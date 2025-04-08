Episode Two | FBI NA

🎙️ Episode 2: Inside the FBI National Academy – What It’s LikeIn this episode, we take you behind the gates of Quantico and inside the FBI National Academy—the premier leadership program for law enforcement worldwide.It’s where we met.It’s where this podcast was born.And it’s where our leadership journeys took a significant turn.We break down:✅ What the NA is (and how you get selected)✅ Life on campus—classes, PT, and the infamous Yellow Brick Road✅ Our personal stories, surprises, and the lifelong friendships we built✅ How the NA changed the way we lead back homeWhether you’re curious about the program or dreaming of being selected, this is the unfiltered truth from two graduates who lived it.