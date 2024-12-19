30 Minutes to President's Club | No-Nonsense Sales

The Art & Science of Quota Setting: Get It Right or Lose Your Team | 30MPC Playbook (Lead)

PLAYBOOK TAKEAWAYS: Aim for 70% attainment and 70% participation to create a winning culture. Avoid feast-or-famine environments where only a few reps succeed. Use historical data to set quotas based on pipeline, win rates, and deal size. Every quota increase must be backed by an investment in pipeline, win rates, or deal size. Revisit quotas once per year, unless there’s a massive skew in attainment. Communicate quota changes with transparency and clear justification. Avoid high attainment with low participation, which creates resentment and turnover. Quota planning should be a business decision, not just a sales decision. Keep top reps busy before adding more headcount to avoid diluting pipeline. Simple, fair comp plans drive engagement and motivation. RESOURCES DISCUSSED: Join our weekly newsletter Things you can steal