!!! im so exciting to be talking about this topic as it is something that I am super passionate about and love. listen along for a lil pep talk on believing in yourself, following / accomplishing your goals, & leave feeling motivated for whatever you're working on next :)
4/12/2023
36:43
HOW TO RAISE YOUR VIBRATIONS & HAVE A MAGNETIC AURA | raising your frequency
In this weeks episode I share all my secrets on how to raise your vibrations to radiate the highest frequency & have a magnetic aura. Learn all about how you can implement small new habits into your day to day life to create positive emotions such as love, joy, gratitude, and peace. I will talk all about how this mindset shift and intention will help you attract more positive experiences and people into your life <3
4/5/2023
35:55
MAKING FRIENDS IN YOUR 20s | how to build social confidence & put yourself out there
In this weeks episode I talk all friendships - especially in your 20's. Listen along to hear all about how to make friends everywhere you go, build social confidence, stepping outside of your comfort zone, and realizing your worth when it comes to putting yourself out there. I talk about my own personal experience when it comes to growing my confidence and some tips on how I make friends now that i'm in my 20s! <3
Welcome to 𝘈 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶 podcast by lifestyle, wellness, & self help youtuber - Fernanda Ramirez. Listen along as she covers all topics on how to become the best version of yourself, learn to romanticize your life, and tap into your confident, independent self in each episode. You can expect to hear personal stories, girl talk advice, her thoughts on navigating her 20's, and tips on becoming 𝘈 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶 ♡ new episodes every wednesday's. instagram @abetteryou.byfernanda & @fernandaraamirez