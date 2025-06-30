Powered by RND
The 7Sage LSAT Podcast
The 7Sage LSAT Podcast
Education
The 7Sage LSAT Podcast
  • Seeing Through The Matrix
    Dovetailing the conversation from the "180 Brain" episode, ZeSean and Henry discuss why pattern recognition and looking for structure is key to the LSAT, as well as strategies to improve your ability to look underneath the content on the surface, and recognize what the test-makers are doing. Subscribe for weekly advice on how to excel at the LSAT!
    26:09
  • The 180 Brain
    What separates these 180 scorers of myth from the rest? ZeSean and Henry break down the crucial differences that allow people to excel on the LSAT, and how you can adapt your studying to bring you closer to the mind-state of the perfect scorer.
    27:49
  • Vacation LSAT School
    For many people, the beginning of the summer marks the beginning of a new phase in their LSAT journey. For some, they have been studying for months and their journey is coming to a close as they eye tests in the fall. For others, it's just beginning. Either way, success on the LSAT will require a plan. Listen in for tips on how to make the most of this summer.
    24:28
  • The LR in RC & the RC in LR
    Unlock the secret to acing both Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension! Many test-takers treat these as separate challenges, but the truth is, they're deeply connected. On this episode, we explore why the biggest hurdle in LR often isn't the logic itself, but actually understanding what you read. Plus, we'll show you how to see RC passages as extended LR questions. Ready to transform your approach? Listen in!
    31:15
  • Too Much LSAT: Avoiding Burnout
    We're pleased to welcome Eric Revis, a new host and our resident expert on burnout, to the podcast to discuss how it impacts LSAT candidates. In this informative session, Eric, along with live instructors Bailey and Henry, will examine the common pressures that lead to LSAT-related exhaustion. The discussion will center on providing students with concrete, actionable information for developing strategies to combat burnout. Tune in to learn how to sustain your energy and motivation effectively throughout your studies.
    31:48

