30 Minutes to President's Club | No-Nonsense Sales

Fancy Discovery Questions Don’t Work (Ask These Qs Instead) | Keenan | Ep. 291 (Sell)
ACTIONABLE TAKEAWAYS:
Deflect Product Questions Early: When a prospect asks about your product upfront, redirect by asking what’s happening in their business that made them look in the first place. Avoid the trap of leading with features.
Reduce Technical Objections: If a prospect fixates on a small technical blocker, refocus on the bigger business problem. Aligning on major pain points can make minor technical concerns less of a deal-breaker.
Dig Beyond Surface Problems: Low win rates aren’t the real problem. The true impact is missing revenue targets, losing reps, or struggling to hit quota. Always tie issues to business consequences.
Identify the Root Cause Before Solving: Before proposing solutions, confirm the real problem, its impact, and the root cause. Then present your solution in a way that connects all three.
KEENAN'S PATH TO PRESIDENTS CLUB:
CEO @ A Sales Growth Company
Author of Gap Selling
VP of Sales @ 2Wire
VP of Sales @ Avaya
39:49
Challenger Sales Mistakes | Dan Flood | 30MPC Hall of Fame
ACTIONABLE TAKEAWAYS:
Provide Hypotheses, Not Generic Questions: Instead of broad questions, offer informed hypotheses to invite deeper discussion.
Ask Questions to Guide Next Steps: Use questions to guide the process without being pushy, keeping the prospect engaged.
Teach Process Over Just Problems: Beyond identifying issues, recommend processes (like a custom demo over a POC) to build trust.
Uncover Intent Behind Extra Steps: When extra steps are requested, ask what they aim to learn to suggest simpler options.
DAN'S PATH TO PRESIDENTS CLUB:
Senior Vice President of Global Sales @ Challenger
VP of Sales, Account Management @ Challenger
VP of Sales, Major Accounts @ Challenger
Managing Vice President, Sales & Community @ Evanta
38:43
The Art & Science of Quota Setting: Get It Right or Lose Your Team | 30MPC Playbook (Lead)
PLAYBOOK TAKEAWAYS:
Aim for 70% attainment and 70% participation to create a winning culture.
Avoid feast-or-famine environments where only a few reps succeed.
Use historical data to set quotas based on pipeline, win rates, and deal size.
Every quota increase must be backed by an investment in pipeline, win rates, or deal size.
Revisit quotas once per year, unless there’s a massive skew in attainment.
Communicate quota changes with transparency and clear justification.
Avoid high attainment with low participation, which creates resentment and turnover.
Quota planning should be a business decision, not just a sales decision.
Keep top reps busy before adding more headcount to avoid diluting pipeline.
Simple, fair comp plans drive engagement and motivation.
41:42
How to Close $10M+ Deals & Make $1M W-2 | Ian Koniak | Ep. 290 (Sell)
FOUR ACTIONABLE TAKEAWAYS
Create a Not-To-Do List: Identify low-value tasks to eliminate instead of just adding more effort. Free up time for strategic activities like prospecting and closing.
Prioritize RGAs: Focus only on activities that create new pipeline or advance existing deals. Everything else is a distraction.
Enterprise Deal Timeline: Q1 is for building a POV and landing initial meetings. Q2 is for discovery and securing an executive sponsor. Q3 is for proposal, negotiation, and procurement. Q4 is for closing.
Rule of 100 for Enterprise Outreach: Target the top 20% of accounts with high potential. Reach out to 10 executives with at least 10 touches each—totaling 100 strategic touchpoints per account.
PATH TO PRESIDENT’S CLUB
Founder of Ian Koniak sales training/consulting
Strategic Account Director @ Salesforce.com
Director of Sales @ Ricoh
41:34
Land & Expand Deals | Eleanor Dorfman | 30MPC Hall of Fame
ACTIONABLE TAKEAWAYS:
Segmented Team Structure: Down-market teams focus on landing new logos, passing them to expand teams, while up-market AEs handle both acquisition and expansion with retention-based comp.
Enterprise Sales Strategies: Use top-down (sell wall-to-wall) or land-and-expand approaches, with the latter yielding higher LTV by scaling through business units first.
Deal Inspection Triggers: Monitor $50K deals at stage 3 for POCs and access to power, and stage 5 for mutual action plans and the paper process.
Consistent Review Rhythm: Reps update pipelines Monday, managers review Tuesday, deal reviews happen Wednesday, and Eleanor finalizes calls Thursday.
ELEANOR'S PATH TO PRESIDENTS CLUB:
Head of Sales @ Retool
Global Head of Commercial Retention & Regional Director of Commercial Sales @ Segment
Global Head of Commercial Renewals and Retention @ Segment
Head of Customer Success and Solutions engineering @ Clever Inc
About 30 Minutes to President's Club | No-Nonsense Sales
The #1 sales podcast in the world, fueled by hyper-actionable sales tactics from the top 1% sellers at companies like Salesforce, Gong, Outreach, Slack, LinkedIn, Keller Williams, Northwestern Mutual.
30 Minutes to President's Club cuts all the BS, fluffy mindset stories, and sales academia to give you the most actionable sales tactics that get you to President's Club. Every episode is a supercharged 30 minutes where you'll hear step-by-step breakdowns in every key dimension of sales, including:
Prospecting: How to open conversations to triple your pipeline
Discovery: How to ask questions that uncover massive pain
Process: How to get big contracts over the line
Leadership: How to hire and train world class teams.
Your founding hosts are Nick Cegelski (3x top enterprise seller) and Armand Farrokh (VP of Sales at 29, ex-Pave, ex-Carta) joined by co-host Mark Kosoglow (CRO @ Catalyst, ex-Outreach).
Whether you're seller listening to the (SELL) show or leader tuning into the (LEAD) show…
Get ready, you're going to President's Club.