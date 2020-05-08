Small DosesPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Some people can’t handle the truth but not one to keep the goodness to myself I, comedian, and professional gem dropper Amanda Seales, am sharing what I’ve learned (and am learning) in my podcast, Small Doses. Every episode I break down the side effects of a theme that all of us can relate to from Insecurity, to Haters, to the Hoe Phase and more. With stories to tell, Q&A, guests, and my trademark self help from the hip, I’ll have you, yo’ momma, and your cousin too, laughing and living your best life!Station website