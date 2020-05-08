Radio Logo
With stories to tell, Q&A, guests, and my trademark self help from the hip, I’ll have you.
USA / Podcast, Comedy
With stories to tell, Q&A, guests, and my trademark self help from the hip, I'll have you.
Available Episodes

5 of 128
  • Side Effects of Raising Gen Z (with Sunny Hostin)
    This week, Sunny Hostin, lawyer and host of The Vi
    8/5/2020
    1:03:12
  • Side Effects of James Baldwin (with Eddie S. Glaude Jr.)
    This week, we talk to Eddie S. Glaude Jr., author
    7/29/2020
    1:25:33
  • Side Effects of Black Cinema (with Desmond Thorne)
    This week, we delve into the deep canon of Black c
    7/22/2020
    54:06
  • Side Effects of Feelings
    In true Cancer season fashion, it’s only right tha
    7/15/2020
    51:11
  • Side Effects of Journalism (with Errin Haines)
    This week, we connect with Errin Haines, journalis
    7/8/2020
    1:04:07

About Small Doses

Some people can’t handle the truth but not one to keep the goodness to myself I, comedian, and professional gem dropper Amanda Seales, am sharing what I’ve learned (and am learning) in my podcast, Small Doses. Every episode I break down the side effects of a theme that all of us can relate to from Insecurity, to Haters, to the Hoe Phase and more. With stories to tell, Q&A, guests, and my trademark self help from the hip, I’ll have you, yo’ momma, and your cousin too, laughing and living your best life!

Radio your way - Download now for free