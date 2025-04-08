In this episode, Chief Adam Colon of the Franklin, Ohio Police Department shares his experiences following the tragic death of K9 Fury, who was killed in a car accident. Chief Colon discusses the deep bond between K9s and their handlers, the impact of the tragedy on the community and the police department, and the lessons learned about leadership and compassion in the face of adversity. He emphasizes the importance of community support, the need for proper training and equipment for K9 units, and the significance of honoring the legacy of fallen K9s.
--------
45:33
Episode One
Episode 1 – "Why We’re Here: The Real Talk Chiefs Needed"Welcome to the debut episode of Two Chiefs, One Mic! Chiefs Scott Hughes and Mike Hawkins kick things off by sharing why they launched this podcast — to create a space for unfiltered, honest conversations about leadership, policing, and everything in between. From lessons learned the hard way to moments that shaped their careers, this episode sets the tone for what’s to come—no scripts, no fluff, just two veteran police chiefs keeping it real and talking shop.
--------
34:12
Episode Two | FBI NA
🎙️ Episode 2: Inside the FBI National Academy – What It’s LikeIn this episode, we take you behind the gates of Quantico and inside the FBI National Academy—the premier leadership program for law enforcement worldwide.It’s where we met.It’s where this podcast was born.And it’s where our leadership journeys took a significant turn.We break down:✅ What the NA is (and how you get selected)✅ Life on campus—classes, PT, and the infamous Yellow Brick Road✅ Our personal stories, surprises, and the lifelong friendships we built✅ How the NA changed the way we lead back homeWhether you’re curious about the program or dreaming of being selected, this is the unfiltered truth from two graduates who lived it.
In the inaugural episode of 'Two Chiefs, One Mic', police chiefs Scott Hughes and Michael Hawkins share their backgrounds, experiences, and insights into the realities of law enforcement leadership. They discuss the common challenges faced by police chiefs, the importance of communication and trust within departments, and the need for strong community relationships. The episode emphasizes the significance of understanding union dynamics and the necessity of mental wellness in policing. As they navigate their first podcast, they express their hopes for future discussions and guest appearances.