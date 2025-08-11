Powered by RND
500 Letters to Nana
Carson & Katie
ComedyHistory
  • Test Publish Episode
    testing this releases after 10 on 6 AUGLike and Follow at https://www.instagram.com/500letterstonana Check us out at https://www.500letterstonana.com/
    0:19
  • Episode 0: Publish Testing .mp3
    Example text for a description. This is testing the process for uploading and publishing with mp3 as a wav never showed upLike and Follow at https://www.instagram.com/500letterstonana Check us out at https://www.500letterstonana.com/
    0:19

About 500 Letters to Nana

A WWII Podcast... sort ofCarson comments as Katie reads her grandmother's letters written by her love-sick husband after being drafted into the Army during WWII. The letters not only document his experiences during the war, but also tell a heart-warming story of separated lovers. Listen as our hosts deliver a fresh perspective on one of history's most significant conflicts sharing laughter, tears, and a glimpse into the lives of those who served during WWII, and those left at home.
