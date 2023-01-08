3 Point Perspective: The Illustration Podcast

Illustrators Will Terry, Lee White, and Jake Parker talk about illustration, how to do it, how to make a living at it, and how to make an impact in the world wi...
Making Money Online as an Illustrator
How can I monetize my art? Can I create passive income online? Does my old work belong in my portfolio? Jake Parker, Lee White, and Will Terry share their hot takes on these questions.
8/8/2023
1:15:39
Should I Quit My Day Job for Art?
Should I quit my job to illustrate? How do you organize admin work? Can I take the stress out of taxes? Jake Parker, Lee White, and Will Terry cover the nitty-gritty of illustration business in this episode.
8/1/2023
1:26:41
Can I Make Money As An Illustrator? (PATREON FREEBIE)
Jake Parker's Kickstarter: Ryder's Intergalactic Guide to Robots, Powersuits, and MechsCan I survive as an illustrator? Should I print overseas? Jake Parker, Lee White, and Will Terry cover these questions and more in this episode.
7/25/2023
1:20:45
Finding Inspiration with Benjamin Schipper
Writer and illustrator Benjamin Schipper joins Jake Parker and Will Terry for a thought-provoking interview on expanding what influences you, creating from empathy, fulfilling your artistic mission, and more.
7/18/2023
1:18:28
AI Can Never Be Original
Why is my art so boring? Can I get work overseas? How can I manage my time better? Learn all this and more from illustration experts Jake Parker, Lee White, and Will Terry.